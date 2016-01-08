2016 Cycling Australia Road National Championships - Elite men and women road race start lists
Official starters as of January 8, 2016
Start lists - Elite men/women road race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Richie Porte (Tas)
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Sa)
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Nsw)
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus)
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus)
|6
|Adam Hansen (Qld)
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|8
|Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|9
|Samuel Spokes (Nsw)
|10
|Jack Bobridge (Sa)
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|12
|Travis Meyer (Wa)
|13
|Lachlan Norris (Vic)
|14
|Damien Howson (Aus)
|15
|Mitchell Docker (Aus)
|16
|Nathan Earle (Tas)
|17
|Nathan Haas (Act)
|18
|Ben Dyball (Nsw)
|19
|Brendan Canty (Vic)
|20
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|21
|Alexander Edmondson (Sa)
|22
|Mathew Hayman (Aus)
|23
|Leigh Howard (Aus)
|24
|Mark Renshaw (Nsw)
|25
|Jordan Kerby (Qld)
|26
|Brenton Jones (Vic)
|27
|Adam Phelan (Act)
|28
|Timothy Roe (Sa)
|29
|William Clarke (Tas)
|30
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
|31
|Graeme Brown (Wa)
|32
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus)
|33
|Steele von Hoff (Vic)
|34
|Glenn O'Shea (Sa)
|35
|Sam Crome (Vic)
|36
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Act)
|37
|Sean Lake (Vic)
|38
|Patrick Lane (Vic)
|39
|Robbie Hucker (Vic)
|40
|Mark O'Brien (Vic)
|41
|Anthony Giacoppo (Wa)
|42
|Patrick Shaw (Vic)
|43
|Luke Parker (Vic)
|44
|Alex Wohler (Qld)
|45
|Joshua Taylor (Nsw)
|46
|Tom Robinson (Tas)
|47
|Jayden Copp (Qld)
|48
|Alexander Smyth (Vic)
|49
|Samuel Volkers (Qld)
|50
|Craig Evers (Nsw)
|51
|Saxon Irvine (Nsw)
|52
|Tim Guy (Nsw)
|53
|Benjamin Hill (Act)
|54
|Cameron Bayly (Sa)
|55
|Jay Dutton (Nsw)
|56
|Nicholas Woods (Qld)
|57
|Brodie Talbot (Nsw)
|60
|Stuart Wilkins (Qld)
|62
|David Evans (Nsw)
|63
|Paul Andrews (Qld)
|64
|Zeth Romanis (Vic)
|65
|Jeremy Gillman-Wells (Act)
|66
|Peter Casey (Vic)
|67
|Allan Iacuone (Vic)
|68
|Peter Milostic (Nsw)
|69
|Stuart Shaw (Act)
|71
|Nathan White (Qld)
|72
|Leo Simmonds (Sa)
|76
|Joel Strachan (Vic)
|77
|Tim Canny (Vic)
|78
|Rowan Dever (Vic)
|83
|Jai Crawford (Aus)
|84
|Nick Bensley (Vic)
|85
|Chris Winn (Vic)
|87
|Frederick Bonail (Sa)
|89
|Christopher Tassell (Vic)
|92
|Wesley Sulzberger (Tas)
|93
|Jay Callaghan (Qld)
|94
|Troy Herfoss (Nsw)
|97
|Chris Barlin (Nsw)
|99
|Steven Cusworth (Vic)
|101
|Jesse Featonby (Vic)
|102
|Callum O'Sullivan (Qld)
|104
|Justin Tomlinson (Nsw)
|105
|Scott Sunderland (Wa)
|106
|Sam Tregoweth (Sa)
|107
|Christopher Boogert (Nsw)
|108
|Travis Frisby (Sa)
|109
|Sam Evans (Vic)
|110
|Dale Scarfe (Vic)
|112
|Emmanuel Blanco (Vic)
|113
|Kane Walker (Vic)
|114
|Allan Satchell (Vic)
|116
|Rhys Gillett (Vic)
|117
|Kieran Paton (Vic)
|118
|Danny Pulbrook (Tas)
|119
|Nathan Elliott (Vic)
|120
|Aaron Watts (Nsw)
|121
|Jack Lindsay (Act)
|122
|Mitchell Mulhern (Qld)
|123
|Stuart Smith (Vic)
|125
|Timothy Cameron (Nsw)
|127
|Matthew Clark (Vic)
|128
|Joshua Prete (Qld)
|129
|Craig Hutton (Nsw)
|130
|Kyle Ward (Nsw)
|131
|Cameron Ivory (Nsw)
|132
|Jeremy Mcinnes (Vic)
|133
|Thomas Coates (Qld)
|134
|Ashleigh Key (Vic)
|135
|Fergus Sully (Vic)
|136
|Jay McCarthy (Qld)
|137
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
|138
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Act)
|140
|Ned Volk (Vic)
|141
|Todd Satchell (Vic)
|142
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
|143
|Leslie Masters (Qld)
|144
|Ben Marshall (Act)
|145
|Trevor Spencer (Vic)
|147
|Alistair Crameri (Vic)
|148
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic)
|149
|Sebastian Jayne (Vic)
|150
|Darcy Woolley (Vic)
|151
|James Cummings (Vic)
|152
|Liam Hill (Vic)
|153
|Mitch Neumann (Qld)
|154
|Marcus Culey (Nsw)
|155
|Dave Manton (Nsw)
|156
|Michael Hepburn (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peta Mullens (Vic)
|2
|Rachel Neylan (Nsw)
|3
|Shara Gillow (Qld)
|4
|Tessa Fabry (Vic)
|5
|Kendelle Hodges (Vic)
|6
|Lizzie Williams (Vic)
|7
|Samantha De Riter (Vic)
|8
|Ruth Corset (Qld)
|9
|Lauren Kitchen (Nsw)
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Sa)
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Act)
|12
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld)
|13
|Joanne Hogan (Nsw)
|14
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vic)
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Act)
|16
|Kate Perry (Vic)
|17
|Carlee Taylor (Sa)
|18
|Loren Rowney (Qld)
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Nsw)
|20
|Kimberley Wells (Act)
|21
|Chloe McConville (Vic)
|22
|Sarah Roy (Nsw)
|23
|Lucy Kennedy (Qld)
|24
|Kristy Glover (Vic)
|25
|Rachel Ward (Vic)
|26
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic)
|27
|Louisa Lobigs (Nsw)
|28
|Rebecca Mackey (Wa)
|29
|Jessica Allen (Wa)
|30
|Elizabeth Doueal (Vic)
|31
|Carley Mckay (Vic)
|32
|Sophie Mackay (Nsw)
|33
|Erin Kinnealy (Wa)
|34
|Stephanie Frawley (Sa)
|35
|Liz Leyden (Wa)
|37
|Elizabeth Hall (Vic)
|38
|Kathryn Woolston (Tas)
|39
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic)
|40
|Justine Barrow (Vic)
|41
|Lisen Hockings (Vic)
|42
|Fiona Macmillan (Vic)
|43
|Lucy Barker (Sa)
|44
|Naomi Williams (Vic)
|46
|Victoria Veitch (Sa)
|47
|Alexis Barnes (Nsw)
|48
|Purdie Long (Vic)
|49
|Emma Viotto (Act)
|50
|Lisa Antill (Nsw)
|51
|Eliza Kwan (Act)
|52
|Amy Bradley (Vic)
|53
|Cassia Higgs (Wa)
|54
|Sarah Duffield (Wa)
|55
|Jessica Huston (Wa)
|56
|Emily Cunningham (Nsw)
|57
|Rebecca Stephens (Vic)
|59
|Madeline Wright (Vic)
|60
|Verita Stewart (Vic)
|61
|Aimee Ingram (Qld)
|62
|Kirsten Howard (Nsw)
|63
|Georgina Beech (Vic)
|64
|Jessica Lane (Vic)
|65
|Anna Booth (Vic)
|66
|Esther Borg (Vic)
|67
|Karla McKinnon (Vic)
|68
|Jasmine McMillan (Qld)
|69
|Minda Murray (Vic)
|70
|Chloe Mcintosh (Vic)
|71
|Prudence Rothwell (Vic)
|72
|Madeleine Steele (Sa)
|73
|Grace Brown (Vic)
|74
|Brodie Chapman (Qld)
|101
|Shannon Malseed (Vic)
|102
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld)
|103
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld)
|104
|Tayla Evans (Vic)
|105
|Jessica Mundy (Sa)
|106
|Michaela Parsons (Vic)
|107
|Anna Hull (Nsw)
|108
|Emily Roper (Qld)
|109
|Ainslie Bakker (Qld)
|110
|Josie Talbot (Nsw)
|111
|Holly Harris (Nsw)
|112
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic)
|113
|Jessica Pratt (Qld)
|114
|Kirsty Deacon (Vic)
|115
|Angela Smith (Nsw)
|116
|Jade Colligan (Nsw)
|117
|Julia Kalotas (Wa)
|118
|Gina Ricardo (Nsw)
