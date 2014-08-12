Trending

2014 Tour of the Great South Coast startlist

Provisional starters as of August 12, 2014

 

Team Budget Forklifts
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samuel Horgan NZL)
2Timothy Roe (SA)
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
4Tommy Nankervis (VIC)
5Michael Vink (NZL)
6Samuel Witmitz (VIC)
7Westley Gough (NZL)
8Kristian Juel (QLD)

Avanti Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Brenton Jones (VIC)
12Mark O'Brien (VIC)
13Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
14Scott Law (NSW)
15Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
16Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
17Taylor Gunman (NZL)
18Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC)

health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Alistair Donohoe (VIC)
22Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC)
23Angus Tobin (NSW)
24Stuart Shaw (ACT)
25James Hepburn (QLD)
26Patrick Bevin (NZL)
27Cameron Bayly (SA)
28Tim Guy (NSW)

African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Tyler Spurrell (VIC)
32James Mowatt (VIC)
33Darcy Woolley (VIC)
34Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC)
35Nathan Elliott (VIC)
36Daniel Nelson (VIC)
37Michael Crosbie (VIC)
38Patrick Lane (VIC)

CharterMason Giant Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Keagan Girdlestone (VIC)
42Raphael Freinstein (GER)
43Shannon Johnson (VIC)
44Sam Crome (VIC)
45Conor Murtagh (VIC)
46Joshua Taylor (NSW)
47Nicholas Katsonis (VIC)
48Jake Magee (VIC)

Satalyst Giant Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Patrick Shaw (VIC)
52Kane Walker (VIC)
53Jackson Mawby (WA)
54Andrew Williams (WA)
55Mathew Marshall (QLD)
56Theodore Yates (WA)
57Mitchell Cooper (VIC)
58Alexander Smyth (VIC)

Wormall Civil CCS
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Jayden Copp (QLD)
62Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)
63Ryan MacAnally (QLD)
64Michael Freiberg (WA)
65Russell Gill (SA)
66Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
67Guy Kalma (WA)
68Dane Frey (WA)

Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71James Szollosi (QLD)
72Elliot Kippen (QLD)
73Ben Carman (QLD)
74Adam Allen (QLD)
75Callum O'Sullivan (QLD)
76Jackson Carman (QLD)

GPM Stulz
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Daniel Bonello (NSW)
82Samuel Wood (QLD)
83Julian Hamill (NSW)
84Edward White (NSW)
85Chris Jory (NSW)
86Jackson Law (NSW)
87Thomas Patton (NSW)
88Michael Troy (NSW)

Jayco/John West/VIS
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)
92Oscar Stevenson (VIC)
93Jordan Stannus (VIC)
94Mathew Ross (VIC)
95Lucas Hamilton (VIC)
96Angus Lyons (VIC)

Subaru NSWIS Development Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Ayden Toovey (NSW)
102Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
103Harrison Carter (NSW)
104Jordan Payne (NSW)
105Samuel Jenner (NSW)

Team Polygon Australia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Oliver Martin (TAS)
112Jason Rigg (WA)
113Anthony Collins (QLD)
114William Holmes (TAS)
115Isaac Probert (TAS)
116Aaron Jones (TAS)

Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Justin Gassner (SA)
122Chris Harper (SA)
123Tom Chapman (SA)
124Lachlan Glasspool (SA)
125Jack Hogan (SA)
126Oliver Anderson (SA)

Team Seight
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Matthew Leonard (VIC)
132Wade Edwards (VIC)
133David Mclean (VIC)
134Ashley Hawker (VIC)
135Jason Lowndes (VIC)
136Zane Hunter (VIC)
137Dylan Hately (VIC)
138Vaughan Bowman (VIC)

Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Nicholas Bien (VIC)
142Alistair Crameri (VIC)
143Liam White (VIC)
144Damion Drapac (VIC)
145Matthew Lane (VIC)
146Edward Bissaker (SA)
147Samuel Lane (VIC)
148Stuart Grimsey (VIC)

SASI Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Joshua Harrison (SA)
152Tom Kaesler (SA)
153Rohan Wight (SA)
154Thomas Allford (SA)

Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Cameron Peterson (NSW)
162Kane Macri (NSW)
163Michael Jaeger (NSW)

Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Allan Satchell (VIC)
172Michael McGee (SA)
173Todd Satchell (VIC)
174Mark Scouller (VIC)
175Nathan McLaren (VIC)
176Dylan Lindsey (VIC)
177Clive Silcock (VIC)
178Damien Cook (VIC)

Individual riders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Matt Boys (VIC)
182Brad Davies (SA)
183Sam Dobbs (NZL)
184Todd Lamb (VIC)
185Marcus Culey (NSW)
186Andrew Pickering (NSW)