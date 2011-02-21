Vuelta a Andalucia (Ruta Ciclista Del Sol) past winners
1925-2010
|2010
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2009
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|2008
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2006
|Carlos García Quesada (Spa) Unibet.com
|2005
|Francisco Cabello Luque (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
|2004
|Juan Carlos Domínguez Domínguez (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2003
|Javier Pascual Llorente (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
|2002
|Toni Colom (Spa)
|2001
|Erik Dekker (Ned)
|2000
|Miguel Angel Peña (Spa)
|1999
|Javier Pascual Rodriguez (Spa)
|1998
|Marcelino Garcia (Spa)
|1997
|Erik Zabel (Ger)
|1996
|Neil Stephens (Aus)
|1995
|Stefano Della-Santa (Ita)
|1994
|Stefano Della-Santa (Ita)
|1993
|Julian Gorospe (Spa)
|1992
|Miguel-Angel Martinez (Spa)
|1991
|Roberto Lezaun (Spa)
|1990
|Eduardo Chozas (Spa)
|1989
|Fabio Bordonali (Ita)
|1988
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1987
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1986
|Steven Rooks (Ned)
|1985
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1984
|Julian Gorospe (Spa)
|1983
|Eduardo Chozas (Spa)
|1982
|Marc Sergeant (Bel)
|1981
|Adri Schipper (Ned)
|1980
|Daniel Willems (Bel)
|1979
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1977
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1976
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1974
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1973
|Roger Pintens (Bel)
|1972
|Jan Krekels (Ned)
|1971
|Jean-Pierre Monsére (Bel)
|1970
|José Gomez-Lucas (Spa)
|1969
|Antonio Gomez del Moral (Spa)
|1968
|Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
|1967
|Ramon Mendiburu (Spa)
|1966
|Jésus Aranzabal (Spa)
|1965
|José Segu (Spa)
|1964
|Rudi Altig (Ger)
|1963
|Antonio Barrutia (Spa)
|1962
|José-Antonio Momene (Spa)
|1961
|Angelino Soler (Spa)
|1960
|Gabriel Mas (Spa)
|1959
|Miguel Pacheco (Spa)
|1958
|Gabriel Company (Spa)
|1957
|Hortensio Vidauretta (Spa)
|1956
|Miguel Bover (Spa)
|1955
|José Gomez del Moral (Spa)
|1925
|Ricardo Montero (Spa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy