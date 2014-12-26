USAC CX Devo blog: Finding peace in Belgium
USA Cycling Cyclo-cross Development Program
Andrew Dillman writes about his fifth Christmas away from home
Today I woke up to our annual tradition of the White Elephant gift exchange here at the USAC CX Devo Block 3. This year marks the fifth consecutive year that I have attended the European racing block over Christmas break. It's the fifth Christmas that I have missed with my family, which can never be replaced. And with that super down-er note I’d like to add that there is something a lot nicer about being here this year. I feel a lot more at peace being here this Christmas season. I think this is due to several different things.
