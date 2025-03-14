How to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 – TV and streaming options

By published

All the broadcast information for the prestigious women's Classic in Italy

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 17 A general view of the peloton competing during the 25th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2024 Womens Elite a 1405km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 17 2024 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda on March 16 for one of the jewels in the crown of the women's cycling calendar, with all the details here on TV and streaming options for the prestigious Italian Spring Classic

Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Key information

► Date: March 16, 2025

Timings: 2.45pm-4.15pm GMT / 9.45am-11.15am ET

Free stream: RAI (Italy)

UK: Discovery+

US: Max

Canada: Flobikes

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

