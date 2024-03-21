Live coverage
Volta a Catalunya stage 4 Live - A chance for the sprinters
169km from Sort to Llieda offers some respite for the GC battle, but will put attention on the sprint teams
Volta a Catalunya - Everything you need to know
Volta a Catalunya route
Volta a Catalunya: Tadej Pogačar does it again on stage 3 summit
Race situation
Stage 4 of Volta a Catalunya is 169km with a flat run-in to the finish which sets the tone for a sprint finish
It appears that in true Thomas De Gendt style, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny) has launched a two-man attack from the gun.
169km to go
The riders have departed and are now neutralised en route to the official start.
The official race start is somewhat opaque, with it variably listed as 11.40 and 12.45 - however it seems that riders will most likely depart in the next few minutes from the start town of Sort.
If you haven't caught up with the action so far in Catalonia, needless to say it's been the Pogacar show, with him winning two back-to-back stages. Here's our full report from stage 3.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of the Vuelta Ciclista a Catalunya!
