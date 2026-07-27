Puckipuppy promo code for Jul 2026 | $50 OFF

FAQs

Does Puckipuppy offer free shipping? All Puckipuppy orders including bikes come with free shipping, so long as they're headed to an address in the contiguous US. Your order should arrive in 2 - 7 days (later if your item is a pre-order). Orders are shipped by FedEx.

How does Puckipuppy Rewards work? Puckipuppy customers can earn points on their purchases when they sign up for the brand's rewards program. Joining is free, and once you're a member, you'll net 10 points for every $1 you spend with the brand, plus a 5000 point welcome bonus for signing up. You can also earn an additional 5000 points each for following the brand on Facebook, liking one of its posts, or following the brand's Instagram account. Points are redeemable through the rewards portal in exchange for products and discounts, starting with a coupon for $20 off e-bikes when you hit 10,000 points and including bike alarms for 25,999 point. Generally, when it comes to coupons, you'll get better value for money the more points you save. For example, you can get a $50 coupon for 16,000 points, an $80 coupon for 20,000 points, a $200 coupon for 50,000 points, and a $300 coupon for 70,000 points.

What is the Puckipuppy return policy? Should you change your mind and decide you want to send your bike back to Puckipuppy, you will need to submit a returns request within 15 days of delivery. Items will need to be sent back in their original condition and packaging with 20 miles or less on the odometer to qualify for a refund. If the brand approves your return request, you'll be sent a prepaid shipping label to affix to your bike's packaging. For unused or unopened items, a $300 return shipping fee and a 5% processing fee will be deducted from your refund total. If your item is used or opened, you will also have to pay an additional warehouse handling fee worth 20% of the original purchase price. Puckipuppy also charges a $500 repackaging fee if your item is not sent back in its original condition. If you used a discount code on your order, your order total will be reduced by the value of the discount (i.e. $500 or 20%), regardless of how many items you're returning.

Puckipuppy Saving tips

Catch the seasonal sales

Puckipuppy runs a number of sales throughout the year, with significant discounts across it range around key holidays and limited-time flash sales throughout the year.. You can expect the biggest savings around the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as Labor Day, Christmas, President's Day and the change of the seasons (namely the start of spring and summer).

Here at Cycling News, we've seen as much as $550 off selected bikes during sales. We keep a close eye on the latest deals the brand offers, adding any and all new offers to this page as and when we find them, so come back around the holidays to get the best prices.

Buy clearance

If you don't need the newest models, you can shop Puckipuppy clearance deals to pick up last season's models at a discount as the brand tries to sell off the last of old stock. Items here are still brand new - Puckipuppy is just making room in its warehouse for newer models, giving you up to $400 off selected models to incentivize your purchase.

Refer a friend

If you know someone who'd like the Puckipuppy range, you can refer them to the brand to earn yourself some rewards. To get started, you'll need to sign up for the brand's partnership program. After your approval (which can take up to 48 hours), you'll be sent your referral link. Send it to your friends, and for every purchase they make worth more than $999, you'll earn an $80 discount on your next order, plus 8% back on the value of their order in commission. What's more, every sale over $999 made through your link counts towards your sales total, and once you've hit 7 sales, your commission increases to 10%, so keep referring for better rewards

Join the mailing list

Want to hear all the latest news from Puckipuppy as soon as its available? You can sign up for the brand's mailing list for free through the website. Just enter you chosen email address through the footer on the brand's site, and you'll be sent updates on products and promotions direct to your inbox so you never miss a chance to save.

How to use Puckipuppy discount codes

Browse our selection of the latest Puckipuppy promo codes on this page and choose one to use. Click the "Get code" button to open a new tab and copy your code to your clipboard for later. Go back to your previous tab to visit the Puckipuppy website and start shopping for bikes & accessories. Add all the items you need to your cart, then head to the checkout when you're ready to order. Look for the "Promo code" field under the order summary, paste in your code and click "Apply". Continue through the rest of the checkout process as normal to place your order.

How we source coupon codes

Cyclingnews has a dedicated Coupons team who source codes and regularly update pages, making sure they show the most recent deals and info. We curate all of our pages ourselves - no third-parties are involved in sourcing our codes and deals, or in creating surrounding content.

Our London-based Commercial team leverages their connections with affiliate networks and trusted brands to source exclusive offers, whilst our Offers team (based in Cardiff, UK) scours retailer and competitor websites for the latest codes, testing them as they go.

The best discounts are uploaded to our pages, along with insider tips from industry experts and helpful info on sales, shipping, membership programs, military, student discounts and more. Our pages are also updated multiple times a week to ensure they stay as fresh as can be.

How we test coupon codes

Our dedicated Coupons team verifies every code uploaded to our site, hand-testing them at the checkout to ensure they can be added to your order for a discount. To guarantee our codes work for everyone who visits our pages, we don’t include any one-time use or user specific codes. We also check the web and our affiliate networks on a regular basis to make sure we’re listing all the latest deals and info, including expiry dates and terms and conditions for individual codes.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

Our team works hard to ensure every code has been tested before it is uploaded, but despite our best efforts, codes can expire or their terms be updated before we can update our pages, meaning your code might not always work as expected. If this should happen, don’t worry - our team is on hand to help.

First, check the terms and conditions of the individual offer you want to redeem. Go back to the page where you found your code and click “See Terms & Conditions” to reveal any specific requirements you may need to meet. These might include verification (i.e. for student discounts), meeting a minimum spend (i.e. $50 off when you spend $300 or more), or buying certain combinations of items (i.e. free accessories with every e-bike).

If you’ve confirmed that your order meets the relevant terms and conditions but you’re still experiencing issues, you can contact our team for support. Please provide details of the code you attempted to use, which of our pages it was listed on, and a summary of the issue you experienced in your email. One of our team will be in touch as soon as they’re able to help resolve your issue.

How we make money

Whenever you use a coupon code listed on Cyclingnews, we may receive compensation in the form of commission if you go on to make a purchase. The amount of commission we will earn depends on the retailer and our relationship with them.

Adopting this commission model means we can offer coupons free of charge, so you won’t pay any fees to apply your discount to your order - just the discounted total once your code has been applied.

If you want to find out more about how coupon pages work on Cyclingnews, you can visit our dedicated page on How We Source Coupon Codes and How to Use Them for more information.