Australian National Road Championships - Men's time trial start list
Official starters as of January 6, 2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|83
|Brett Cottee (NSW)
|58
|Mark Facey (VIC)
|152
|Stuart Smith (VIC)
|144
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)
|60
|Adam Phelan (ACT)
|138
|Scott Nolan (SA)
|51
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD)
|31
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|123
|Stephen Lane (VIC)
|33
|Sean Lake (VIC)
|54
|Julian Jacobs (WA)
|102
|Ali Foot (TAS)
|59
|Craig Evers (NSW)
|69
|Edward Bissaker (SA)
|67
|Nick Bensley (VIC)
|66
|Timothy Beardall (VIC)
|62
|Wood Adam (VIC)
|164
|Andrew Wai (NSW)
|100
|David Fairburn (VIC)
|53
|David Kelly (VIC)
|57
|Mark Fagg (VIC)
|74
|Kyle Bridgwood (QLD)
|82
|Tyson Chambers (VIC)
|61
|Brodie Talbot (NSW)
|35
|Lachlan Norris (VIC)
|52
|Peter Milostic (NSW)
|48
|Jayden Copp (QLD)
|55
|Rhys Gillett (VIC)
|56
|Michael Gallagher (VIC)
|44
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|21
|Jordan Kerby (QLD)
|49
|Nicholas Squillari (VIC)
|42
|Jack Anderson (QLD)
|10
|Jack Bobridge (SA)
|26
|William Clarke (TAS)
|9
|Campbell Flakemore (TAS)
|4
|Richie Porte (TAS)
|6
|Michael Rogers (ACT)
|7
|Rohan Dennis (SA)
|50
|Ben Dyball (NSW)
|11
|Damien Howson (SA)
|8
|Luke Durbridge (WA)
|1
|Michael Hepburn (QLD)
