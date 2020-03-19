Alex Dowsett's Factor O2 VAM Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 25 Alex Dowsett's Factor O2 VAM disc weighed in at 7.2kg (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 25 It represents wholesome equipment change for Dowsett for the 2020 season (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 25 With an entire team using the same bike, it's helpful to have your name on the top tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 25 Dowsett switches from SRAM to Shimano in 2020 (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 25 Disc brakes reign supreme in the peloton (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 25 Israel Start-Up Nation is the one team not matching rotors with the groupset (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 25 They are using the Swissstop Catalyst rotors and SwissStop 34 RS pads (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 25 Dowsett's using a 53/39T Dura-Ace chainset (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 9 of 25 Paired with an 11-28T Dura-Ace cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 25 Israel Start-Up nation also use CeramicSpeed's OSPW oversized pulley wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 11 of 25 Up front, there's a 4iiii power meter counting the watts (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 25 The same exists on the left hand crank (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 25 Dowsett is using Speedplay's Zero Aero Titanium pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 25 Dowsett's cockpit is the Black Inc Integrated Barstem, and he's using CeramicSpeed headset bearings (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 25 There's a touch of aerohoods going on, where Dowsett has turned his hoods in to be more narrow (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 25 Dowsett's Bryton computer is mounted on Black Inc's own integrated out-front mount (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 25 Cabling is neatly wrapped using heat shrink tubing (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 25 The front brake hose is neatly integrated into the fork (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 25 Dowsett's saddle is the Selle Italia Team Edition SP-01 Boost Superflow (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 25 It's perched atop a Black Inc seatpost (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 21 of 25 There's also a 3D-printed race number holder from K3 Pro Cycling (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 22 of 25 The O2 VAM's seatpost clamp is neatly hidden inside the frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 23 of 25 Dowsett's wheels are also courtesy of Black Inc, with it's Sixty tubular rims laced to Black Inc hubs with Sapim spokes (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 24 of 25 Maxxis provide the tyres. Yalla translates to 'come on' or 'let's go'. (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 25 of 25 While some of the team are using Elite Rocko cages, Dowsett's opted for Elite's Cannibal XC cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

With racing suspended due to the current Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Alex Dowsett - along with his Israel Start-Up Nation teammates and the wider pro peloton - is left with a window of training with an uncertain target.

The uncertainty around how long the pandemic will last means riders cannot target specific race dates.

"My life currently consists of aero testing and training, or talking on the phone about aero testing and training. I guess we're not entirely sure what exactly we are training or aero testing for currently but got to keep on it like nothing is changing," Dowsett posted on Instagram recently, after returning to Britain last week from a training camp in Spain.

Dowsett has long been active on social media. He and partner Chanel run a YouTube vlog called Thighs Club, and this period of uncertainty is no different. Dowsett took to Instagram Stories to explain his recent quarantine situation at the UAE Tour, and even creating a new Instagram page called support local bike business , to help local businesses in the cycling industry that are at risk due to the lower footfall that will result from the necessary social distancing measures.

Following the demise of the Katusha Alpecin team at the end of the 2019 season, Alex Dowsett has seen near-wholesome equipment change for 2020 after his move to Israel Start-Up nation.

Whereas in 2019 he was aboard a Sram-equipped Canyon Ultimate , complete with Zipp wheels, for 2020, Dowsett will be aboard Factor bikes.

The best lightweight bike at Dowsett's disposal in 2020 is the Factor O2 VAM, complete with a Shimano groupset, along with wheels and finishing kit from Black Inc. However, while Dowsett is sporting different team colours, but the clothing brand behind his team kit remains the Katusha cycling clothing brand borne out of the WorldTour team.

Following the 2020 trend of disc brakes in the pro peloton, Dowsett's Factor is fitted with Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 disc brake groupset.

Israel Start-Up Nation's direct sponsorship with SwissStop means they are not matching rotors and brake pads to their groupset, running SwissStop Catalyst Rotors and the brand's Disc 34 RS brake pads.

Wheels come from Factor's components subsidiary Black Inc; with the Black Sixty carbon wheels spinning on CeramicSpeed bearings and shod with 25c Maxxis Tubular tyres.