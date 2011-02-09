African Mountain Bike Continental Championships start list
Official starters as of February 9, 2011
Elite men cross country
Patrick Belton
Tim Bentley
Matthys Beukes
Colin Brent
Loius Bresler Knipe
Mark Bridges
Philip Buys
Dominic Calitz
Michael Casey
Rourke Croeser
Brendon Davids
Kyle Davids
Kyle Dorkin
Ruan du Toit
Ryan Ellis
Marthinus Esmeyer
Richardt Ferreira
Hilton Frost
Robert Frost
Ryan Gibbons
Renay Goustra
Gert Heyns
Erik Kleinhans
Dwayne Klingbiel
Christiaan Kriek
Adriaan Louw
Lourens Luus
Justice Makhale
Luke Mashiane
Ben Melt Swanepoel
Oliver Munnick
Bryce Munro
Tayla Odendaal
Tiaan Odendaal
Darryn Purtelll
James Reid
Stephan Reyneke
Luke Roberts
Matthew Schofield
Declan Sidey
Shaun Silver
Burry Stander
Murray Starr
Brandon Stewart
Werner van Heerden
Evan Vd Spuy
Bonani Xatasi
Elite women cross country
Renthea Boshoff
Tarryn Brent
Emily Clark
Andrea de Boer
Caitlin de Wet
Yolandi du Toit
Amy Jane Mundy
Candice Neethling
Ashleigh Parker Moffatt
Samantha Sanders
Claudia Slattery
Hayley Smith
Yolande Speedy
Mariske Strauss
Tamryn Taylor
Karien van Jaarsveld
Linda Van Wyk
Savanna Vosloo
Simone Vosloo
