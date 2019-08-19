Ben Hermans' De Rosa Protos for the Tour of Utah
A closer look at the Belgian's 2019 race bike
Ben Hermans, the 33-year-old Belgian currently riding for Israel Cycling Academy, has just taken his second general classification win of the season at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, improving upon his 2018 runner up result, beating James Piccoli into second place by 50 seconds.
For 2019, Hermans, who stands at 1.86m tall, has been riding a 55cm rim brake-equipped De Rosa Protos, an aerodynamically sympathetic allrounder that is suitable for professionals and amateurs alike. Hermans' required reach is achieved with the use of a 130mm FSA OS-99 carbon fibre stem, which is paired with 42cm FSA K-Force handlebars. Both of these feature extra FSA logo stickers for greater exposure for the component brand.
There are a couple of less-common additions to Hermans' bike in the form of what look to be lucky charms. One of which is affixed to the stem and the other is placed securely underneath his Selle Italia Flite Team Edition Flow saddle. There is also a super-lightweight carbon fibre number holder, made by Berk Composites.
Hermans is using the Metron 40 tubular wheelset from the team's wheel sponsor Vision. These have been fitted with Maxxis High Road tubular tyres, and although not tubeless, Hermans is using Orange Seal tubeless sealant as an extra preventative against untimely punctures.
Power is measured using FSA's own Powerbox power meter, which spins on a C-Bear ceramic bottom bracket. Data is collected by a Lezyne computer, which is fitted directly on top of Hermans' stem rather than to an out-front mount. The bike is fitted with the range-topping Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groupset from Shimano. A 53/38 chainring combination is paired with an 11-30 cassette, and Hermans has opted for a gold KMC X11 SL chain. Upfront, the R9150 shift/brake levers are paired with sprint shifters, which provide easy access shifting when in the drops – useful both in sprints, as intended, as well as when tackling technical descents.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Hermans' De Rosa Protos
Hermans' De Rosa Protos full bike specifications
Frameset: De Rosa Protos (55cm)
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110-F direct mount
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110-RS direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 (11-30)
Chain: KMC X11-SL Gold
Crankset: FSA Powerbox Carbon (172.5mm)
Chainrings: 53/38
Bottom bracket: C-Bear ceramic
Wheelset: Vision Metron 40 tubular
Tyres: Maxxis High Road tubular
Handlebars: FSA K-Force compact carbon (42cm)
Stem: FSA OS-99 carbon (130mm)
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Selle Italia Flite Team Edition Flow
Seat post: De Rosa proprietary
Bottle cages: Elite Leggero
Computer: Lezyne
Other accessories: Berk Composites number holder, Orange Seal tyre sealant
Rider height: 1.86m
Ben Hermans' kit specifications
Helmet: Giro Aether
Sunglasses: Oakley Radar
Shoes: Specialized S-Works 7
Cleats: Shimano SPD SL (zero float)
