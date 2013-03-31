Trending

Champions from 1957 to 2012

2012Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
2011Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
2010Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
2009David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
2008Manuel Calvante (Spa)
2007Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2006Ricardo Serrano (Spa) Kaiku
2005Javier Pascual Rodriguez (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
2004Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Illes Balears-Banesto
2003Felix Rafael Cardenas (Col) 05 Orbitel
2002Carlos Torrent (Spa) Jazztel-Costa Almeria
2001Cesar Solaun (Spa) iBanesto.com
2000Miguel A. M. Perdiguero (Spa) Vitalicio Seguros
1999Juan Carlos Dominguez (Spa) Vitalicio Seguros
1998Abraham Olano (Spa) Banesto
1997José-Mario Jimenez
1996Roberto Sierra
1995Miguel Indurain
1994Jose M. Jimenez
1993Laurent Jalabert
1992Mikel Zarrabeitia
1990Alfonso Gutierrez
1989Enrique Aja
1988Federico Etxave
1987Raimund Dietzen
1986Jose Luis Laguia
1985Francisco J.Antequera
1984Iñaki Gaston
1983Eduardo Chozas
1982Marino Lejarreta
1981Isidro Juarez
1980Jesus Suarez Cueva
1979Eulalio Garcia
1978Francisco Galdos
1977R. Ladron Guevara
1975Javier Elorriaga
1974Jesus Manzaneque
1973Jesus Manzaneque
1972Jose S. Ponton
1971Jesus Manzaneque
1970Carlos Echevarria
1969Luis Ocaña
1968Ramon Mendiburu
1967Gabino Egañoraza
1966A. Gomez del Moral
1965Mose M. Uribezubia
1964Anton Barrutia
1963Carlos Echevarria
1962Carlos Echevarria
1960Angel Rodriguez
1958M. Martin Piñera
1957Alberto Sanz

