Ben Hermans' De Rosa Protos for the Tour of Utah

Image 1 of 12 Ben Hermans' De Rosa Protos in use at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Hermans' team name adorns the top tube of his custom-painted De Rosa Protos (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 53/38 chainrings are paired with FSA's Powerbox Carbon crankset, which spins on C-Bear ceramic bottom bracket bearings (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 A Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur is paired with an 11-30 cassette and a gold KMC X11 SL chain (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 Hermans' saddle of choice is the Selle Italia Flite Team Edition Flow (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Hermans has added a couple of lucky charms to his bike, one of which is secured beneath his saddle (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 Berk Composites provide the team with custom De Rosa specific race number holders (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 Elite provide the team with Leggero lightweight bottle cages and Fly bottles (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 A close look at one of Hermans' lucky charms, affixed atop his stem (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 Ben Hermans, the 33-year-old Belgian, wearing the Tour of Utah leaders jersey (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 Hermans is using Vision Metron 40 tubular wheels and Maxxis High Road tyres (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 Ben Hermans' Di2 junction box is superglued to the underside of his FSA stem (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

Ben Hermans, the 33-year-old Belgian currently riding for Israel Cycling Academy, has just taken his second general classification win of the season at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, improving upon his 2018 runner up result, beating James Piccoli into second place by 50 seconds.

For 2019, Hermans, who stands at 1.86m tall, has been riding a 55cm rim brake-equipped De Rosa Protos, an aerodynamically sympathetic allrounder that is suitable for professionals and amateurs alike. Hermans' required reach is achieved with the use of a 130mm FSA OS-99 carbon fibre stem, which is paired with 42cm FSA K-Force handlebars. Both of these feature extra FSA logo stickers for greater exposure for the component brand.

There are a couple of less-common additions to Hermans' bike in the form of what look to be lucky charms. One of which is affixed to the stem and the other is placed securely underneath his Selle Italia Flite Team Edition Flow saddle. There is also a super-lightweight carbon fibre number holder, made by Berk Composites.

Hermans is using the Metron 40 tubular wheelset from the team's wheel sponsor Vision. These have been fitted with Maxxis High Road tubular tyres, and although not tubeless, Hermans is using Orange Seal tubeless sealant as an extra preventative against untimely punctures.

Power is measured using FSA's own Powerbox power meter, which spins on a C-Bear ceramic bottom bracket. Data is collected by a Lezyne computer, which is fitted directly on top of Hermans' stem rather than to an out-front mount. The bike is fitted with the range-topping Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groupset from Shimano. A 53/38 chainring combination is paired with an 11-30 cassette, and Hermans has opted for a gold KMC X11 SL chain. Upfront, the R9150 shift/brake levers are paired with sprint shifters, which provide easy access shifting when in the drops – useful both in sprints, as intended, as well as when tackling technical descents.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Hermans' De Rosa Protos

Hermans' De Rosa Protos full bike specifications

Frameset: De Rosa Protos (55cm)

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110-F direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110-RS direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 (11-30)

Chain: KMC X11-SL Gold

Crankset: FSA Powerbox Carbon (172.5mm)

Chainrings: 53/38

Bottom bracket: C-Bear ceramic

Wheelset: Vision Metron 40 tubular

Tyres: Maxxis High Road tubular

Handlebars: FSA K-Force compact carbon (42cm)

Stem: FSA OS-99 carbon (130mm)

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Selle Italia Flite Team Edition Flow

Seat post: De Rosa proprietary

Bottle cages: Elite Leggero

Computer: Lezyne

Other accessories: Berk Composites number holder, Orange Seal tyre sealant

Rider height: 1.86m

Ben Hermans' kit specifications



Helmet: Giro Aether

Sunglasses: Oakley Radar

Shoes: Specialized S-Works 7

Cleats: Shimano SPD SL (zero float)

