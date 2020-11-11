Airpods for sport: Which should you pick?

Whether you’re cycling, running, dancing, or anything else, music always makes it better. Apple AirPods are a popular choice for many people, thanks to the premium sound quality they put out, along with handy features like customizable noise cancelling, in-ear detection and auto-pausing, and Siri functionality on the go.

They also boast impressive battery life, instantaneous pairing, a comfortable fit, and basically make everything about listening to music on the go, so much easier.

Though they’re designed to be used with the iPhone, you can pair AirPods with any Bluetooth-enabled device. However, there are several handy features that won’t work with Android or Windows. For example you won’t be able to use Google Assistant with them in place of Siri, you won’t be able to customize the tapping shortcuts, and you likely won’t have as much visibility of the remaining battery life of each AirPod. What’s more, when paired with an iPhone, AirPods detect when you’ve removed them, and they pause your music automatically until you put them back in. With an Android or Windows device, this functionality won’t work.

Top pick (Image credit: Apple) Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case The latest generation of AirPod As with all Apple products, the latest generation is always going to be heads above the rest. The second generation of Apple AirPods come with a wireless charging case for more than 24 hours of use. All you need to do is take them out of the case, put them in your ears, and they’ll connect instantaneously to immerse you in rich and high-quality sound for your workout. The universal fit will feel comfortable during all day use, ideal for endurance athletes, while the AirPods can put out up to 5 hours of continuous listening time before needing to go back into the charging case. The wireless charging case is extremely powerful too, with only 15 minutes of charging resulting in up to 3 hours of listening or 2 hours of talking time, so even when you decide at the very last minute to go for a long ride, it doesn’t take much time to get your soundtrack ready.

Most innovative (Image credit: Apple) Apple AirPods Pro Customizable noise cancellation and intelligent speaker driver If you’re working out in the outdoors, whether you’re cycling, running, rowing or whatever else, it’s important to be aware of what’s going on around you. The Apple AirPods Pro come with innovative customizable noise cancellation, meaning you can switch between active cancellation for an immersive sound, and Transparency mode which lets the outside sound in so you can interact with the world around you. They’re sweat and water-resistant too, making these the ultimate choice for athletes. One of the most incredible qualities of the AirPods Pro is the adaptive EQ that automatically tines music to the shape of your ear, providing the best possible sound. The combination of a custom speaker driver, high-dynamic range amplifier and the H1 chip, results in superior sound in such a compact design. Incredibly, the microphones can detect noise from both inside and outside the ear, which then prompts the AirPods Pro to counter it with equal anti-noise. And this all happens before you can hear it. These are pricey headphones, but well worth the investment for the incredibly intelligent product you’ll get for your money.



Best value (Image credit: Apple) Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) All the features with a smaller price tag If you want most of the features that come with the latest generation of AirPods without the hefty price tag, then perhaps you can forego the wireless charging and get a great deal for your money here. The Apple AirPods with a wired charging case offer many of the same features: automatic connection, quick access to Siri, the H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity, quick charging, seamless switching between devices, and rich, high-quality audio and voice. You can still listen and talk all day too, with multiple charges from the Charging Case. You just need to use a cable to charge the case itself; really a small sacrifice to make to save some of your hard-earned cash.



Extra coverage (Image credit: Apple) Apple AirPods with Charging Case with AppleCare+ Bundle Extend your coverage with a bundle Perhaps you’re prone to dropping things, and deep down you just know you’re going to accidentally damage your precious AirPods somehow. Luckily for you, there’s an AppleCare+ Bundle available, which extends your AppleCare+ coverage to two years from the purchase date, and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage. So you can rest assured that even if the worst does happen, you’re covered for a bit longer and have the option to get them replaced. AppleCare+ entitles you to 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by online chat or phone, mail-in or carry-in repairs, and the Express Replacement Service. That way if the worst happens, you’re not without your AirPods for long, and soon enough you’ll again have automatic connection to your favorite music.