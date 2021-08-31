Trending

Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 16 - Live coverage

By

All the action from Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana

Vuelta a España race hub

Vuelta a España 2021 - Start List

How to watch the 2021 Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming

Egan Bernal: Anything can happen at the Vuelta a España – but you need the legs

Roglic 'surprised' but pleased at present and past performances in Vuelta a España

Jumbo-Visma management rule out purely defensive strategy in final week

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

(Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)
Refresh

There's a very brisk start to proceedings with an early flurry of attacks, but no move has gained traction just yet. 

-180km

The peloton hits kilometre zero and stage 16 of the Vuelta a España is formally underway.

The peloton is making its way through the neutralised zone en route to kilometre zero. The temperature is a pleasant 23°C on the Cantabrian coast. 

Roglič and Jumbo-Visma have been glad to spend a week out of the maillot rojo, though he was careful to point out that both Eiking and Martin are full value for their current positions on general classification. “The thing is, they’ve showed some really good efforts,” Roglič told Alasdair Fotheringham yesterday. “Especially on Sunday, Eiking’s whole team was super good and he definitely deserves to still have the jersey. Now, as the days go on, we will see what the outcome will be. But to be in the positions we are in now, everybody has to do some good rides and everyone deserves it.” Read Alasdair's full rest day interview with Roglič here.

VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma sprint at finish line to win the stage during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

General classification after stage 15

1          Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux   59:57:50

2          Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis          00:00:54

3          Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma     00:01:36

4          Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team        00:02:11

5          Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team    00:03:04

6          Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious    00:03:35

7          Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers   00:04:21

8          Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers   00:04:34

9          Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma        00:04:59

10        Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe  00:05:31

11        Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech            00:06:04

12        Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   00:06:16

13        Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious            00:06:47

14        Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux            00:07:07

15        David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates   00:07:11

16        Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo           00:11:08

17        Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma           00:14:46

18        Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates          00:26:20

19        Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis    00:26:35

20        Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team           00:28:21

Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) continues to lead this Vuelta a España, and the Norwegian should have another day playing Pascal Lino to Primož Roglič's Miguel Indurain tomorrow. He has 54 seconds in hand on Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and 1:36 on Roglič, the favourite for overall victory.

The Vuelta a España resumes after the second rest day with a stage that ought to suit the fast men, even if there are few ripples along the 180km road from Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana. The roll-out is at 12.49 local time, with the peloton due to hit kilometre zero at 13.00.

Latest on Cyclingnews