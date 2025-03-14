How to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 – TV and streaming options

Watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda on March 16 for one of the jewels in the crown of the women's cycling calendar, with all the details here on TV and streaming options for the prestigious Italian Spring Classic.

Taking place in the hills of Lombardy, without ever favouring the pure climbers, the race is one of the most open and entertaining of the spring, and its status guarantees a star-studded field each and every year.

Defending champion and 2022 winner Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) is here, as is another two-time home winner, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ). The great Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) is another former winner on the start line, while the biggest star in women's cycling right now, Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) will look to win the race for the first time. The same can be said for Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), an all-time great who has just come back to the sport after a three-year retirement, and looks in fine fettle.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options in Italy. Read on for all the details on how to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda in the UK

In the UK, Trofeo Alfredo Binda is an online-only event, streaming on Discovery+. Coverage runs from 2.45pm to 4.15pm GMT.

Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, which swallowed up all the cycling rights when Eurosport was closed at the end of last month. Discovery+ subscriptions, £6.99 a few weeks ago, now cost £30.99 a month.

Where can I watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda in the USA?

Fans in the US can watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda live on the Max streaming platform. Coverage runs from 9.45am to 11.15am ET.

You can watch cycling on Max for $9.99 a month right now, but only until the end of the month, when $16.99 will be the standard monthly cost.

How to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda on FloBikes on March 16. Coverage runs from 9.45am to 11.15am ET.

Flobikes costs $39.99 a month but you'll save in the long run by paying $203.88 up front for the year. You get pretty much every race you could want.

Can I watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda in Australia?

Sadly there is no coverage of Trofeo Alfredo Binda for fans in Australia or New Zealand. It's not on the SBS schedule and streaming service Staylive does not have the rights.

Can I watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda for free?

The 2025 edition of Trofeo Alfredo Binda will be shown for free in Italy, thanks to public broadcaster RAI.

The Trofeo Binda race will be available on the Raisport channel, with live streaming available via RAI Play, which is a simple browser player without account registration.

Not in Italy right now? RAI is geo-restricted, but you can get your usual coverage while travelling by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Trofeo Binda is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

