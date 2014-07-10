Robert Millar: Team Sky must get their confidence back

Robert Millar in the Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti)

The decision to discount Bradley Wiggins from the Team Sky selection that was taken by Dave Brailsford three weeks ago isn't looking too smart this morning. He can take some solace that even the great manager's get it wrong , look at the position Brazil's Scolari finds himself in after the World Cup drubbing from the Germans but all the same there'll be lots of #toldyouso on Twitter for the next few days.



