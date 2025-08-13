Heybike promo codes for Aug 2025

FAQs

Does Heybike offer free shipping? Yes, as standard, all orders worth $99 or more come with free shipping, whilst orders under this total will incur a $15 fee. Your order should arrive in 3-11 working days (with orders shipping 1-3 days after you've ordered).

How does Heybike membership rewards work? Customers can sign up to Heybike membership rewards for free through the brand's site to earn loyalty bonuses including discounts and free gifts. As a member, you'll earn 100 points when you sign up, then you can earn 2 points for every $1 you spend on orders. Members will also receive 1000 points on their birthday, and can earn an extra 100 points each for liking the brand's Facebook page, and following the brand on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok (meaning there's a total of 400 points up for grabs from social media). You can even post about bike rides on Facebook and earn 1000 points for every 1000 miles you cycle. Every 1000 points can be redeemed for $10 off your order at the checkout. If you'd prefer some free gifts, you can save up 7000 points to exchange for a free phone mount, cable lock, or set of mirrors, or 15000 points for a green saddle bag.

Can I refer a friend to Heybike? Absolutely! By joining Heybike membership rewards, you can get provided a referral link which you can send to your friend. If they use your link at the checkout, they'll get $100 off their first order. As a thank you, you'll also receive a coupon for $100 off your next order, plus an additional 2000 reward points (equal to a $20 discount).

Can I change or cancel my Heybike order? Yes, but the brand charges significant fees to do so. You'll be charged $20 to change the address before your order has shipped, or $200 of you want to change, cancel, or not accept your order after it has shipped.

What is the Heybike return policy? Should you decide you want to return your item to Heybike, the return policy depends on whether your item is new or used, which model you have, and how soon after you've received your goods you decide to return your order. For new bikes, you can return your item within 14 days for a full refund, but you will need to pay a fee of $200 for most bike models, $280 for Brawn bikes, or $400 for Hero bikes. If your return is made after within 15-30 days of receiving your goods, you'll also pay an additional restocking fee of 20% of the price of your item. For used bikes, you can return your order within 30 days of receiving it but no matter when you do so, you will be charged $280 for Brawn bikes, or $400 for Hero bikes, and $200 for all other models, as well as a 50% restocking fee. If your model is faulty, you can return it for free within 14 days. However, returns of faulty products made within 15-30 days will incur a small restocking fee which will depend on which item you are returning.

Heybike Saving tips

Look for launch deals

Heybike tends to offer launch deals on new products for a limited time, giving you a chance to save on the latest models. These deals have previously offered as much as $500 off selected e-bikes, so keep your eyes peeled for new product launches. You can get notified of imminent new product launches by signing up to the newsletter.

Get a student discount

If you're studying or teaching, you can get $55 off your first purchase thanks to the brand's partnership with VerifyPass. Just head to the dedicated page and provide your details, and you'll be sent your one-time code once they've been reviewed.

Get a military discount

It's not just students who can save. The brand offers a military discount to any veterans, retirees or individuals on active duty, as well a professional discount for local & federal government workers & first responders (including police, fire service and emergency medical staff). Just verify your status to receive a one-time code for $55 off your next order.

Become a Heybike representative

If you already own a Heybike model and wouldn't mind potential customers coming to visit you to test ride your bike, you can sign up to be a representative to access some exclusive benefits. Provide your address and phone number and you'll be sent a referral link.

Every time someone makes a purchase through your link (after a test ride visit, for example), you'll receive a reward of equal value to your referral discount (i.e. if they got a $50 discount at the checkout, your reward will be worth $50). Representatives will also be sent Heybike merchandise, and have a chance to be sent new models to test when they're first released.

Join the mailing list

You can keep up with the latest Heybike product & promotion news by signing up to the brand's email newsletter for free through the website. Just provide your chosen email address and you'll be sent regular updates, plus you'll get a discount on your first order.

How to use Heybike promo codes