2014 Tour of the Murray River start list - Men
Provisional starters as of July 28, 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC)
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|4
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|5
|Scott Law (NSW)
|6
|Tom Robinson (TAS)
|7
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|8
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
|12
|Michael Vink (NZL)
|13
|Myron Simpson (NZL)
|14
|Alex Wohler (QLD)
|15
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC)
|16
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC)
|17
|Daniel Barry (NZL)
|18
|Westley Gough (NZL)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Stuart Smith (VIC)
|22
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC)
|23
|Angus Tobin (NSW)
|24
|Stuart Shaw (ACT)
|25
|James Hepburn (QLD)
|26
|Michael Rice (ACT)
|27
|Eric Sheppard (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Shannon Johnson (VIC)
|32
|Morgan Smith (NZL)
|33
|Conor Murtagh (VIC)
|34
|Joshua Taylor (NSW)
|35
|Jake Magee (VIC)
|36
|Raphael Freinstein (GER)
|37
|Jacob Restall (QLD)
|38
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|James Mowatt (VIC)
|42
|Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC)
|43
|Darcy Woolley (VIC)
|44
|Daniel Nelson (VIC)
|45
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC)
|46
|Patrick Lane (VIC)
|47
|Jarryd Jones (VIC)
|48
|Kyle Thompson (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Patrick Shaw (VIC)
|52
|Jonathan Bolton (WA)
|53
|Kane Walker (VIC)
|54
|Theodore Yates (WA)
|55
|Joel Strachan (VIC)
|56
|Andrew Williams (WA)
|57
|Alex Smyth (VIC)
|58
|Ben O’Connor (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Ryan Thomas (NSW)
|62
|Daniel Bonello (NSW)
|63
|Reece Robinson (NSW)
|64
|Chris Jory (NSW)
|65
|Michael Troy (NSW)
|66
|Daniel O’Keefe (NSW)
|67
|Thomas Patton (NSW)
|68
|Jackson Law (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
|72
|Tamas Allenby (NSW)
|73
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW)
|74
|Samuel Burston (NSW)
|75
|Alline Dodds (NSW)
|76
|Robert Quinn (NSW)
|77
|Tom Petty (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Nick Miller (NZL)
|82
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC)
|83
|Samuel Volkers (QLD)
|84
|Chad Elliston (NZL)
|85
|Sean Whitfield (ACT)
|86
|Ben Comfort (ACT)
|87
|Aden De Jager (QLD)
|88
|Leslie Masters (QLD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)
|92
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC)
|93
|Jordan Stannus (VIC)
|94
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW)
|102
|Jordan Davies (NSW)
|103
|Jay Dutton (NSW)
|104
|Harrison Wiles (NSW)
|105
|Russell Gill (SA)
|106
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
|107
|William Andersson (NSW)
|108
|Alex Hersey (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Oliver Martin (TAS)
|112
|Gerald Evans (TAS)
|113
|Jason Rigg (WA)
|114
|William Holmes (TAS)
|115
|Aaron Jones (TAS)
|116
|Anthony Collins (QLD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Kierin Lewis (NSW)
|122
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
|123
|John Peppard (NSW)
|124
|Tirian McManus (NSW)
|125
|Anthony Murray (NSW)
|126
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL)
|127
|Alex Beedie (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Harrison Carter (NSW)
|132
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
|133
|Ayden Toovey (NSW)
|134
|Jordan Payne (NSW)
|135
|Samuel Jenner (NSW)
|136
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
|137
|Christopher Bryan (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD)
|142
|Jayden Copp (QLD)
|143
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)
|144
|Craig Hutton (NSW)
|145
|Dane Frey (WA)
|146
|Michael Freiberg (WA)
|147
|Guy Kalma (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Craig Evers (NSW)
|152
|Simon Dwyer (ACT)
|153
|Andrew McCosker (ACT)
|154
|Tristan Webber (ACT)
|155
|David Parker (ACT)
|156
|Hayden Campbell (ACT)
|157
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT)
|158
|Nathan Booth (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Alistair Crameri (VIC)
|162
|Liam White (VIC)
|163
|Matthew Lane (VIC)
|164
|Damion Drapac (VIC)
|165
|Fergus Sully (VIC)
|166
|Adam Taylor (NSW)
|167
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|172
|Rohan Wight (SA)
|173
|Thomas Allford (SA)
|174
|Jonathan Stephens (SA)
|175
|Joshua Harrison (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Matthew Leonard (VIC)
|182
|Mark Fagg (VIC)
|183
|Dylan Hately (VIC)
|184
|Wade Edwards (VIC)
|185
|David Mclean (VIC)
|186
|Zane Hunter (VIC)
|187
|Jason Lowndes (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC)
|192
|Marc Wilson (VIC)
|193
|Matt Boys (VIC)
|194
|Trent Morey (VIC)
|195
|Mitchell Barry (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Steve Rankie QLD)
|202
|Matthew Borg (NSW)
|203
|Andrew Pickering (NSW)
|204
|Declan Gregory (VIC)
