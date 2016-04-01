Vattenfall Cyclassics past winners
Champions 1996-2015
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto–Soudal
|2014
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2013
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2012
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|2011
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2010
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2009
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Slipstream
|2008
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Silence-Lotto
|2007
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
|2006
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2005
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Quick Step
|2004
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Cofidis
|2003
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2002
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
|2001
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Deutsche Telekom
|2000
|Gabriele Missaglia (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
|1999
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) Team Polti
|1998
|Leon Van Bon (Ned) Rabobank
|1997
|Jan Ullrich (Ger) Telekom
|1996
|Rossano Brasi (Ita) Team Polti
