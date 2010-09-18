Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 20 of the Vuelta a España, from San Martín de Valdeiglesias to Bola del Mundo.

It's crunch in the Vuelta. Two day to go but today's stage is crucial. Can Nibali hold on with four climbs and a summit finish Bola del Mundo?

Or will surprise package Mosquera get the 51 seconds he needs to take the biggest win of his career?

The Spaniard was the first rider to sign on this morning at the start and he's only got one thing on his mind - attacking. Huge crowds at the start today and they cheered him on as he made he way to the sign in. Nibali, who was still on the team bus, would have heard them for sure. The Italian and his Liquigas team need to remain strong today but most importantly they'll need to race smart. Last mountain stage and there's more to play for than just the overall win. It's the last chance for climbers to win a stage, the last real chance for any break, the last chance for a number of men to make it onto the final spot of the podium and the last chance for many riders to win a contract for next year, perhaps. The Tour had the Tourmalet, today the Vuelta has the Bola del Mundo. Let's race!

All the riders are at the start and rolling through the neutralized zone. Nibali at the front at the moment. It's a huge day for his season and his career. A grand tour win would really transform his standing within the sport from GC hopeful to true GC contender. With a grand tour under his belt, he could really push on in the future, maybe even challenge the likes of Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador at the Tour de France. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. He's got a big fight on his hands today. Let's have a look at the route.

The Vuelta can't boast the same number of iconic climbs as the Tour and Giro, but Unipublic may have found one to add to their list in the Bola del Mundo. This takes in the oft-used Navacerrada pass, but instead of dropping towards Madrid, the riders turn onto a minor road that leads up to the telecommunications masts standing almost 300m above the pass. That height is gained in three brutal kilometres with several steep ramps. There's plenty of climbing early on too, notably of the cat 1 León and Navacerrada passes. The latter is initially tackled from the north side, then the route loops back to come at it from the south and heads towards the Bola del Mundo.

We have four categorized climbs along the route today. The Port de la Cruz Verde. It's 5.1km in length with an average gradient of 7.06%. It's the easiest climb along the route. Next up is the Alto del León which comes at 55.2km of racing. It's 7.8km long with an average gradient of 6.86%. Then it's onto the Port of Navacerrada, which has an average gradient of 7.50%. And finally, it's the Bola del Mundo which is 21.6km long. The last three climbs are all first cat.

171km remaining from 172km We're off! 157 starters.

Here's how things stand in the overall. Nibbles has a lead of 50 seconds. Mosquera is 50 seconds back and then Velits a further 1.09 down. Talk about big days, Velits is going to be under huge pressure to hold onto that place. 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 80:30:48

2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:50

3 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:59

4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:54

5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:57

6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:02

7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:10

8 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:04:12

9 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:28

10 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:05:50

The likes of Rodriguez and Schleck will be going all out to dislodge the young HTC rider. Nibali need to pick his battles carefully today though. There will be number of attacks coming from all around him. He'll need to watch Mosquera obviously but HTC and Liquigas may find themselves joining forces in order to control the race.

Action already and a very fast start to the stage. Barredo has crashed while Xacobeo-Galicias have launched an attack from the front of the bunch. The rider is quickly brought back but Mosquera's boys really mean business today.

Shall we have a really quick look at what's making the headlines? Promise I'll be fast...

Right, sadly Pinotti is out of the Italian Worlds team with illness. Shame, he could have done well on that course for the TT.

Mosquera says he can't sleep, while Saxo Bank are fuming at the way in which Fabian Cancelllara walked out of the Vuelta and then turned his phone off. That guy is really trying to force his way out of that team, isn't he? Thoughts to twitter.com/dnlbenson about that and today's stage.

Meanwhile the Papp investigation is moving along. It could get messy, with around 180 athletes involved and hearings going on right now. UK libel laws refrain me from saying any more...

And to remind you how great cycling can be here's a feature on the French Handisport track champs.

Finally, we'd like to welcome Jonathan Page to Cyclingnews. He'll be blogging for us during the cross season and his first blog is, right. here. There you go, I'm all done.

162km remaining from 172km Back to the race and Barredo is back in the bunch. He should be ok. 15 riders have tried to break free but the bunch have reeled them back in. All together for now.

27 riders are now ahead of the field. Moncoutie is there with them. Can't see any of the big favourites though.

27 have become 30 but the gap isn't big. perhaps five seconds.

Talk about tempting fate but the Xacobeo-Galicia team has already prepared a red bike for Ezequiel Mosquera to rideon Sunday together with the red jersey he hopes to get at Bola del Mundo. “I didn’t know about that until I read it in a newspaper this morning”, Mosquera said at the the start line in San Martin de Valdeiglesias. “The pressure is not on my shoulders but on the rider who has the red jersey.” (Nibali)

In response, Nibbles said: “If a red bike has been prepared by my mechanics, I don’t know about it. Yesterday I’ve gained twelve seconds but today is another stage and a much harder one. The finale will be very competitive and very difficult but I’m ready to defend my lead and my team is ready as well.”

Interestingly, most of the riders and directeurs sportifs questioned at the start in San Martin de Valdeiglesias expect Mosquera to win the Vuelta but Josean “Matxin” Fernandez from Footon-Servetto doesn’t agree: “I think Nibali will win. I also think he’ll loose a little bit of time at the end but not 50 seconds.” Then it’ll come down to the time bonus, that’s why Liquigas-Doimo is keen to let a breakaway go for the stage win from very far out.

Too many threats in that big break and Liquigas were forced to chase. It's all back together again.

158km remaining from 172km Seven riders off the front now, Plaza amongst them.

One of the jerseys in contention today is the polka dot. Current second-placed rider, Serafin Martinez from Xacobeo-Galicia said: “It’s still possible for me to be the king of the mountains and I’ll try to score enough points for that but Moncoutié is strong and we actually have another priority: we want Ezequiel Mosquera to win the Vuelta. We’ll throw all of our remaining strengths in the fight for the red jersey.” David Moncoutié hopes to win the KOM price for the third year in a row: “Martinez is faster than me at the top of the climbs but I think that I’m a stronger climber than him. We’ll find out through the stage if his Xacobeo-Galicia team has given up the polka dot jersey or not.”

Tom Danielson was in good spirits at the start: “We’ve never done this climb before so that’s the exciting part of today’s stage. This Vuelta is one of the hardest Grand Tours ever. It’s gonna be challenging today at Bola del Mundo. I don’t know where I’ll finish but it’ll be the best I could have done.” Garmin-Transitions directeur sportif Johnny Weltz added: “I hope for Danielson to stay calm and explore the benefits of the altitude, which is good for him. He has never had such an opportunity in his cycling life. This Vuelta is great. It’s been a superb spectacle so far, with much bigger crowds than last year.”

150km remaining from 172km More riders join the escape and they've got 1.44 on the bunch. Names coming.

Here are the riders in the break: Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Vincent Jerome (BBOX), Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Inigo Cuesta (Cervelo), Gustavo Cesar (Xacobeo), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Johann Tschoop (BBOX), Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Danilo Hondo (Lampre), Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), David Arroyo (Caisse), Jose Toribio (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Cheula Giampaolo (Katusha)

26km remaining from 172km One of the Lotto riders in the break has a puncture but the lead continues to grow. it's now 2.17

142km remaining from 172km Pretty much half the Lotto team are in the break. Lotto will make up most of the Belgian team at the Worlds too. Gilbert is obviously full of confidence and so are his teammates. His win yesterday was a real signal of intent for the Worlds. The only question is has he peaked too soon?

142km remaining from 172km The break are coming up to the first climb. It's a third cat climb and shouldn't trouble of the riders in the break.

The bunch are at the bottom of the climb now and the gap has gone out to over three minutes.

127km remaining from 172km 45km raced and the lead is now 3.40.

Bakelandts has his second puncture of the race, a quick wheel change and he's back with his friends in the break.

117km remaining from 172km The leaders are about to start the first big test of the day the Alto del León which comes at 55.2km of racing. It's 7.8km long with an average gradient of 6.86%.

A bit of rain on the field at the moment but nothing too serious. Nibali near the front as Liquigas control the tempo, Garmin lending them a hand.

114km remaining from 172km 4.38 is the gap now to what I think is safe to call the Lotto group. They have 4 riders in the break. However the strongest climbers are probably Tschoop, Arroyo and Siutsou.

And it's nice to see Cuesta in the break today too. Nearing the end of his career, in fact I'm not even sure he has a team for next year. He's been in the sport since the mid-90s, riding for Euskatel, ONCE, Cofidis, Saunier Duval, CSC and Cervelo.

111km remaining from 172km The gap has come down by a minute. Now the bunch are on the climb and it's Katusha who are setting a furious pace. Rodriguez must be feeling good because his men don't need to be setting the pace this far out.

Over the top of the climb and Gilbert takes the points on offer. Followed by Gallopin, Cuesta, Tschoop and Plaza.

Plaza is the most dangerous threat overall. The Spaniard is in 16th, 14.12 down on Nibali.

Katusha and Caisse are battling it out for the team prize, hence why we've got Katusha leading the pack. They dont want Arroyo and Plaza to stay away.

98km remaining from 172km The gap is just over three minutes now. We've still got two climbs to go, including the finish at Bola del Mundo. Just under 100km to race.

94km remaining from 172km Trouble for the break, with a combination of Katusha pulling on the front and a stiff headwind.

Time for a spot of lunch me thinks. I've brought a pack lunch of energy bars and sports gels into the CN blimp today, while the riders tuck into their lunch on the road. Wonder if they've got better food than me? Answer, probably. Arroyo grabs his musette, wonder if he'll trade...

For those of you just joining us, good morning east coast USA, we've got a large group up the road. Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Vincent Jerome (BBOX), Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Inigo Cuesta (Cervelo), Gustavo Cesar (Xacobeo), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Johann Tschoop (BBOX), Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Danilo Hondo (Lampre), Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), David Arroyo (Caisse), Jose Toribio (Andalucia-Cajasur), Cheula Giampaolo (Katusha), Kanstantin Siutsou (HTC-Columbia), Biel Kadri (Ag2R), Jose Oroz (Euskaltel) and Ruben Plaza (Caisse d’Epargne) Plaza is the most dangerous threat on GC, lying in 16th place 14.12 down on Nibali. There's a minor battle going on right now between Katusha and Caisse who competing for the team prize. The Russian team currently lead the standings by 32 seconds.

84km remaining from 172km The gap is down to 2.54. And some news coming from the bunch is that Pozzato has had enough and pulled out of the race. Just two days to go but Pippo is out of here. We'll see him next at the Worlds in a few weeks.

81km remaining from 172km Another 30 seconds off the lead as more and more teams come to the front and ready themselves for the fight for the overall. With so much riding on the stage today it's unlikely that a break would succeed.

70km remaining from 172km The gap is down to 1.58 as the bunch continue to pick up speed.

Gilbert is just playing with the Vuelta field now as he takes the points on offer at the first intermediate sprint of the day. Again, is he peaking too soon before the Worlds?

69km remaining from 172km And Cuesta attacks. Perhaps a final swansong for the Spanish veteran.

He's wearing the number one jersey in the race, given to him by the race organisers as a sign of respect for the 17 grand tours he's started.

64km remaining from 172km Saxo Bank, a team we've not seen a lot of so far in today's stage have come to the front. Frank Schleck has been getting better and better as the race has gone on. Never finished on the podium of a grand tour before so today is a big day for him. He'll have to attack and he'll have to drop a number of rivals if he is to do it.

The leaders are onto the Navacerrada climb and Gallopin is the first to jump away. Bit of a surprise that one but he's going for it. The gap to the bunch is just over a minute.

It's Plaza who chases him down and the break are back together.

Jerome goes now and passes Cuesta. Jerome is chased down and the harmony is totally gone from the group.

52km remaining from 172km Plaza and Tschoop have attacked. Moncoutie jumps out of the bunch.

Huge crowds on the climb as Plaza makes he way up with Tschoop on his wheel. Tschoop was a winner of a mountain stage at the Giro remember. They've just gone over the top. It's chaos behind now with Klobonev now with the remnants of the break. Moncoutie is there too. Katusha and Caisse going head to head for the teams prize.

The remnants of the break with those new additions go over the top, around 1.20 down. Saxo leading the bunch.

Schleck could be key today. He could blow this race apart if he has the legs.

The Saxo train going over the top of the climb now. Just over 50km to go and one huge summit finish to come. Everything still to play for. In fact Liquigas have played things perfectly so far.

45km remaining from 172km The leading pair have 1.20 on the chasers, the bunch perhaps another 30 seconds down.

Mikel Nieve and Amets Txurruka (both Euskaltel) are up the road too now. They're with Moncoutie and the remnants of the break.

A little bit damp on the roads but it should be fine on the descent. Saxo, followed by Liguigas lead the bunch.

Just to remind you, here's how things stand on GC at present. 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 80:30:48

2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:50

3 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:59

4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:54

5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:57

6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:02

7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:10

8 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:04:12

9 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:28

10 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:05:50

42km remaining from 172km The leading two riders have lost five seconds on the descent but they're working well together. The bunch are really setting a fast pace though and Saxo still leading. Schleck must feel good.

But Schleck will have to watch out for Tondo and Roche. Both men are just a few seconds behind him. We can't count out Danielson either. He could do well today.

38km remaining from 172km Nibali tucked in nicely with three teammates ahead, three behind.

Mosquera isn't far away from him. A huge day for him.

36km remaining from 172km Flat roads for now so the leading two riders are going to have a hard time staying clear before the climb. The bunch will probably hoover them up just before the climb.

Mosquera has a teammate on the front of the bunch, drilling away.

Bola del Mundo coming up. The first time it's been used in the race but the final climb in the stage and the final climb of this year's race. So much to play for still.

48 seconds for the due now so the bunch are catching them.

30km remaining from 172km 30km to go now.

Euskatel driving the break still with their two men. The two leaders have been caught though as Katusha now set the pace at the front of the bunch.

Almost at the foot of the climb now. The bunch all strung out.

22km remaining from 172km Liquigas just sitting in at the moment, letting other teams do all the work.

21km remaining from 172km The bunch are still all one but that will end pretty soon. Mosquera's men now on the front, right Nibali, lets see what you're made of.

20km remaining from 172km Just over 20km to go now until we find out who will win the 2010 Vuelta. It's been a great so far. So many thrills and spills.

Five of Mosquera's teammates are on the front. Nibali's guys just behind them. Schleck, Sastre and Tondo all near the front.

Oroz pulls over from the break, totally undone. Game over.

David Arroyo is dropped from the lead group. That's a bit of surprise.

19km remaining from 172km Hard tempo being set by the bunch now but no fireworks just yet but the break are attacking each other again.

19km remaining from 172km Mosquera is burning all his teammates pretty early on here. That might not work but they're being aggressive.

The front group has totally splintered meanwhile. Gusev, Cuesta, PLaza and couple more are clear.

Oroz has been caught by the bunch.

17km remaining from 172km 17km to go. The bunch are all lined out and there's just two men from Xacobeo left on the front.

15km remaining from 172km Just a minute now for the break of around seven riders. Nibali riding the perfect race so far and letting other teams control the situation and do all the work.

14km remaining from 172km 20 per cent in the final few km. There could be huge time gaps.

13km remaining from 172km Plaza setting the pace in the lead group. he's the freshest rider here, behind that the bunch continues to set a fast pace. Just 20 seconds.

Gusev out of the saddle and attacks. Plaza trying to get on his wheel.

But it's the AG2R rider who is out on his own. Gusev and Plaza about to catch him.

12km remaining from 172km The bunch catching what's left of the break now, but three riders still ahead.

And Plaza has popped big time! Kardi and Gusev together now.

11km remaining from 172km The road starts to steepen as Moncoutie and two other riders nip away from the bunch.

11km remaining from 172km Gusev does look good but he wont be able to stay away for too long. Plaza looks like he's coming back and does. Three riders back together.

Gusev attacks again and goes clear this time.

Plaza pulling him back.

Katusha now on the front of the bunch. Nibali and all his rivals safely tucked in. Ahead, Kadri now attacks and drop Gusev and Plaza.

Velits sitting on Nibali's wheel. Mosquera just ahead of Nibali.

9km remaining from 172km Danielson is a long way back in the bunch at the moment. That's not a good sign.

9km remaining from 172km The three leaders are about to be caught, Karpets setting the pace and bringing it all back together. An FDJ rider attacks but only has around 50 meters.

Remy Di Gregorio can climb some. He's in the big ring too. Nearly 30 mins down on GC so they may let him fly.

Nibali sitting on the wheel of Mosquera. The Italian gives the Spaniard a long hard look.

Roman K is there for Nibali, he's the only Liquigas rider left. He will be crucial. He could win the vuelta for his teammate. Danielson still a long way down in the bunch.

7km remaining from 172km The FDJ rider about to get caught now. All back together.

Schleck is in the mix too. He's looking around a lot, Sastre there too. Danielson has a teammate but isn't near the front. Roche is up there too.

The move from Mosquera hasn't come yet. Surely it's just a matter of time.

The bunch is down to less than 50 riders now. Danielson has moved up, with the help of a teammate.

Just one teammate left for Nibali and Mosquera.

Vande Velde doing the work for Danielson. Good work from CVV.

6km remaining from 172km Just 6.5 to go.

Roman K has a good look at Mosquera, smiles and gets back to work.

The Liquigas man now sets the pace. Out of the saddle but setting a good pace. Not fast enough and Mosquera sends his last man to the front.

6km remaining from 172km The lead group down to around 20 men now. Nibbles looks good so far, but still a long way to go.

Tondo near the front now. Nibali looking nervous.

Cervelo and Euskatel attack with a rider each. Roman K reacts and moves to the front. Tondo in second wheel. Mosquera and Nibali riding next to each other.

5km remaining from 172km The attack has to come soon from Mosquera. Probably in the next K.

Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam) and Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel) are the two men off the front. No reaction from the favourites.

Attack to early and you could lose big time if you blow. No one wants to take it by the scruff of the neck.

Schleck attacks.

he's marked by Mosquera and everyone else in the group. no real damage done.

4km remaining from 172km Schleck again with a short attack and riders are now dropping back. Danielson and Sastre dropped.

Then Mosquera goes and Nibali has to chase.

The Italian right on his wheel. Mosquera goes again and has a gap!!

Five lengths, now six.

Spain is on it's feet. Nibali has to chase but Roman K comes to his aid. Can he catch the Spaniard the gap is around 10 seconds. Now Nibali goes alone and SChleck is dropped.

3km remaining from 172km nearly off the tarmac and Nibali is coming back!

3km remaining from 172km Caught but just two men there. and the Spaniard leads.

Nibali is in trouble!

Out of the saddle for both men and Mosquera has around 4 seconds. Nibali has to keep it together. Huge, huge crowds.

Nibali is losing time. It's around 10 seconds now as a group behind forms. the road levels and Nibbles is coming back. Tondo and Roche and Velits with Schleck

2km remaining from 172km The gap is around 11 seconds between Mosquera and Nibali.

Now 15. Is Nibali on the limit? Can he react. The Spaniard needs 50 seconds but there are time bonuses too.

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) at 0:13 Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia), Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank), Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), and Nicolas Roche (AG2R) at ??

2km remaining from 172km Nibali out of the saddle and tries to come back but the lead is out to 15 seconds now. 2km to go.

Tondo has popped and Roche is in trouble.

Mosquera needs more time. Even with time bonuses he needs to put more time into the Italian. Mosquera looks good but the watch doesn't lie.

1km remaining from 172km Around 1.5km to go and Nibali can see his rival. The gap is 14 seconds and with a bonus he'll get another 8 seconds. Not enough.

Roche is okay now and riding well. Mosquera is riding himself into the ground, huge support for him but Nibali is riding well. Still 1300 meters to go.

1km remaining from 172km Nibali takes a bend, gets out of the saddle and sprints up the climb with everything he has. The gap still holding at just over ten seconds. incredible scenes.

1km remaining from 172km The final 1km will decide this race. Both riders on the limit.

The gap is 15 seconds. Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) at 0:15 Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia), Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank), Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), and Nicolas Roche (AG2R) at 0:23

Nibali, Nibali, I think he's blown!

900 meters to go, Nibali steadies himself and looks up. He's coming back now!.

800 meters to go now. The road will kick up again.

600 to go. Mosquera is giving it everything but the gap is coming down. Nibali wants this race more.

200 to go. The gap around 10 seconds.

Mosquera coming to the line and he'll take the stage but not the win overall. 200 to go.

Wait Nibali wants this and i think he's going to catch Mosquera.

About 5 seconds gap.

He's caught him!! Incredible.

And Mosquera takes the win, only just Nibali takes the overall and here comes Rodriguez for third. Schleck over the line. Then Roche. Then Tondo.

Not seen Velits yet but we may have missed him. Here comes Sastre.

What a fantastic race and a fantastic stage. The bravery and guts shown by Nibali were incredible. He'll win the Vuelta now and you have to say he was the best man in the race. Hats off to Mosquera too. He gave it everything. He'll finish second and has today's stage win.

We'll bring you the standing as soon as we have them.

stage results and overall: 1 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4:45:28

2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:01

3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:23

4 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:35

5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:39

6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:42

7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:50

8 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:52

9 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55

10 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:01:00

Rodriguez may have moved up to fourth overall, Schleck dropping a place.

Here we have the top ten overall 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 85:16:05

2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:41

3 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:02

4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:20

5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:43

6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:52

7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:05:03

8 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:06:06

9 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:06:09

10 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:07:33

Thanks for joining us today and stay tuned tomorrow for the finale in this year's Vuelta.