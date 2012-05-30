A measured approach

Image 1 of 3 Time for some post race recovery (Image credit: Cheryl Sornson) Image 2 of 3 Team CF on top (Image credit: Cheryl Sornson) Image 3 of 3 Dr. Jim Wilson celebrates his birthday (Image credit: Cheryl Sornson)

Spin, Spin, Spin… Today involved a lot of pedaling. It was a road stage for sure. It involved scenic country gravel, pavement and some singletrack mixed in. A dry day, but the sun was out in full force turning the heat on us.

I woke up feeling a bit uneasy. I wasn’t sure what the day would have in store. Fortunately, I got a good start and settled out with only Sue Haywood. Another day of us working it out together was in store. We were able to work with a group and then in the last five miles we took off together and wished for the finish to be soon.

The finish included a bit of downhill singletrack where Sue was able to put the hammer down on me. I stayed close and finished a few seconds back. Would have been nice to win the stage, but I did defend the leaders jersey. I hope to be able to do the same tomorrow. I’m getting tired as I am sure we all are. Today, although we raced I do believe I was able to conserve a bit to put out later in the week. Each day left includes some technical, skilled riding. I’ll need to be focused and recover well.

Lots of cool happenings around Camp CF. Today is Dr. Jim Wilson’s birthday (he is the founder of team CF). We helped him celebrate with Little Debbie’s shortcake rollups. He celebrated his birthday with a third place finish today in the Men’s 50+ category. Our Epic Team is also in first place.

Kaitlyn has finished each stage so far and our mechanics continue to do an awesome job keeping up with all the bikes and working the feed zones each day.