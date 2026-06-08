Gusset S2 Extra Soft Compound grips review: Superb grip in all-weathers

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UK-based, rider-designed brand Gusset has a loyal following among hardcore riders who want tough kit on a budget. It has packed all their favorite control features into this new S2 grip and it’s great for as long as it lasts.

Price: $26.95, £19.99

$26.95, £19.99 Weight: 110g per pair

110g per pair Size: 32 x 131mm

32 x 131mm Colours: Black, Blue, Orange, Yellow, Red

While Gusset does double-clamped and push-on grips, this single inside collar design is the security/convenience/comfort sweet spot for most riders. The grip is also eccentric so you get more rubber under your palm for cushioning. The diamond ‘tread’ pattern is also bigger here to add some more damping. A smaller file pattern keeps the volume low where you need the most tactile feedback under your fingers, while your tips can hook into the ribs on the underside.

The thumb area also gets extra grip if you’re hauling up on the bars or trying to flip, and two radial ribs on the outside edges to stop your hands from sliding off the ends accidentally. The lack of an outside edge clamp means you can overhang comfortably if you want though.

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The Gussets features different file and rib patterns to aid grip (Image credit: Future)

You can get all the same features (as well as purple and green options) in the standard S2 grip, but we tested the Extra Soft version using a very tacky VEXK3 compound. That adds serious adhesion to the already high traction feel and it’s a real help if you’re a really aggressive rider and/or you just ride a lot in cold, wet, dirty conditions. The soft compound also makes up for the lack of shock-absorbing ribbing or depth over the full grip. Obviously, the super-soft rubber will wear more quickly as a result, but we’ve not torn or tired them out so far.

Verdict

Grips are a surprisingly personal component and there is a huge range available to choose from. The more aggressive riders in our test team got on really well with the shaping and design though, and while the Extra Soft compound won’t last as long as harder-wearing rivals, we’ll be getting the same again when they do wear out. Top value pricing means regular replacement won’t blow your budget either.

Gusset S2 Extra Soft Compound grip: Price Comparison $30.72 View $34.75 View