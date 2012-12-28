A day to recover

Image 1 of 5 A close up of the four legged friend (Image credit: Manny Goguen) Image 2 of 5 Fun on the rollers (Image credit: Manny Goguen) Image 3 of 5 The castle at Vorselaar (Image credit: Manny Goguen) Image 4 of 5 The group visits the castle at Vorselaar (Image credit: Manny Goguen) Image 5 of 5 Fun on the rollers (Image credit: Manny Goguen)

It is our eighth day here in Vorselaar Belgium, and the day after the Zolder Wolrd Cup. Tomorrow we race the famous race with the whoops, Loenhout! I'm getting super pumped for this race, if I remember correctly I had my best ride in Loenhout last time I was here in 08/09 as a Junior. With a World Cup yesterday and a Bpost Bank series race tomorrow that makes today one to rest and recover.

This is a much needed day off for me, yesterday I got pretty banged up with a couple hard crashes in the pre race laps trying to test the course limits... Actually as much as I'd like to say course limits I should really say my limits because after watching Sven Nys on tv fly through sections smoothly, faster than I went through them crashing I clearly wasn't getting close to the course limits... It's amazing watching how fast the veteran pros rip around these courses!

Today's rest day started off with a quick trip to castle Vorselaar for team pictures. On our way back a couple of us stopped to get some pictures of this massive horse near by. Curtis said it was Bob Marley reincarnated haha. I was happy to get back and get on the rollers, nothing feels better than lightly spinning yesterdays hard race out of my legs. We manage to have just as much fun training indoors on rainy days as we do outside on the 'cross course in town.

After everyone rides, the rest of the day we just try to stay off our feet as much as possible. Recovering is just as important as training hard, there's no pick up football games or outdoor activities today. Most of us spend out free time watching some tv shows online, reading a book or taking a nap; there's also bit of pool played, a fun and easy activity.

But we can't be to lazy, before dinner I've got to go through my bikes and makes sure they are race ready for tomorrow's super fun race. I'm pretty sure after yesterdays race with all the sand on the course I may need to change a couple cables. Keeping your bike in tip top shape is very important for any elite racer and with these muddy courses it can be a challenge but luckily we have great help over here from Dave our mechanic. Geoff has set up an excellent program for us here, it helps us to race at our best while staying relaxed and really have the opportunity to soak in the European racing scene and learn a lot from it.

I'd like to take this time to thank, Geoff, Jim, Dave and all the staff for their ceaseless support and assistance. And I would also like to thank NEBRA and all of our great friends and family back home who made it possible for Peter and I to make this trip!