Past winners
Big names on Algarve honour roll
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2009
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|2008
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|2007
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Milram
|2006
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Maia-Milaneza
|2005
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Paredes R.M.-Beirata
|2004
|Floyd Landis (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|2003
|Claus Michael Möller (Den) Milaneza-MSS
|2002
|Candido Barbosa (Por) L.A. Pecol
|2001
|Andrea Ferrigato (Ita) Alessio
|2000
|Alex Zülle (Swi) Banesto
|1999
|Melchor Mauri (Spa)
|1998
|Tomas Konecny (Cze)
|1997
|Cândido Barbosa (Por)
|1996
|Alberto Amaral (Por)
|1995
|Cássio Freitas (Bra)
|1994
|Vitor Gamito (Por)
|1993
|Cássio Freitas (Bra)
|1992
|Joaquim Gomes (Por)
|1991
|Joaquim Andrade (Por)
|1990
|Fernando Carvalho (Por)
|1989
|Fernando Carvalho (Por)
|1988
|Joaquim Gomes (Por)
|1987
|Manuel Cunha (Por)
|1986
|Manuel Cunha (Por)
|1985
|Eduardo Correia (Por)
|1984
|Belmiro Silva (Por)
|1983
|Adelino Teixeira (Por)
|1982
|Alexandre Ruas (Por)
|1981
|Belmiro Silva (Por)
|1980
|Firmino Bernardino (Por)
|1979
|Firmino Bernardino (Por)
|1978
|Joaquim Andrade (Por)
|1977
|Belmiro Silva (Por) Porto
|1947
|Serafim Paulo (Port) Usgáas
|1936
|Joaquim Fernandes (Port) Sporting C Portugal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fahringer wins Supercross Cup 1McFadden, Williams complete podium
-
Curtis White back on top in Supercross Cup 1Hyde, Maher round out podium
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy