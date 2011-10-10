Trending

Image 1 of 54

KA-POW! Powers takes a well deserved win!!

KA-POW! Powers takes a well deserved win!!
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 54

Powers demonstrating how to ride his bike, I mean fly his bike over the barriers - Part One

Powers demonstrating how to ride his bike, I mean fly his bike over the barriers - Part One
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 54

Airborne! Powers getting some airtime

Airborne! Powers getting some airtime
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 54

Boulder Cycle Sport's Ross Holbrook tries to stay ahead of the herd.

Boulder Cycle Sport's Ross Holbrook tries to stay ahead of the herd.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 54

This is what we do in Belgium... race cyclocross. Berden leads the chase group early on

This is what we do in Belgium... race cyclocross. Berden leads the chase group early on
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 54

J-Pow getting a little extra power standing up on his peddles

J-Pow getting a little extra power standing up on his peddles
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 54

This is what it's all about... racing, the start of the men's race

This is what it's all about... racing, the start of the men's race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 54

A grinning Time Johnson

A grinning Time Johnson
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 54

Powers sharing a smile moments before the start of another day in the office

Powers sharing a smile moments before the start of another day in the office
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 54

Heule enjoying a calm moment several minutes before the chaos begins

Heule enjoying a calm moment several minutes before the chaos begins
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 54

The podium and the best of the best in North America

The podium and the best of the best in North America
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 54

Bikes from the top three

Bikes from the top three
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 13 of 54

Powers demonstrating how to ride his bike, I mean fly his bike over the barriers - Part Duex

Powers demonstrating how to ride his bike, I mean fly his bike over the barriers - Part Duex
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 14 of 54

Trebon decides to take the low road when managing the barriers

Trebon decides to take the low road when managing the barriers
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 15 of 54

Kabush in flight before he remounts his bike

Kabush in flight before he remounts his bike
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 16 of 54

Johnson cracking a smile, I think, after a little entertainment by a spectator

Johnson cracking a smile, I think, after a little entertainment by a spectator
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 17 of 54

Entertainment... nuff said

Entertainment... nuff said
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 18 of 54

Heule taking a spit

Heule taking a spit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 19 of 54

McDonald putting in a goods days work in the office, and loving it...

McDonald putting in a goods days work in the office, and loving it...
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 20 of 54

Johnson with The Look

Johnson with The Look
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 21 of 54

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 22 of 54

Powers rocking and rocketing his bike through a series of tight turns before the flyover

Powers rocking and rocketing his bike through a series of tight turns before the flyover
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 23 of 54

Matter shows how it's done in Wisconsin

Matter shows how it's done in Wisconsin
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 24 of 54

Barry Wicks (Kona) may be feeling the strain of todays race

Barry Wicks (Kona) may be feeling the strain of todays race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 25 of 54

Krughoff and McDonald staying close

Krughoff and McDonald staying close
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 26 of 54

Johnson and Driscoll

Johnson and Driscoll
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 27 of 54

Racer & professional photographer Krughoff posing and giving tips to a camera welding McDonald after the finish of the men's race

Racer & professional photographer Krughoff posing and giving tips to a camera welding McDonald after the finish of the men's race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 28 of 54

Ryan Knapp (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross) just doing it...

Ryan Knapp (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross) just doing it...
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 29 of 54

Colorado's Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) continues to impress at the national level with 11th on the day

Colorado's Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) continues to impress at the national level with 11th on the day
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 30 of 54

Trebon trying to keep the pace up

Trebon trying to keep the pace up
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 31 of 54

J-Pow trying to crack the lead group early during the race

J-Pow trying to crack the lead group early during the race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 32 of 54

Campbell Levy (Yeti Jett Pro XC) hanging tough

Campbell Levy (Yeti Jett Pro XC) hanging tough
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 33 of 54

Codey Kaiser (California Giant) moments before the flyover

Codey Kaiser (California Giant) moments before the flyover
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 34 of 54

Johnson during the early moments of the race

Johnson during the early moments of the race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 35 of 54

Driscoll (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) in pursuit of the race leaders

Driscoll (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) in pursuit of the race leaders
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 36 of 54

Swiss rider Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) trying to keep pace of the race

Swiss rider Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) trying to keep pace of the race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 37 of 54

Canadian Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) flying through a series of turns before the flyover

Canadian Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) flying through a series of turns before the flyover
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 38 of 54

Trebon, with Jeremy Powers (Rapha/Focus) on his wheel, blazing through a series of turns before the flyover

Trebon, with Jeremy Powers (Rapha/Focus) on his wheel, blazing through a series of turns before the flyover
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 39 of 54

Johnson yucking it up with Ryan Trebon (LTS) moments before the men's start

Johnson yucking it up with Ryan Trebon (LTS) moments before the men's start
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 40 of 54

Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) sporting a cleanly shaved face before the men's start

Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) sporting a cleanly shaved face before the men's start
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 41 of 54

Brian Matter (Gear Grinders / Cliff Bar) riding the tip of the saddle at top speed

Brian Matter (Gear Grinders / Cliff Bar) riding the tip of the saddle at top speed
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 42 of 54

Levy taking a corner smooth-like before dropping down into a series of turns

Levy taking a corner smooth-like before dropping down into a series of turns
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 43 of 54

One of cyclocross's future superstars, Zah McDonald (Rapha/Focus) making an effort to stay close to the lead group

One of cyclocross's future superstars, Zah McDonald (Rapha/Focus) making an effort to stay close to the lead group
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 44 of 54

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) gutting it out during a tough section of the course

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) gutting it out during a tough section of the course
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 45 of 54

Chris Jones (Rapha / Focus) hanging tough for a top 10 finish

Chris Jones (Rapha / Focus) hanging tough for a top 10 finish
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 46 of 54

German Yannick Eckmann (Pearl izumi / Shimano), calling Colorado his home base, flying up the run up

German Yannick Eckmann (Pearl izumi / Shimano), calling Colorado his home base, flying up the run up
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 47 of 54

Belgian Ben Berden (Ops Ale - Stoemper) enjoying life racing at approximately 5,000 feet above mean sea level

Belgian Ben Berden (Ops Ale - Stoemper) enjoying life racing at approximately 5,000 feet above mean sea level
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 48 of 54

Johnson shows how its done in front of an entertained crown of spectators

Johnson shows how its done in front of an entertained crown of spectators
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 49 of 54

Kabush feels the stair against his rim and hopes for the best while in J-Pows shadow

Kabush feels the stair against his rim and hopes for the best while in J-Pows shadow
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 50 of 54

J-Pow makes a funny face after deciding it's faster to ride his bike up the stairs

J-Pow makes a funny face after deciding it's faster to ride his bike up the stairs
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 51 of 54

Trebon decides it quicker to carry his bike up the stairs

Trebon decides it quicker to carry his bike up the stairs
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 52 of 54

Justin Robinson (California Giant) remounting his bike before heading up a small climb

Justin Robinson (California Giant) remounting his bike before heading up a small climb
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 53 of 54

Colorado's own Russell Harding (Natural Grocers) remounting his ride on the fly

Colorado's own Russell Harding (Natural Grocers) remounting his ride on the fly
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 54 of 54

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) secured a hard-fought solo win at the UCI C2 New Belgium Cup p/b Poudre Valley Health in Fort Collins, Colorado. He powered into the lead during the closing few hundred metres of the race leaving second place to the Exergy Cyclo-cross US Gran Prix series leader Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt). Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) rode much of the race in no-man’s land finishing in third place on the day.

“Yesterday was in the mud and it wasn’t my best ‘cross scenario at altitude,” said Powers, who placed third to Trebon and Kabush the previous day. “Today the ball was more in my court on a fast track with the railroad ties and the barriers, I was able to jump and take time. Some features were also good for Ryan with a longer uphill climb. It was a very equal match today.”

The Elite men’s field lined up under a sunshine and dry weather conditions at the New Belgium Cup on Sunday. Powers took the hole-shot onto the grass for a total of $250. Much like the previous day, he headed the race with a roughly five-second advantage. Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), who placed second the day before, led the chase ahead of Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) and series leader Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt).

Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) led a group of four riders that emerged at the end of the first lap and included Kabush, Trebon and Powers. Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com-Blue), Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) and Ben Berden (Stoemper) almost joined the front group by the end of the second lap.

“Chris did great today but unfortunately it affected the way he was able to ride at altitude later on,” Power said. “But that really took a lot of wind out of Ryan’s sails because he had to chase Chris. It really set me up to launch my first attack. It was great to have Chris there today and a good moment in the race.”

Powers bunny hopped the barriers and moved to the front of the lead group. He pushed the pace through the technical sections and opened a small lead ahead of the chase group led by Trebon.

Trebon caught and passed Powers, who crashed on course with five laps to go. The series leader continued to push the pace and increased his lead to roughly 15 seconds. “I crashed pretty good and Ryan came back up and got a gap,” Powers said. “I grabbed my next bike in the pit and he got a 15-second lead and I had to chase him down.”

“At altitude you have to gage how you are going and can’t be in the red,” he said. “I had tunnel vision and didn’t hear a lot of things because I just wanted to catch Ryan. He was standing up sprinting and was forced to sit down going as hard as he could go. It was a real fist fight out there. I felt good at the end, which I am happy with, and glad that I waited earlier on and didn’t do too much too soon.”

Trebon’s lead started to dwindle to under 10 seconds with two laps to go and down to five seconds with one lap to go. Powers jumped the railroad ties and moved ahead of Trebon with half lap to the finish line. He pushed the pace through the twists and turns heading into the final set of barriers, however, he chose to play it safe and run the barriers instead of ride them as he had done on previous laps.

“Jumping the barriers is just my style,” Powers said. “That is what’s great about cyclo-cross, there is some panache to it and some technical skill that you have to have to be able to do that and that is what I capitalize on. Today it benefited me, I don’t know if it was faster but I could do it clean and for me it was better.”

“I ran the last set of barriers on the last lap because it would have been a little bit too dangerous in the moment and I didn’t want to risk anything,” he said. “I was at 105 percent of my capacity and didn’t want to try and do technical stuff there. I played it safe there and I felt like I didn’t need to hop the barriers because I already had a couple seconds.”

Powers led the pair into the final straightaway with a small advantage and soloed into the finish line with the win ahead of Trebon in second place and Kabush in third. The long line of chasers included Heule, Jones, Berden, Sheppard and Schouten. Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), who was having a slower than usual start to his season, moved into the top five positions during the closing laps.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:56:02
2Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt0:00:03
3Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis / Rocky Mountain0:00:51
4Tristan Schouten (USA) ISCorp0:01:10
5Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c
6Chris Sheppard (Can)0:01:23
7Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper0:01:34
8Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus0:01:37
9James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c0:01:55
10Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus0:02:09
11Allen Krughoff (USA) BOULDER CYCLE SPORT0:02:33
12Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar0:02:40
13Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder / Clif Bar0:02:45
14Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi/Shimano0:02:51
15Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:03:12
16Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory0:03:16
17Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:03:22
18Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:03:44
19Bryan Alders (USA)0:03:51
20Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK - Sri Importing0:03:52
21Matthew Pacocha (USA) BikeRadar0:03:57
22Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross0:04:11
23Skyler Trujillo (USA) CYF Divo0:04:22
24Alex Howes (USA) The Service Course/WBR0:04:31
25Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:05:00
26Brad Cole (USA) KCCX Fuji p/b Challenge Tires0:05:09
27Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:05:18
28Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com pb Blue Co
29Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports0:05:29
30Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:05:33
31Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX/Fuji Presented by Challenge0:05:41
32Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing
33Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant Cycling0:05:42
34Mark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing0:06:23
35Colton Andersen (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factor0:07:21
@1LapBryan Mickiewicz (USA) Hammer Nutrition
@1LapRobin Eckmann (Ger) Peral Izumi, shimano team
@1LapChris Brandt (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek
@1LapTroy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
@1LapBrennan Wodtli (USA)
@1LapWilliam Iaia (USA) Groove Subaru Cycling
@1LapKen Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports
@1LapJesse Goodrich (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing
@1LapShawn Harshman (USA) BOULDER CYCLE SPORT
@1LapCorey Collier (USA)
@1LapChris Mackay (USA) RealCyclist.com
@1LapCaley Fretz (USA) Echelon Energy Cycling Team
@1LapJosh Whitney (USA) rocky mounts~izze
@2LapTravis Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycle Store - Boulder
@2LapChad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH
@2LapMike Friedberg (USA) Service Course/World Bicycle Re
@2LapScott Tietzel (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing
@2LapRoss Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
@2LapGreg Lewis (USA) Directory Plus/Trek
@2LapNick Truitt (USA) Breckenridge
@3LapRussell Stevenson (USA) Raleigh
@3LapErik Hamilton (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
@3LapRyan Miller (USA) Pacific Power - Blue Sky
@3LapCampbell Levy (USA) Yeti Jett Pro XC
@3LapGrant Holicky (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing
@3LapAlex Wentz (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brew
@3LapJohn Phillips (USA) Team Rio Grande
@3LapBrett Pirie (USA) ColoBikeLaw.com
@3LapRay Smith (USA) Bob's Red Mill CX
@3LapJason Donald (USA) kelly benefit strategies
@3LapDavid Sheek (USA) SDG/Felt p.b. IRT
@4LapEric Bennett (USA) JET Cycling
DNFChristian Heule (Swi) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c
DNFRussell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
DNFJoseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX
DNFZachary Edwards (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
DNFLane Miller (USA) Louisville Cyclery
DNSNicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp
DNSMitchell Kersting (USA) Schellers
DNSTed Willard (USA) SDG Felt pb. iRT
DNSDrew Hogg (USA) RGF Solutions

 

