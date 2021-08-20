Vuelta a España stage 7 - Live coverage

Refresh

Roglic has lost a couple more teammates with Gesink and Oomen out the back and at about 50 seconds. All the GC contenders are with Roglic in this second group on the road as six riders form the break with 118km to go.

DSM and Lotto Soudal fire riders up the road as we see Bernal at the back of the peloton, or what's left of it. EF have a rider in the break of three now too. 122km to go.

Martijn Tusveld has been caught and the lead group is about 40-strong with 125km to go.

Martijn Tusveld is our lone leader and he has a handful of seconds over about 30 riders, which include Bernal and Roglic from what I can see. No time gaps.

The pace so far has been relentless but we have a group of four, then a group of about 25. 131km to go.

About 20 riders are in the first group with 135km to go. Sivakov is there, Kuss is there. Haig too as we begin the descent.

Elissonde is in the lead group, and there are riders from Bahrain, and Ineos there. I think that's Jack Haig leading over the summit of the climb.

Knox has been dropped by the leading group, or what's left of it as AG2R raise the pace once more. Another 12 riders are close to creating a gap here.

There's a second group coming over, led by Gesink, and Roglic is back to the front of the race. That was a bit of a scare for the race leader.

1.5km from the top and Astana are driving this on and there's a massive split in the peloton. Roglic is not there, Kuss is though.

Carthy is almost a minute down on the climb. This climb has blown the race to pieces. (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Fraile has been dropped. Carthy has also been dropped, which isn't that surprising given his race so far. Nathan Van Hooydonck is with him.

Jumbo are just letting the race play out and they've not really been threatened yet.

Caja Rural are the next team to ping a ride up the road and Rein Taaramäe goes after this one on his own.

Rein Taaramäe in the KOM jersey is marking moves at the front with Elissonde brought back. 5.5km to go on this brutal climb.

The bunch is being stretched out again as AG2R have a dig. Philipsen and another 20 riders find themselves out the back.



142km to go and Kenny Elissonde has attacked.

7.2km to go on the climb and the peloton is down to maybe 100 riders as EF go again and it's Carthy who makes an acceleration. He doesn't get a gap but that's a sign of intent.

EF are attacking from the peloton as the lead group are caught. All back together but riders are being dropped consistently at the back of the bunch.

Niv has just been caught by the bunch and batches of riders are being dropped.

Mads Wurtz is also dropped, but he did crash hard a few days ago. No time gaps just yet for the break but they're all-in on this move.

Martin is only about three minutes down but really Jumbo Visma will be more than happy with the race situation at this point. Martin is 3'59 down on Roglic as we see Connor Brown is dropped by the peloton.

Leaders in the break are: Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation) tries to join Floris de Tier (Alpecin-Fenix), Jetse Bol and Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH), Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural Seguros RGA), Eddy Finé (Cofidis), Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-EUskadi), and Nico Denz (Team DSM).



We've just hit the lower slopes of the Puerto La Llacuna.

Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) is there for the break and that could be it.... there are no more moves from the main field at this point as we close in on the first climb of the day.

It looks like seven riders in total with 149km to go. Burgos have two, there's one from Israel but the gap is only about 10 seconds.

But now we have a flurry of attacks and five more riders have kicked clear with Burgos, Cofidis and Alpecin all represented.

And it's a rider from Burgos who kicks things off with the first acceleration. 150km to go. It feels like everyone else is just waiting for the first climb.

The flag drops and we have a shallow rise over a bridge but no instant attacks.

1.3km to go until we're racing on stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana. Burgos are on the front and you can bet your mortgage that they'll be on the attack.

Valverde is on the front as well with about 2.5km to go. He's chatting with Izagirre and the mood does seem relaxed but that will change very, very quickly. Aru is right at the back and he's a rider to watch today. His final Grand Tour is one of the most interesting sub plots in the race so far.

On Ineos, Bernal admitted that the team made a mistake on stage 6 with their pacing. “We wanted to start in good position, and then Jhonatan was going for it like hell,” Bernal said. “He was going so hard - but so hard in fact that we couldn’t follow him to tell him to slow down. I just tried to follow him. If I was suffering, I can’t imagine what it was like behind. “Maybe it was a bit of a mistake because he was going so hard we were all having a really tough time following him. It was a short stage, but we paid for it a bit. But that’s how it was, and I’m generally happy with how it went.” Click here for the full story. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Idea scenario for Jumbo would be a manageable break of 4-8 riders, no threats on GC and that other teams help them in the chase during the second half of the stage. Lets see what Ineos and Movistar try and do though. They have the keys to unlock this race.

It's a really gentle roll out but that's going to change in just a few minutes as we're 5.1km from the official start.

In terms of the conditions, it's another hot day, with not a cloud in the sky. There doesn't appear to be much wind around as we head towards the start line of the 152km to stage. Right now Jumbo Visma have a number of riders on the front, so they're expecting action from the gun and they'll decide which riders form the early break. Or at least they'll try to influence the outcome.

We are rolling on stage 7 of the Vuelta but the neutralized zone is just over 8km in length so it will be another 12 minutes or so before the flag drops.

The Puerto La Llacuna is 9.4km in length and has pitches of around 10 per cent, so we could see the race explode on the climb and it will be fascinating to see how attempts to control the peloton.

We're about 20 minutes away from the official start. The first few kilometers are flat but then we hit the Puerto La Llacuna, a first cat climb that will provide an excellent chance for a big break to form.

We finish today at the top of Balcón de Alicante. The official stats list this new finish at being 8.4km long and averaging 6.2 per cent. There’s a kilometre-long stretch at 11 per cent, a very brief respite, followed by a pitch at 16 per cent. There’s another short easing, then another ramp that reaches high into the teens just before the finish.

Here's how things stand in the GC heading into today's stage. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) General classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 21:04:49 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:53 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:04 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:12 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:01:17

Today is the first major mountain stage of the race. There are six categorised climbs squeezed into the stage’s 152 kilometres, two first-category tests sandwiching the other four.