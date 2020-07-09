Best bike mini pumps

Choosing the best bike pump is very much dependent on your tyre inflation needs. A floor pump offers quick inflation at home without being portable, and a CO2 inflator offers fast inflation and portability, but the cartridge will need to be replaced after each use. A mini pump is the best option should you want portability and reusability time and time again.

Punctures are a pet peeve for any cyclist. They can strike at any time no matter how robust your road tyres might be - even chunky mountain bike tyres aren't immune.

Having a good mini-pump at hand is important to avoid being stranded at the side of the road.

Mini-pumps are the best bike pumps for those looking for portability and repated inflation. They are a pocket friendly evolution of the classic frame pump. While the frame pump has its advantages, a mini-pump is much easier to carry, and can be mounted beside the bottle cage for easy reach.

Pumps will attach to the valve with either a built-in valve head or a flexible hose stored inside the pump body. While screw-on hoses can present an extra fiddly stage, they reduce the stress on the valve itself and allow a more comfortable pumping position.

Mini-pumps are available in high-volume and high-pressure options. With high volume being designed for mountain bikes and the high-pressure road-specific models that are capable of reaching 100psi and beyond.

While mini-pumps excel as practical and reusable offerings they can require a lot of effort to reach the desired tyre pressures due to their small chamber size and slim shapes.

(Image credit: Topeak)

Topeak Race Rocket HP

A small but powerful bike pump that will get you re-inflated and back on the road

Max tyre pressure: 160psi | Pressure gauge: No | Weight: 82g | Length: 180mm

Well made with a built-in valve core tool

Topeak has been keeping riders on the road by making innovative tools and pumps for a long time. The Race Rocket HP (high pressure) is a compact and lightweight pump that will easily fit into a jersey pocket while still packing a punch with a max rating of 160psi.

Neatly stored inside the pump body, an extendable hose is combined with Topeak’s Smarthead Threadlock head. This head threads to the valve stem and allows both Presta and Schrader valves to be inflated without needing to change any fiddly internal parts. Topeak has added a handy built-in tool for tightening or removing valve cores as well.

(Image credit: Blackburn)

Blackburn Core Slim Mini-Pump

Lifetime warranty gives you confidence that this pump will keep going for years

Max tyre pressure: 120psi | Pressure gauge: No | Weight: 102g | Length: 247mm

Built-in valve core tool with a lifetime warranty

Blackburn offers two versions of its Core pump, the slim road bike version is the high-pressure model which can achieve 120psi. Blackburn has paid close attention to build quality as well as product longevity by not only offering rebuildable internals but a lifetime warranty, too.

The Core Slim Mini is pocketable but the pump is long so may be better frame-mounted with the included attachment. A rubber seal keeps the pump from extending when not in use and stops grit getting inside the pump body, there is also a rubber dust cap protecting the valve head.

The Core Slim is only compatible with Presta valves and features a thread on the head for a secure fit. A valve-core tool is screwed into the bottom of the pump in case you need to tighten your valves mid-ride.

(Image credit: Lezyne)

Lezyne Carbon Road Drive Medium

Beautiful CNC design expected from Lezyne with some extra carbon bling

Max tyre pressure: 160psi | Pressure gauge: No | Weight: 83g | Length: 216mm

High-quality materials and finish

Lezyne has a well-deserved reputation for making high-quality precision CNC products, the Carbon Road Drive pump is no different, other than carbon fibre replaces the barrel and handle to reduce weight without sacrificing performance.

The long body pushes a good amount of air with each stroke to get you back on your bike more quickly. An ABS flex hose allows a comfortable position while pumping up tyres and although the head is not compatible with Schrader valves it will work with both threaded and non-threaded Presta valves.

Lezyne wants its pump to last a long time, so if the seals become a bit worn or you accidentally lose the hose, there is a seal kit and replacement parts available.

(Image credit: Silca)

Silca Tattico Bluetooth Mini-Pump

Premium build quality with bluetooth connection for digital smartphone display

Max tyre pressure: 120psi | Pressure gauge: Yes | Weight: 159g | Length: 241mm

World-class build quality and an accurate Bluetooth digital display on smartphone

The standout feature of the Silca Tattico Bluetooth mini-pump is the Bluetooth connectivity that facilitates a large-screen digital display of tyre pressure by pairing with the iGauge app on your smartphone.

For Silca, the motivation behind using this system was the ability to continue using larger precision parts which result in a more accurate reading, without the need to add a cumbersome dial to what is an otherwise pocket friendly pump. For us using the product, the result is a mini-pump that can provide accurate (to one per cent) readings at the side of the road. While not rechargeable, the infrequent use will undoubtedly result in a very long time before the CR2032 battery needs to be replaced.

As a standalone pump, it works flawlessly. The aluminium pump features an extendable hose for ease of connectivity, with a locking chuck that is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves. The pump can handle pressures of up to 120psi which is more than enough for any roadside reinflation.

Of course, with the Silca name, you can expect an extremely high build quality and as such, the high price can be seen as an investment - don't expect to need to replace it for a long time.