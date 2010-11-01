Time for a break after first Grand Tour, Elite Worlds

Image 1 of 2 Tejay Van Garderen (Team HTC - Columbia) is immediately supported after crossing the line atop Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Tejay Van Garderen from the USA finished in 24th place for the men's elite time trial in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

It’s been a while since my last blog for Cyclingnews and so much has happened since we last caught up. I'll admit that my schedule hasn't been the only reason for my radio silence in the last few weeks. I guess a scathing review from someone on the Twitteratti scared me out of the blog writing process. After thinking it over I realized, as long as I make myself laugh who gives a crap about what the gods of Twitter say. On with the show...

So I finished my first Grand Tour, which was as every bit as hard as I imagined it would be. I rode my first elite Worlds, which was entertaining because I was rooming with the nutty Dave Z. It was cold out there in Australia so most of our time was spent inside the hotel room watching Kenny Powers, Kick Ass, and quoting The Big Lebowski. Now I'm enjoying what I feel is a well deserved off season after my first season in the ProTour ranks.

So far my off season has consisted of, but not limited to: beer, mountain bikes, wine, food, becoming a licensed driver, spending too much money, and hanging out with family friends and my girlfriend.

I just had a chat with the coach to start gearing up for next season. It’s crazy how the month of October tends to slip through your fingers. But after our chat I'm starting to get excited. And as I write this blog I'm watching the Shaun White bio on Universal Sports. I'm convinced that this guy has the answer to the winning formula. That guy has the radness/confidence/down to earthiness - I'm not sure that’s a word either - only seen by true champions.

Dave and I at Worlds were trying to find the eye of the tiger. Apollo had it all wrong in Rocky 3. I think we would have been smarter to dye our hair red and pierce our ears. That's the difference between wanting to be a champion and actually being a champion. Go Shaun 2014!

And for those of you wondering, I'm still undecided whether or not I'm going to take part in No Shave November. I'm just not sure I have the proper genes to grow a moustache or beard. I think I'm just going to be man enough (or boy enough) to admit that I'm no Hugh Jackman.

Next up I've got the HTC training camp in the US. Catch you soon.

TJ