Trending

I'm going to the Giro to win stages

Hitting his stride in Turkey, Mark believes Rabobank is adapting

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) outsprinted Matt Goss (GreenEdge) by the narrowest of margins to win stage 4.

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) outsprinted Matt Goss (GreenEdge) by the narrowest of margins to win stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tour of Turkey was a last-minute change to the program but it worked out quite well. Originally I had planned to ride Romandie but there were no stages for the sprinters. Turkey was a really good preparation race for the Giro – eight days of reasonably flat roads, good hotels and nice weather. To win a stage there, and a hard stage at that, was a big boost to the confidence.