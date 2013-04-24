USA Pro Challenge: Stage 5 preview
Stage 5 preview, map and profile
Stage 5: Vail (ITT) -
The Vail time trial is a classic, being part of this event in 2011 and in other races. It's always a decisive stage, but one that can be decided by small margins, like when Christian Vande Velde and Levi Leipheimer were separated by less than one second in 2011. I think we'll see similar fireworks this year.
Coming after such hard stages, there might be bigger separations. It's not a pure time trialist's course. It's difficult to judge your effort - use too much on the flat part at the beginning, and you can blow up on the climb, but save too much and you lose time. There is a lot of thought that goes into an effort like this compared with a flat time trial. It's steep initially, but there is no break, it's all uphill, and at 9,000 feet.
Stage 5 map
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
Stage 5 profile
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
