Marcotte sprints to road race win
Chodroff, Small in overall lead after stage 2
|1
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|3:24:15
|2
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
|3
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|4
|David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
|5
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)
|6
|Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)
|7
|James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|8
|Grabinger Jr (Pista Palace)
|9
|Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|10
|Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
|11
|Eric Salstrand (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:00:55
|12
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:01:52
|13
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:07:49
|14
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|16
|Anthony Aker (Pista Palace)
|0:08:58
|17
|Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)
|0:09:22
|18
|Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|19
|Collin Samaan (Wells Fargo Racing)
|0:09:28
|20
|Evan Hyde (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|21
|Ryan Nye (Jet Fuel Coffee Cycling)
|22
|Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|23
|Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport Racing)
|24
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|25
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|26
|Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)
|27
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
|28
|Robert Pasco (SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed)
|29
|Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|30
|Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|31
|Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
|32
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|33
|Richard Geng
|34
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|35
|Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|36
|Travis Wilky (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
|37
|Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|38
|Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|39
|Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|40
|Zachary Davies (Groove Automotive)
|41
|Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
|42
|Jeff Zygo (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|43
|Brown R Trueheart (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|44
|Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:09:55
|45
|Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling)
|0:10:35
|46
|Michael Telega (Pista Palace)
|0:11:00
|47
|Pat Caro (Bike Religion)
|48
|Scotto Divetta (Baboco)
|0:11:45
|49
|Floyd Landis
|50
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|51
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|0:15:44
|52
|Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:17:13
|53
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|0:22:00
|54
|Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling)
|0:23:45
|55
|Renee Brown
|0:55:05
|1
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|2:43:17
|2
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite)
|3
|Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
|4
|Tayler Wiles (Colavita)
|5
|Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cylcing Team)
|6
|Tammy Wildgoose (CA Pools/DeWalt Racing)
|7
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|8
|Belinda Eschenwald (Simple Green)
|9
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)
|10
|Kendall Ryan (VRC NOW MS Society)
|11
|Coleen Knutson (Colovita/Outback Steakhouse Las)
|12
|Julie Cutts
|13
|Catherine Dickson (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
|14
|Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|15
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|16
|Melinda Weiner (HerbaLife LaGrange)
|17
|Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)
|18
|Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)
|19
|Amy Gray-Smith (DFT p/b Treads)
|20
|Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)
|21
|Daniela Garcia (Ten Speed Drive)
|22
|Angela Axmann (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
|23
|Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|24
|Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
|25
|Spring Clegg (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|26
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|27
|Keely Brooks (Colavita Vegas/Outback)
|28
|Mimi Ford (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|29
|Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|30
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|31
|Tammy Lamb (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|32
|Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
|33
|Paula Bohte (Simple Green)
|34
|Janel Bedard (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|0:00:43
|35
|Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:09:22
|36
|Desira Miller (Pull Thru Racing)
|0:14:23
|37
|Michelle King (Colavita-Vegas)
|0:21:23
|1
|Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|3:52:50
|2
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:43
|3
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:10
|4
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)
|0:01:26
|5
|Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)
|0:01:31
|6
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|0:01:35
|7
|Grabinger Jr (Pista Palace)
|0:01:47
|8
|Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:01:48
|9
|James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:17
|10
|David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:02:41
|11
|Eric Salstrand (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:03:06
|12
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:04:28
|13
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:10:25
|14
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|0:11:21
|15
|Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)
|0:11:27
|16
|Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:11:52
|17
|Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport Racing)
|0:11:57
|18
|Anthony Aker (Pista Palace)
|0:12:13
|19
|Evan Hyde (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|20
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:12:18
|21
|Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:12:30
|22
|Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|0:12:34
|23
|Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)
|0:12:43
|24
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:12:47
|25
|Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
|0:12:54
|26
|Brown R Trueheart (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:12:55
|27
|Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|0:12:58
|28
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:13:14
|29
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:13:18
|30
|Collin Samaan (Wells Fargo Racing)
|0:13:29
|31
|Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:13:32
|32
|Michael Telega (Pista Palace)
|0:13:33
|33
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:14:01
|34
|Richard Geng
|35
|Travis Wilky (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
|0:14:34
|36
|Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
|0:14:37
|37
|Robert Pasco (SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed)
|0:14:38
|38
|Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|39
|Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:14:43
|40
|Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:14:59
|41
|Floyd Landis
|0:15:08
|43
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|0:15:11
|44
|Pat Caro (Bike Religion)
|0:15:20
|45
|Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:16:04
|46
|Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling)
|0:16:22
|47
|Scotto Divetta (Baboco)
|0:16:50
|48
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|0:20:02
|49
|Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:20:38
|50
|Zachary Davies (Groove Automotive)
|0:20:51
|51
|Jeff Zygo (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|0:21:15
|52
|Ryan Nye (Jet Fuel Coffee Cycling)
|0:22:43
|53
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|0:25:07
|54
|Renee Brown
|1:01:16
|1
|Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
|3:16:23
|2
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:02
|3
|Catherine Dickson (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
|0:01:02
|4
|Angela Axmann (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
|0:01:11
|5
|Coleen Knutson (Colovita/Outback Steakhouse Las)
|0:01:14
|6
|Julie Cutts
|0:01:19
|7
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:23
|8
|Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
|0:01:24
|9
|Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cylcing Team)
|0:01:31
|10
|Tayler Wiles (Colavita)
|0:01:45
|11
|Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:01:47
|12
|Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)
|0:02:01
|13
|Melinda Weiner (HerbaLife LaGrange)
|0:02:03
|14
|Amy Gray-Smith (DFT p/b Treads)
|0:02:08
|15
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite)
|0:02:22
|16
|Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:02:33
|17
|Kendall Ryan (VRC NOW MS Society)
|0:03:13
|18
|Belinda Eschenwald (Simple Green)
|0:03:26
|19
|Spring Clegg (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:03:30
|20
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:03:43
|21
|Mimi Ford (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:03:51
|22
|Daniela Garcia (Ten Speed Drive)
|0:04:00
|23
|Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)
|0:04:17
|24
|Keely Brooks (Colavita Vegas/Outback)
|0:04:20
|25
|Tammy Lamb (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|26
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|0:04:22
|27
|Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:30
|28
|Tammy Wildgoose (CA Pools/DeWalt Racing)
|0:04:33
|29
|Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:04:36
|30
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)
|0:05:12
|31
|Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)
|0:05:25
|32
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:05:36
|33
|Paula Bohte (Simple Green)
|0:05:44
|34
|Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:13:11
|35
|Janel Bedard (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|0:14:02
|36
|Desira Miller (Pull Thru Racing)
|0:21:35
|37
|Michelle King (Colavita-Vegas)
|0:27:20
