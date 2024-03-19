Live coverage
Volta a Catalunya stage 2 live - A summit finish GC battle at Vallter 2000
Pogacar faces Thomas, Kuss, Landa, Vlasov and more on mountaintop finish
Refresh
186km to go
The flag has dropped at the start of today's stage and racing is underway.
Volta a Catalunya: Nick Schultz narrowly beats Pogacar to win stage 1
Australian makes solo attack on uphill finish against a sprint from Tadej Pogacar
Israel-Premier Tech rider Nick Schultz took the stage win with a late attack in Sant Feliu de Guixols ahead of Tadej Pogačar.
Here's a look at the results from stage 1 of the race.
You join us as the peloton heads out for the neutral start in Mataró.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya!
