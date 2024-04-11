Enve Fray 2024 review: Still fast, but extra versatile

The all-new Enve Fray gets bigger tyres and a taller headtube, but don't call it an endurance bike

By Josh Ross
published
Enve Frey
(Image: © Josh Ross)

Cyclingnews Verdict

If you consider the Enve Fray on its own then it's hard to fault. Still a race bike but just a little taller and optimised around bigger tyres. If you already put 32mm tyres and run some spacers on your race bike, make this your next purchase, but if you are comfortable on a slammed Melee, stick with it and add a gravel race bike instead.

Pros

  • +

    Optimised for 35mm tyres

  • +

    20mm taller headtube compared to the Melee

  • +

    In-frame storage system

  • +

    Race bike feel

  • +

    All-road capable with room for 40mm tyres

  • +

    Enve brings the colours this time

  • +

    T47 BB

Cons

  • -

    Jack of all trades, master of none

Tech Specs: Enve Fray as tested

Price: £5500 / €5799 / $5500

Frame: Enve Fray

Size: 54

Weight: 900 grams for an unpainted 56

Wheels: Enve SES 3.4

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 

Bar/stem: 40cm SES AR One-Piece

Saddle: Enve X Selle Italia Boost SLR  

I've been covering Enve products almost as long as I've been in this business. The brand has always been a beacon of premium carbon engineering but Enve has also always been an aftermarket parts supplier. At one time there wasn't a better carbon fork on the market and hand-built carbon wheels from Utah are a mainstay in the custom bike building scene. Then in 2022, Enve changed the game a bit. 

Enve Frey headtube
The Fray is still aero-optimised but it does give up a tiny bit with a taller headtube(Image credit: Josh Ross)
Enve Frey with Shimano Dura Ace groupset
Enve sells the Fray as what is equivalent to a frameset however the build I tested was running Dura-Ace(Image credit: Josh Ross)
Enve Frey with a one-piece Enve bar
Enve has a wide variety of bar options including the new SES AR one-piece unit with a K-Edge out front mount(Image credit: Josh Ross)
Enve Frey action shot
The Fray is comfortable in almost any situation(Image credit: Enve)
Enve Frey in-frame storage
The Fray adds details like in-frame storage to better reflect how people use their road bikes(Image credit: Josh Ross)
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsVenom is a great colour but in terms of design the Fray is so close to the Melee that you’ve probably already seen it in pictures and just didn’t know it. It’s good but it doesn’t quite stand out the way something from Look or Cannondale does.8/10
BuildMaybe it’s cheating to rate a frameset build as perfect but it’s just a better way to buy a bike. 10/10
Performance, handling and geometryThe Fray lacks the all-out performance chops of a purpose built race bike or gravel bike. Doing a lot means it will never quite match the performance of a specialist.10/10
WeightCrazy as it seems, 900 grams for a frame isn’t groundbreaking anymore. The Fray is nice and light but Specialized will sell you something lighter. 8/10
ValueYes it is expensive but I’m giving points again for selling a frameset and letting informed customers buy the bike they want. 10/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 88%

