Bendigo Madison start list

Full list of starters plus Madison team pairings

Madison teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christian Grassman (Germany)
Leif Lampater (Germany)
2Marc Sanwald (Germany)
Sebastian Latz (Germany)
3Jamie Crass (Bendigo & District CC)
Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
4Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand)
Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
5Cameron Meyer (Midlands CC)
Leigh Howard (Geelong Cycle Club)
6Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)
Miles Olman (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
7Luke Durbridge (Midlands CC)
Michael Freiberg (Midlands CC)
8Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
Tom Scully (New Zealand)
9Samuel Witmitz (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
Jarrod Moroni (Bendigo & District CC)
10Kyle Marwood (Bendigo & District CC)
Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
11Dale Parker (Central Districts C.C.)
Tim Decker (Norwood CC)
12Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)
Casey Munro (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
13Brendan Schultz (Hamilton Cycling Club Inc)
Trevor Griffiths (Shepparton CC)
14James Langedyk (Geelong Cycle Club)
Sean Finning (Castlemaine CC)
15Jackson Law (Illawarra CC)
Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
16Po-Hung Wu (Chines Taipei)
Mitchell Mulhern (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Leigh Howard (Geelong Cycle Club)
2Joel Leonard (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
3Cameron Meyer (Midlands CC)
4Jackson Law (Illawarra CC)
5Tom Scully (New Zealand)
6Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand)
7James Langedyk (Geelong Cycle Club)
8Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
9Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)
10Leif Lampater (Germany)
11Luke Durbridge (Midlands CC)
12Michael Freiberg (Midlands CC)
13Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
14Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
15Dale Parker (Central Districts C.C.)
16Miles Olman (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
17Brendan Schultz (Hamilton Cycling Club Inc)
18Christian Grassman (Germany)
19Marc Sanwald (Germany)
20Sebastian Latz (Germany)
21Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
22Po-Hung Wu (Chines Taipei)
23Jamie Crass (Bendigo & District CC)
24Trevor Griffiths (Shepparton CC)
25Sean Finning (Castlemaine CC)
26Mitchell Mulhern (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
27Jarrod Moroni (Bendigo & District CC)
28Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)
29Samuel Witmitz (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
30Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
31Darren Rodgers (Northcote CC)
32Alexander Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.)
33George Tansley (Central Districts C.C.)
34Tim Decker (Norwood CC)
35Casey Munro (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
36Kyle Marwood (Bendigo & District CC)
37Damien Howson (Central Districts C.C.)
38Jay Callaghan (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
39Scott Mcphee (Central Districts C.C.)
40Lachie Worn (Bendigo & District CC)
41Adam Hartley (City of Burnie CC)
42James Ibrahim (Bendigo & District CC)
43Mark Flood (Bendigo & District CC)
44Aaron Cooper (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
45Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
46Sam Conder (Bendigo & District CC)
47Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
48Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
49Harry Crothers-Bade (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
50Phillip Mundy (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
51Peter Ladd (Bendigo & District CC)
52Luke Knox (Bendigo & District CC)
53Rob Tidey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
54Peter Aquilina (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
55David Browne (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
56Stuart Vaughan (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
57Brad Maccallum (Bendigo & District CC)
58Scott Keating (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
59Joel Hansen (Bendigo & District CC)
60Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC)
61Kyle Blakely (Bendigo & District CC)
62Christopher Jehu (Colac CC)
63Justin Leske (Bendigo & District CC)
64Scott Townsend (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
65Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
66Tyler Spurrell (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
67Cameron Shaw (Colac Cycling Club Inc)
68Roy Martin (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
69Evan Corry (Mackay Cycling Club)
70Matthew Kirby (Bendigo & District CC)
71Michael Maine (City of Burnie CC)
72David Mann (Albury-Wodonga CC)
73Troy Hutchins (Bendigo & District CC)
74Brendan Sait (Bendigo & District CC)
75David Fairburn (Bendigo & District CC)
76Brett Rollinson (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
77David Mannix (Bendigo & District CC)
78Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama Cycling Club)
79Liam Harland (Echuca/Moama Cycling Club)
80Joseph Flood (Bendigo & District CC)
81Greg Hogan (Ararat & District CC)
82Ashley Gale (Bendigo & District CC)
83Daniel Jackson (Bendigo & District CC)
84Darren Allan (Colac Cycling Club Inc)
85Aaron Last (Albury Wodonga CC)
86Michael Rice (Bendigo & District CC)
87Adam Trewin (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
88Colin Hogan (Ararat&District Cycling Club)
89Sydney Anstee (Bendigo & District CC)
90Damian Breed (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)
91Lawrence Naughton (Bendigo & District CC)
92David Collier (Bendigo & District CC)
93Tim Feltham (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
94Kenneth Waldron (Castlemaine Cycling Club Inc)
95Zachary Cooper (Albury-Wodonga CC)
96Joel Callaghan (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
97Steven Del Gallo (Geelong Cycle Club)
98Madison Hammond (Northcote CC)
99Hafeen Mclean (Trinidad & Tobago)
100Shane Weekes (Barbados)
101Barry Forde (Barbados)
102Peter Treloar (Tolland CC)
103Joshua Gundry (Bendigo & District CC)
104Aaron Jones (City of Burnie CC)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
120Ting-Wing Huang (Chines Taipei)
121Adele Sylvester (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
122Miranda Laidlaw (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
123Janelle Smith (Southern Tasmanian Veterans CC)
124Hannah Bush (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
125Monique Hanley (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
126Emma Waldron (Castlemaine Cycling Club Inc)
127Letitia Custance (Norwood C.C.)
128Marquessa Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC)
129Danielle Nyikos (Ararat & District CC)
130Amanda Hales (Bendigo & District CC)
131Jessica Lane (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
132Tess Spencer-Gill (Bendigo & District CC)
133Sophie Waldron (Castlemaine Cycling Club Inc)
134Nicole Mcnamara (Bendigo & District CC)
135Beth Canny (Ballarat / Sebastopol CC)
136Sinead Noonan (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC)
137Laine Hammond (Northcote CC)
138Thomay Michaltsis (Northcote CC)
138Alice Fresle (Ararat & District CC)

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Emerson Harwood (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
152Brae Mapson (Castlemaine Cycling Club Inc)
153Zac Shaw (Colac CC)
154Hugo Tolliday (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
155Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC)
156Robert Oakenfull (Bendigo & District CC)
157Tim Cinanni (Bendigo & District CC)
158Sean Anderton (Macedon Ranges Cycling Club Inc)
159Tyson Breen (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
160Declan Dempster (Lavington Panthers Cycling Club)
161Samuel O'dea (Bendigo & District CC)

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC)
172Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC)
173Emily Wordie-Thompson (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
174Madeleine Cardillo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
175Madison Leske (Bendigo & District CC)