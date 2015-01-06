Trending

Australian National Road Championships - Men's time trial start list

Official starters as of January 6, 2015

 

Men's time trial start list
#Rider Name (Country) Team
83Brett Cottee (NSW)
58Mark Facey (VIC)
152Stuart Smith (VIC)
144Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)
60Adam Phelan (ACT)
138Scott Nolan (SA)
51Mitchell Mulhern (QLD)
31Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
123Stephen Lane (VIC)
33Sean Lake (VIC)
54Julian Jacobs (WA)
102Ali Foot (TAS)
59Craig Evers (NSW)
69Edward Bissaker (SA)
67Nick Bensley (VIC)
66Timothy Beardall (VIC)
62Wood Adam (VIC)
164Andrew Wai (NSW)
100David Fairburn (VIC)
53David Kelly (VIC)
57Mark Fagg (VIC)
74Kyle Bridgwood (QLD)
82Tyson Chambers (VIC)
61Brodie Talbot (NSW)
35Lachlan Norris (VIC)
52Peter Milostic (NSW)
48Jayden Copp (QLD)
55Rhys Gillett (VIC)
56Michael Gallagher (VIC)
44Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
21Jordan Kerby (QLD)
49Nicholas Squillari (VIC)
42Jack Anderson (QLD)
10Jack Bobridge (SA)
26William Clarke (TAS)
9Campbell Flakemore (TAS)
4Richie Porte (TAS)
6Michael Rogers (ACT)
7Rohan Dennis (SA)
50Ben Dyball (NSW)
11Damien Howson (SA)
8Luke Durbridge (WA)
1Michael Hepburn (QLD)