Celebrating the win

Image 1 of 3 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) finishes up the Trans-Sylvania Epic as overall women's winner. (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic) Image 2 of 3 Kaitlyn Broadhurst was such an inspiration that Tim Johnson wanted to become an honorary member of Team CF's Epic Team (Image credit: Trans-Sylvania Epic) Image 3 of 3 Trans-Sylvania Epic women's winner Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) (Image credit: Cheryl Sornson)

Waking up for work this morning was pretty rough. I guess the dream I had about riding in the Trans-Sylvania Epic, winning three stages and taking the overall wasn't just a dream after all.

It is a strange feeling when seven days of racing your mountain bike are over and you return to the normal routine of life. My normal routine does involve bike riding, but not to the extent of last week.

I am now back to being a mother, back to being a wife, back to caring for my two dogs, back to work, and back to all the other details of life off the bike. As hard as the racing was, it was a treat to only focus on one thing. I treasure the time I spent at the TSE meeting new people, pushing my limits, and enjoying an extremely well run event. Big kudos to (promoters) Ray Adams and Mike Kuhn.

We all won last week. Congrats to all and a big congrats to my teammate Kaitlyn Broadhurst (Team CF). You are a huge inspiration to us all. Keep rocking sister!

Next up will be Lumberjack 100. Until then I'll be recovering with some serious couch time!