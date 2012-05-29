A wet rocks kind of a day

Image 1 of 2 Good morning from the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Cheryl Sornson) Image 2 of 2 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) is now in the lead of the women's race after a storming ride in today's stage. (Image credit: AELandes Photography)

It rained hard last night. I tried not to think about it. My teammate got a message from her coach this morning: "Have fun in the mud." Oh boy here we go...

And wet it was. Every rock was slick with rain and its own sweat. Yes, it was steamy hot today as well. Stage 2 treated us to a 42-mile jaunt through rocky lushness with some road thrown in. At the start, I was able to get a jump, but as soon as we got into the singletrack, Sue Haywood came up on me.

We rode together for most of the day until I was able to shake her at around mile 28. I wasn't sure I had it in me. She is riding really strong these days and her wet rock riding skills are amazing. I guess mine aren't that bad either.

I'm really stoked to have won the stage and take over the leader's jersey. I will do my best to keep riding strong, but each day holds something different, and we all have different strengths. There is still so much left, and these ladies have sweet smiles attached to very strong legs.

My Specialized Epic was the perfect choice for today. Thanks to team CF's mechanics Shane and Matt, it ran flawlessly. They are our lifeline this week. Even kids in the campground are leaving their bikes for tune-ups from these guys.