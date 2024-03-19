Live coverage

Volta a Catalunya stage 2 live - A summit finish GC battle at Vallter 2000

By Daniel Ostanek
last updated

Pogacar faces Thomas, Kuss, Landa, Vlasov and more on mountaintop finish

The route profile of stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya

The route profile of stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Volta Ciclista a Catalunya)

186km to go

The flag has dropped at the start of today's stage and racing is underway.

Volta a Catalunya: Nick Schultz narrowly beats Pogacar to win stage 1

Australian makes solo attack on uphill finish against a sprint from Tadej Pogacar

Israel-Premier Tech rider Nick Schultz took the stage win with a late attack in Sant Feliu de Guixols ahead of Tadej Pogačar.

SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS SPAIN MARCH 18 LR Nicholas Schultz of Australia and Team IsraelPremier Tech and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Emirates Team sprint at finish line to win the 103rd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 Stage 1 a 1739km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols UCIWT on March 18 2024 in Sant Feliu de Guixols Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's a look at the results from stage 1 of the race.

You join us as the peloton heads out for the neutral start in Mataró.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya!

