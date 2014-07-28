Trending

2014 Tour of the Murray River start list - Men

Provisional starters as of July 28, 2014

 

Avanti Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
2Brenton Jones (VIC)
3Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
4Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
5Scott Law (NSW)
6Tom Robinson (TAS)
7Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC)

Team Budget Forklifts
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
12Michael Vink (NZL)
13Myron Simpson (NZL)
14Alex Wohler (QLD)
15Tommy Nankervis (VIC)
16Samuel Witmitz (VIC)
17Daniel Barry (NZL)
18Westley Gough (NZL)

health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Stuart Smith (VIC)
22Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC)
23Angus Tobin (NSW)
24Stuart Shaw (ACT)
25James Hepburn (QLD)
26Michael Rice (ACT)
27Eric Sheppard (VIC)

CharterMason Giant Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Shannon Johnson (VIC)
32Morgan Smith (NZL)
33Conor Murtagh (VIC)
34Joshua Taylor (NSW)
35Jake Magee (VIC)
36Raphael Freinstein (GER)
37Jacob Restall (QLD)
38Nicholas Katsonis (VIC)

African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41James Mowatt (VIC)
42Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC)
43Darcy Woolley (VIC)
44Daniel Nelson (VIC)
45Tyler Spurrell (VIC)
46Patrick Lane (VIC)
47Jarryd Jones (VIC)
48Kyle Thompson (VIC)

Satalyst Giant Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Patrick Shaw (VIC)
52Jonathan Bolton (WA)
53Kane Walker (VIC)
54Theodore Yates (WA)
55Joel Strachan (VIC)
56Andrew Williams (WA)
57Alex Smyth (VIC)
58Ben O’Connor (WA)

GPM Stulz
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Ryan Thomas (NSW)
62Daniel Bonello (NSW)
63Reece Robinson (NSW)
64Chris Jory (NSW)
65Michael Troy (NSW)
66Daniel O’Keefe (NSW)
67Thomas Patton (NSW)
68Jackson Law (NSW)

SUVelo Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
72Tamas Allenby (NSW)
73Alex Nazarewicz (NSW)
74Samuel Burston (NSW)
75Alline Dodds (NSW)
76Robert Quinn (NSW)
77Tom Petty (NSW)

Team Scody Downunder
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Nick Miller (NZL)
82Todd Buschkuehl (VIC)
83Samuel Volkers (QLD)
84Chad Elliston (NZL)
85Sean Whitfield (ACT)
86Ben Comfort (ACT)
87Aden De Jager (QLD)
88Leslie Masters (QLD)

Jayco/John West/VIS
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)
92Oscar Stevenson (VIC)
93Jordan Stannus (VIC)
94Lachlan Holliday (VIC)

St. George Merida
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Benjamin Harvey (NSW)
102Jordan Davies (NSW)
103Jay Dutton (NSW)
104Harrison Wiles (NSW)
105Russell Gill (SA)
106Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
107William Andersson (NSW)
108Alex Hersey (NSW)

Team Polygon Australia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Oliver Martin (TAS)
112Gerald Evans (TAS)
113Jason Rigg (WA)
114William Holmes (TAS)
115Aaron Jones (TAS)
116Anthony Collins (QLD)

Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Kierin Lewis (NSW)
122Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
123John Peppard (NSW)
124Tirian McManus (NSW)
125Anthony Murray (NSW)
126Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL)
127Alex Beedie (NSW)

Subaru NSWIS Development Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Harrison Carter (NSW)
132Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
133Ayden Toovey (NSW)
134Jordan Payne (NSW)
135Samuel Jenner (NSW)
136Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
137Christopher Bryan (NSW)

Wormall Civil CCS
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Ryan MacAnally (QLD)
142Jayden Copp (QLD)
143Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)
144Craig Hutton (NSW)
145Dane Frey (WA)
146Michael Freiberg (WA)
147Guy Kalma (WA)

Phoenix Cycling Collective
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Craig Evers (NSW)
152Simon Dwyer (ACT)
153Andrew McCosker (ACT)
154Tristan Webber (ACT)
155David Parker (ACT)
156Hayden Campbell (ACT)
157Chris Filiatrault (ACT)
158Nathan Booth (ACT)

Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Alistair Crameri (VIC)
162Liam White (VIC)
163Matthew Lane (VIC)
164Damion Drapac (VIC)
165Fergus Sully (VIC)
166Adam Taylor (NSW)
167Mitchell Dedman (VIC)

SASI Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Tom Kaesler (SA)
172Rohan Wight (SA)
173Thomas Allford (SA)
174Jonathan Stephens (SA)
175Joshua Harrison (SA)

Team Seight
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Matthew Leonard (VIC)
182Mark Fagg (VIC)
183Dylan Hately (VIC)
184Wade Edwards (VIC)
185David Mclean (VIC)
186Zane Hunter (VIC)
187Jason Lowndes (VIC)

Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Jay Phillpotts (VIC)
192Marc Wilson (VIC)
193Matt Boys (VIC)
194Trent Morey (VIC)
195Mitchell Barry (VIC)

Individual Riders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Steve Rankie QLD)
202Matthew Borg (NSW)
203Andrew Pickering (NSW)
204Declan Gregory (VIC)