2014 Tour of the Great South Coast startlist
Provisional starters as of August 12, 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samuel Horgan NZL)
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA)
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
|4
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC)
|5
|Michael Vink (NZL)
|6
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC)
|7
|Westley Gough (NZL)
|8
|Kristian Juel (QLD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Brenton Jones (VIC)
|12
|Mark O'Brien (VIC)
|13
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|14
|Scott Law (NSW)
|15
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|16
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|17
|Taylor Gunman (NZL)
|18
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC)
|22
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC)
|23
|Angus Tobin (NSW)
|24
|Stuart Shaw (ACT)
|25
|James Hepburn (QLD)
|26
|Patrick Bevin (NZL)
|27
|Cameron Bayly (SA)
|28
|Tim Guy (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC)
|32
|James Mowatt (VIC)
|33
|Darcy Woolley (VIC)
|34
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC)
|35
|Nathan Elliott (VIC)
|36
|Daniel Nelson (VIC)
|37
|Michael Crosbie (VIC)
|38
|Patrick Lane (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC)
|42
|Raphael Freinstein (GER)
|43
|Shannon Johnson (VIC)
|44
|Sam Crome (VIC)
|45
|Conor Murtagh (VIC)
|46
|Joshua Taylor (NSW)
|47
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC)
|48
|Jake Magee (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Patrick Shaw (VIC)
|52
|Kane Walker (VIC)
|53
|Jackson Mawby (WA)
|54
|Andrew Williams (WA)
|55
|Mathew Marshall (QLD)
|56
|Theodore Yates (WA)
|57
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC)
|58
|Alexander Smyth (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Jayden Copp (QLD)
|62
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)
|63
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD)
|64
|Michael Freiberg (WA)
|65
|Russell Gill (SA)
|66
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
|67
|Guy Kalma (WA)
|68
|Dane Frey (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|James Szollosi (QLD)
|72
|Elliot Kippen (QLD)
|73
|Ben Carman (QLD)
|74
|Adam Allen (QLD)
|75
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD)
|76
|Jackson Carman (QLD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Daniel Bonello (NSW)
|82
|Samuel Wood (QLD)
|83
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|84
|Edward White (NSW)
|85
|Chris Jory (NSW)
|86
|Jackson Law (NSW)
|87
|Thomas Patton (NSW)
|88
|Michael Troy (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)
|92
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC)
|93
|Jordan Stannus (VIC)
|94
|Mathew Ross (VIC)
|95
|Lucas Hamilton (VIC)
|96
|Angus Lyons (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Ayden Toovey (NSW)
|102
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
|103
|Harrison Carter (NSW)
|104
|Jordan Payne (NSW)
|105
|Samuel Jenner (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Oliver Martin (TAS)
|112
|Jason Rigg (WA)
|113
|Anthony Collins (QLD)
|114
|William Holmes (TAS)
|115
|Isaac Probert (TAS)
|116
|Aaron Jones (TAS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Justin Gassner (SA)
|122
|Chris Harper (SA)
|123
|Tom Chapman (SA)
|124
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA)
|125
|Jack Hogan (SA)
|126
|Oliver Anderson (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Matthew Leonard (VIC)
|132
|Wade Edwards (VIC)
|133
|David Mclean (VIC)
|134
|Ashley Hawker (VIC)
|135
|Jason Lowndes (VIC)
|136
|Zane Hunter (VIC)
|137
|Dylan Hately (VIC)
|138
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Nicholas Bien (VIC)
|142
|Alistair Crameri (VIC)
|143
|Liam White (VIC)
|144
|Damion Drapac (VIC)
|145
|Matthew Lane (VIC)
|146
|Edward Bissaker (SA)
|147
|Samuel Lane (VIC)
|148
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Joshua Harrison (SA)
|152
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|153
|Rohan Wight (SA)
|154
|Thomas Allford (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Cameron Peterson (NSW)
|162
|Kane Macri (NSW)
|163
|Michael Jaeger (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Allan Satchell (VIC)
|172
|Michael McGee (SA)
|173
|Todd Satchell (VIC)
|174
|Mark Scouller (VIC)
|175
|Nathan McLaren (VIC)
|176
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC)
|177
|Clive Silcock (VIC)
|178
|Damien Cook (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Matt Boys (VIC)
|182
|Brad Davies (SA)
|183
|Sam Dobbs (NZL)
|184
|Todd Lamb (VIC)
|185
|Marcus Culey (NSW)
|186
|Andrew Pickering (NSW)
