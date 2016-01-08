Trending

2016 Cycling Australia Road National Championships - Elite men and women road race start lists

Official starters as of January 8, 2016

Start lists - Elite men/women road race

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Richie Porte (Tas)
2Rohan Dennis (Sa)
3Caleb Ewan (Nsw)
4Simon Gerrans (Aus)
5Simon Clarke (Aus)
6Adam Hansen (Qld)
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
8Luke Durbridge (Aus)
9Samuel Spokes (Nsw)
10Jack Bobridge (Sa)
11Cameron Meyer (Aus)
12Travis Meyer (Wa)
13Lachlan Norris (Vic)
14Damien Howson (Aus)
15Mitchell Docker (Aus)
16Nathan Earle (Tas)
17Nathan Haas (Act)
18Ben Dyball (Nsw)
19Brendan Canty (Vic)
20Jack Haig (Vic)
21Alexander Edmondson (Sa)
22Mathew Hayman (Aus)
23Leigh Howard (Aus)
24Mark Renshaw (Nsw)
25Jordan Kerby (Qld)
26Brenton Jones (Vic)
27Adam Phelan (Act)
28Timothy Roe (Sa)
29William Clarke (Tas)
30Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
31Graeme Brown (Wa)
32Jonathan Clarke (Aus)
33Steele von Hoff (Vic)
34Glenn O'Shea (Sa)
35Sam Crome (Vic)
36Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Act)
37Sean Lake (Vic)
38Patrick Lane (Vic)
39Robbie Hucker (Vic)
40Mark O'Brien (Vic)
41Anthony Giacoppo (Wa)
42Patrick Shaw (Vic)
43Luke Parker (Vic)
44Alex Wohler (Qld)
45Joshua Taylor (Nsw)
46Tom Robinson (Tas)
47Jayden Copp (Qld)
48Alexander Smyth (Vic)
49Samuel Volkers (Qld)
50Craig Evers (Nsw)
51Saxon Irvine (Nsw)
52Tim Guy (Nsw)
53Benjamin Hill (Act)
54Cameron Bayly (Sa)
55Jay Dutton (Nsw)
56Nicholas Woods (Qld)
57Brodie Talbot (Nsw)
60Stuart Wilkins (Qld)
62David Evans (Nsw)
63Paul Andrews (Qld)
64Zeth Romanis (Vic)
65Jeremy Gillman-Wells (Act)
66Peter Casey (Vic)
67Allan Iacuone (Vic)
68Peter Milostic (Nsw)
69Stuart Shaw (Act)
71Nathan White (Qld)
72Leo Simmonds (Sa)
76Joel Strachan (Vic)
77Tim Canny (Vic)
78Rowan Dever (Vic)
83Jai Crawford (Aus)
84Nick Bensley (Vic)
85Chris Winn (Vic)
87Frederick Bonail (Sa)
89Christopher Tassell (Vic)
92Wesley Sulzberger (Tas)
93Jay Callaghan (Qld)
94Troy Herfoss (Nsw)
97Chris Barlin (Nsw)
99Steven Cusworth (Vic)
101Jesse Featonby (Vic)
102Callum O'Sullivan (Qld)
104Justin Tomlinson (Nsw)
105Scott Sunderland (Wa)
106Sam Tregoweth (Sa)
107Christopher Boogert (Nsw)
108Travis Frisby (Sa)
109Sam Evans (Vic)
110Dale Scarfe (Vic)
112Emmanuel Blanco (Vic)
113Kane Walker (Vic)
114Allan Satchell (Vic)
116Rhys Gillett (Vic)
117Kieran Paton (Vic)
118Danny Pulbrook (Tas)
119Nathan Elliott (Vic)
120Aaron Watts (Nsw)
121Jack Lindsay (Act)
122Mitchell Mulhern (Qld)
123Stuart Smith (Vic)
125Timothy Cameron (Nsw)
127Matthew Clark (Vic)
128Joshua Prete (Qld)
129Craig Hutton (Nsw)
130Kyle Ward (Nsw)
131Cameron Ivory (Nsw)
132Jeremy Mcinnes (Vic)
133Thomas Coates (Qld)
134Ashleigh Key (Vic)
135Fergus Sully (Vic)
136Jay McCarthy (Qld)
137Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
138Ivan Michelin-Beard (Act)
140Ned Volk (Vic)
141Todd Satchell (Vic)
142Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
143Leslie Masters (Qld)
144Ben Marshall (Act)
145Trevor Spencer (Vic)
147Alistair Crameri (Vic)
148Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic)
149Sebastian Jayne (Vic)
150Darcy Woolley (Vic)
151James Cummings (Vic)
152Liam Hill (Vic)
153Mitch Neumann (Qld)
154Marcus Culey (Nsw)
155Dave Manton (Nsw)
156Michael Hepburn (Qld)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peta Mullens (Vic)
2Rachel Neylan (Nsw)
3Shara Gillow (Qld)
4Tessa Fabry (Vic)
5Kendelle Hodges (Vic)
6Lizzie Williams (Vic)
7Samantha De Riter (Vic)
8Ruth Corset (Qld)
9Lauren Kitchen (Nsw)
10Tiffany Cromwell (Sa)
11Gracie Elvin (Act)
12Katrin Garfoot (Qld)
13Joanne Hogan (Nsw)
14Bridie O'Donnell (Vic)
15Chloe Hosking (Act)
16Kate Perry (Vic)
17Carlee Taylor (Sa)
18Loren Rowney (Qld)
19Amanda Spratt (Nsw)
20Kimberley Wells (Act)
21Chloe McConville (Vic)
22Sarah Roy (Nsw)
23Lucy Kennedy (Qld)
24Kristy Glover (Vic)
25Rachel Ward (Vic)
26Miranda Griffiths (Vic)
27Louisa Lobigs (Nsw)
28Rebecca Mackey (Wa)
29Jessica Allen (Wa)
30Elizabeth Doueal (Vic)
31Carley Mckay (Vic)
32Sophie Mackay (Nsw)
33Erin Kinnealy (Wa)
34Stephanie Frawley (Sa)
35Liz Leyden (Wa)
37Elizabeth Hall (Vic)
38Kathryn Woolston (Tas)
39Justyna Lubkowski (Vic)
40Justine Barrow (Vic)
41Lisen Hockings (Vic)
42Fiona Macmillan (Vic)
43Lucy Barker (Sa)
44Naomi Williams (Vic)
46Victoria Veitch (Sa)
47Alexis Barnes (Nsw)
48Purdie Long (Vic)
49Emma Viotto (Act)
50Lisa Antill (Nsw)
51Eliza Kwan (Act)
52Amy Bradley (Vic)
53Cassia Higgs (Wa)
54Sarah Duffield (Wa)
55Jessica Huston (Wa)
56Emily Cunningham (Nsw)
57Rebecca Stephens (Vic)
59Madeline Wright (Vic)
60Verita Stewart (Vic)
61Aimee Ingram (Qld)
62Kirsten Howard (Nsw)
63Georgina Beech (Vic)
64Jessica Lane (Vic)
65Anna Booth (Vic)
66Esther Borg (Vic)
67Karla McKinnon (Vic)
68Jasmine McMillan (Qld)
69Minda Murray (Vic)
70Chloe Mcintosh (Vic)
71Prudence Rothwell (Vic)
72Madeleine Steele (Sa)
73Grace Brown (Vic)
74Brodie Chapman (Qld)
101Shannon Malseed (Vic)
102Ellen Skerritt (Qld)
103Jenelle Crooks (Qld)
104Tayla Evans (Vic)
105Jessica Mundy (Sa)
106Michaela Parsons (Vic)
107Anna Hull (Nsw)
108Emily Roper (Qld)
109Ainslie Bakker (Qld)
110Josie Talbot (Nsw)
111Holly Harris (Nsw)
112Lauretta Hanson (Vic)
113Jessica Pratt (Qld)
114Kirsty Deacon (Vic)
115Angela Smith (Nsw)
116Jade Colligan (Nsw)
117Julia Kalotas (Wa)
118Gina Ricardo (Nsw)