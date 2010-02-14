Trending

Marcotte sprints to road race win

Chodroff, Small in overall lead after stage 2

Pro/Am Men
1Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)3:24:15
2Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
4David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
5Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)
6Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)
7James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
8Grabinger Jr (Pista Palace)
9Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
10Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
11Eric Salstrand (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:00:55
12Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:01:52
13Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:07:49
14Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
16Anthony Aker (Pista Palace)0:08:58
17Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)0:09:22
18Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
19Collin Samaan (Wells Fargo Racing)0:09:28
20Evan Hyde (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
21Ryan Nye (Jet Fuel Coffee Cycling)
22Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
23Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport Racing)
24Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
25Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
26Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)
27Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
28Robert Pasco (SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed)
29Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
30Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)
31Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
32Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
33Richard Geng
34Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
35Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
36Travis Wilky (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
37Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
38Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
39Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Racing)
40Zachary Davies (Groove Automotive)
41Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
42Jeff Zygo (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
43Brown R Trueheart (Bicycle Haus Racing)
44Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:09:55
45Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling)0:10:35
46Michael Telega (Pista Palace)0:11:00
47Pat Caro (Bike Religion)
48Scotto Divetta (Baboco)0:11:45
49Floyd Landis
50Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
51Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:15:44
52Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)0:17:13
53Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)0:22:00
54Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling)0:23:45
55Renee Brown0:55:05

Elite Women
1Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)2:43:17
2Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite)
3Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
4Tayler Wiles (Colavita)
5Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cylcing Team)
6Tammy Wildgoose (CA Pools/DeWalt Racing)
7Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
8Belinda Eschenwald (Simple Green)
9Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)
10Kendall Ryan (VRC NOW MS Society)
11Coleen Knutson (Colovita/Outback Steakhouse Las)
12Julie Cutts
13Catherine Dickson (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
14Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
15Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
16Melinda Weiner (HerbaLife LaGrange)
17Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)
18Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)
19Amy Gray-Smith (DFT p/b Treads)
20Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)
21Daniela Garcia (Ten Speed Drive)
22Angela Axmann (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
23Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
24Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
25Spring Clegg (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
26Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
27Keely Brooks (Colavita Vegas/Outback)
28Mimi Ford (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
29Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
30Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
31Tammy Lamb (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
32Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
33Paula Bohte (Simple Green)
34Janel Bedard (MVP Healthcare Cycling)0:00:43
35Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:09:22
36Desira Miller (Pull Thru Racing)0:14:23
37Michelle King (Colavita-Vegas)0:21:23

General classification after stage 2
1Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3:52:50
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:43
3Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:10
4Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)0:01:26
5Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)0:01:31
6Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:01:35
7Grabinger Jr (Pista Palace)0:01:47
8Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:48
9James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:02:17
10David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)0:02:41
11Eric Salstrand (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:03:06
12Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:04:28
13Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:10:25
14Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)0:11:21
15Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)0:11:27
16Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:11:52
17Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport Racing)0:11:57
18Anthony Aker (Pista Palace)0:12:13
19Evan Hyde (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
20Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:12:18
21Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:12:30
22Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)0:12:34
23Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)0:12:43
24Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)0:12:47
25Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:12:54
26Brown R Trueheart (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:12:55
27Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)0:12:58
28Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:14
29Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:18
30Collin Samaan (Wells Fargo Racing)0:13:29
31Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:13:32
32Michael Telega (Pista Palace)0:13:33
33Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:14:01
34Richard Geng
35Travis Wilky (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)0:14:34
36Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)0:14:37
37Robert Pasco (SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed)0:14:38
38Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
39Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:14:43
40Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:14:59
41Floyd Landis0:15:08
43Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:15:11
44Pat Caro (Bike Religion)0:15:20
45Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:16:04
46Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling)0:16:22
47Scotto Divetta (Baboco)0:16:50
48Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:20:02
49Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)0:20:38
50Zachary Davies (Groove Automotive)0:20:51
51Jeff Zygo (MVP Healthcare Cycling)0:21:15
52Ryan Nye (Jet Fuel Coffee Cycling)0:22:43
53Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)0:25:07
54Renee Brown1:01:16

Elite Women
1Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)3:16:23
2Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:00:02
3Catherine Dickson (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)0:01:02
4Angela Axmann (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)0:01:11
5Coleen Knutson (Colovita/Outback Steakhouse Las)0:01:14
6Julie Cutts0:01:19
7Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:01:23
8Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:01:24
9Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cylcing Team)0:01:31
10Tayler Wiles (Colavita)0:01:45
11Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:01:47
12Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:02:01
13Melinda Weiner (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:02:03
14Amy Gray-Smith (DFT p/b Treads)0:02:08
15Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite)0:02:22
16Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:02:33
17Kendall Ryan (VRC NOW MS Society)0:03:13
18Belinda Eschenwald (Simple Green)0:03:26
19Spring Clegg (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:03:30
20Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)0:03:43
21Mimi Ford (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:03:51
22Daniela Garcia (Ten Speed Drive)0:04:00
23Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)0:04:17
24Keely Brooks (Colavita Vegas/Outback)0:04:20
25Tammy Lamb (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
26Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)0:04:22
27Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)0:04:30
28Tammy Wildgoose (CA Pools/DeWalt Racing)0:04:33
29Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:04:36
30Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)0:05:12
31Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)0:05:25
32Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:05:36
33Paula Bohte (Simple Green)0:05:44
34Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:13:11
35Janel Bedard (MVP Healthcare Cycling)0:14:02
36Desira Miller (Pull Thru Racing)0:21:35
37Michelle King (Colavita-Vegas)0:27:20

