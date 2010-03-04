Bendigo Madison start list
Full list of starters plus Madison team pairings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christian Grassman (Germany)
|Leif Lampater (Germany)
|2
|Marc Sanwald (Germany)
|Sebastian Latz (Germany)
|3
|Jamie Crass (Bendigo & District CC)
|Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
|4
|Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand)
|Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Midlands CC)
|Leigh Howard (Geelong Cycle Club)
|6
|Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)
|Miles Olman (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Midlands CC)
|Michael Freiberg (Midlands CC)
|8
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|Tom Scully (New Zealand)
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
|Jarrod Moroni (Bendigo & District CC)
|10
|Kyle Marwood (Bendigo & District CC)
|Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
|11
|Dale Parker (Central Districts C.C.)
|Tim Decker (Norwood CC)
|12
|Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)
|Casey Munro (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|13
|Brendan Schultz (Hamilton Cycling Club Inc)
|Trevor Griffiths (Shepparton CC)
|14
|James Langedyk (Geelong Cycle Club)
|Sean Finning (Castlemaine CC)
|15
|Jackson Law (Illawarra CC)
|Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|16
|Po-Hung Wu (Chines Taipei)
|Mitchell Mulhern (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
|1
|Leigh Howard (Geelong Cycle Club)
|2
|Joel Leonard (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Midlands CC)
|4
|Jackson Law (Illawarra CC)
|5
|Tom Scully (New Zealand)
|6
|Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand)
|7
|James Langedyk (Geelong Cycle Club)
|8
|Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|9
|Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)
|10
|Leif Lampater (Germany)
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Midlands CC)
|12
|Michael Freiberg (Midlands CC)
|13
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|14
|Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
|15
|Dale Parker (Central Districts C.C.)
|16
|Miles Olman (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|17
|Brendan Schultz (Hamilton Cycling Club Inc)
|18
|Christian Grassman (Germany)
|19
|Marc Sanwald (Germany)
|20
|Sebastian Latz (Germany)
|21
|Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
|22
|Po-Hung Wu (Chines Taipei)
|23
|Jamie Crass (Bendigo & District CC)
|24
|Trevor Griffiths (Shepparton CC)
|25
|Sean Finning (Castlemaine CC)
|26
|Mitchell Mulhern (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
|27
|Jarrod Moroni (Bendigo & District CC)
|28
|Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)
|29
|Samuel Witmitz (Horsham Cycling Club Inc)
|30
|Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
|31
|Darren Rodgers (Northcote CC)
|32
|Alexander Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.)
|33
|George Tansley (Central Districts C.C.)
|34
|Tim Decker (Norwood CC)
|35
|Casey Munro (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|36
|Kyle Marwood (Bendigo & District CC)
|37
|Damien Howson (Central Districts C.C.)
|38
|Jay Callaghan (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|39
|Scott Mcphee (Central Districts C.C.)
|40
|Lachie Worn (Bendigo & District CC)
|41
|Adam Hartley (City of Burnie CC)
|42
|James Ibrahim (Bendigo & District CC)
|43
|Mark Flood (Bendigo & District CC)
|44
|Aaron Cooper (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|45
|Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|46
|Sam Conder (Bendigo & District CC)
|47
|Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|48
|Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|49
|Harry Crothers-Bade (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|50
|Phillip Mundy (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
|51
|Peter Ladd (Bendigo & District CC)
|52
|Luke Knox (Bendigo & District CC)
|53
|Rob Tidey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|54
|Peter Aquilina (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|55
|David Browne (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|56
|Stuart Vaughan (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
|57
|Brad Maccallum (Bendigo & District CC)
|58
|Scott Keating (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|59
|Joel Hansen (Bendigo & District CC)
|60
|Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC)
|61
|Kyle Blakely (Bendigo & District CC)
|62
|Christopher Jehu (Colac CC)
|63
|Justin Leske (Bendigo & District CC)
|64
|Scott Townsend (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|65
|Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|66
|Tyler Spurrell (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|67
|Cameron Shaw (Colac Cycling Club Inc)
|68
|Roy Martin (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|69
|Evan Corry (Mackay Cycling Club)
|70
|Matthew Kirby (Bendigo & District CC)
|71
|Michael Maine (City of Burnie CC)
|72
|David Mann (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|73
|Troy Hutchins (Bendigo & District CC)
|74
|Brendan Sait (Bendigo & District CC)
|75
|David Fairburn (Bendigo & District CC)
|76
|Brett Rollinson (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
|77
|David Mannix (Bendigo & District CC)
|78
|Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama Cycling Club)
|79
|Liam Harland (Echuca/Moama Cycling Club)
|80
|Joseph Flood (Bendigo & District CC)
|81
|Greg Hogan (Ararat & District CC)
|82
|Ashley Gale (Bendigo & District CC)
|83
|Daniel Jackson (Bendigo & District CC)
|84
|Darren Allan (Colac Cycling Club Inc)
|85
|Aaron Last (Albury Wodonga CC)
|86
|Michael Rice (Bendigo & District CC)
|87
|Adam Trewin (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|88
|Colin Hogan (Ararat&District Cycling Club)
|89
|Sydney Anstee (Bendigo & District CC)
|90
|Damian Breed (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)
|91
|Lawrence Naughton (Bendigo & District CC)
|92
|David Collier (Bendigo & District CC)
|93
|Tim Feltham (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|94
|Kenneth Waldron (Castlemaine Cycling Club Inc)
|95
|Zachary Cooper (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|96
|Joel Callaghan (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|97
|Steven Del Gallo (Geelong Cycle Club)
|98
|Madison Hammond (Northcote CC)
|99
|Hafeen Mclean (Trinidad & Tobago)
|100
|Shane Weekes (Barbados)
|101
|Barry Forde (Barbados)
|102
|Peter Treloar (Tolland CC)
|103
|Joshua Gundry (Bendigo & District CC)
|104
|Aaron Jones (City of Burnie CC)
|120
|Ting-Wing Huang (Chines Taipei)
|121
|Adele Sylvester (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|122
|Miranda Laidlaw (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|123
|Janelle Smith (Southern Tasmanian Veterans CC)
|124
|Hannah Bush (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|125
|Monique Hanley (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|126
|Emma Waldron (Castlemaine Cycling Club Inc)
|127
|Letitia Custance (Norwood C.C.)
|128
|Marquessa Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC)
|129
|Danielle Nyikos (Ararat & District CC)
|130
|Amanda Hales (Bendigo & District CC)
|131
|Jessica Lane (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|132
|Tess Spencer-Gill (Bendigo & District CC)
|133
|Sophie Waldron (Castlemaine Cycling Club Inc)
|134
|Nicole Mcnamara (Bendigo & District CC)
|135
|Beth Canny (Ballarat / Sebastopol CC)
|136
|Sinead Noonan (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC)
|137
|Laine Hammond (Northcote CC)
|138
|Thomay Michaltsis (Northcote CC)
|138
|Alice Fresle (Ararat & District CC)
|151
|Emerson Harwood (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|152
|Brae Mapson (Castlemaine Cycling Club Inc)
|153
|Zac Shaw (Colac CC)
|154
|Hugo Tolliday (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|155
|Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC)
|156
|Robert Oakenfull (Bendigo & District CC)
|157
|Tim Cinanni (Bendigo & District CC)
|158
|Sean Anderton (Macedon Ranges Cycling Club Inc)
|159
|Tyson Breen (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|160
|Declan Dempster (Lavington Panthers Cycling Club)
|161
|Samuel O'dea (Bendigo & District CC)
|171
|Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC)
|172
|Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC)
|173
|Emily Wordie-Thompson (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|174
|Madeleine Cardillo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|175
|Madison Leske (Bendigo & District CC)
