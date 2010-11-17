Crud Roadracer Mk2 (Image credit: Dave Caudery)

Aimed at racing steeds with neither the clearance nor the bosses for standard mudguards, the Roadracer Mk2 – an updated version of Crud’s original – is a sleek but practical way of protecting you from winter grime.

Like their predecessors, they have ingenious brushes that keep the sides from rubbing, but they also have strengthened brake bridges, a wider section next to the drivetrain and longer tailpieces – available separately as spares, which you can ﬁt retrospectively to the originals.

We have to admit that when we ﬁrst opened the box we thought we’d been sent a Meccano kit, but using the instructions we were able to ﬁt them to our ﬁrst bike tool- and hassle-free, and when we moved onto a trickier Trek Madone we found the extra hints and tips on the Crud website invaluable.

On the road they did their job without faff, when using both 23mm and 25mm wide tyres – though some bikes might not have the clearance to use them with the latter.