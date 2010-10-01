Trending

Reed, Carney find success in scratch race

Massie tops sprint in packed evening session

Two of US track cycling's veterans scored national championships in Friday's scratch race finals. Former keirin world champion Jennie Reed made a successful comeback from retirement, taking her first stars and stripes jersey in the women's race, while Jame Carney claimed his 20th title in the men's at age 41.

Reed retired after claiming the keirin world title in 2008, but said she was inspired to make a comeback when contacted by Sarah Hammer and Dotsie Bausch, who thought she would make a good addition to their pursuit team.

"I am fired up to do something different. It's a whole new experience lining up with a bunch of women," Reed told Cyclingnews.

"It was great, it was actually the first endurance event I've done at nationals, and I've been to nationals since I was 16, but it was awesome to get out there and do it and come away with the title."

With a powerful sprinter like Reed in the field, there were several attempts by other riders to break away, but ultimately none were successful.

Former road professional Heather Albert was particularly aggressive, launching an early race move which was quickly reeled in, and then a late-race move that nearly upset the sprinters. With 10 laps to go, Albert went clear and gained more than half a lap in her bid for the gold medal.

"I knew with Reed in the field there was no way I would win from a bunch sprint," Albert said. "I was racing for the win, and I figured I could be first or last - unfortunately I was last."

Albert has her own comeback story. The 42-year-old has placed on the podium at the national championships in the past, but her career has been interrupted first by chronic fatigue and then a serious viral infection.

Clearly strong again, Albert held onto her lead until 3 laps to go when the pace in the field picked up and she was caught with just two laps remaining.

Reed outpaced Verducci's Colleen Hayduck for the win, but Hayduck was happy with her silver medal.

"I was hoping it would come down to a sprint, and I knew Jennie would be the one to watch. She was right in front of me, and I saw the gap was closing so I just shot through and hoped I came out. I got on her wheel and it worked out really well," she said.

Jennifer Triplett held on for third, besting Erica Allar and Shelby Reynolds to round out the podium.

Reed said she was a bit worried that Albert would not be caught before the finish and had almost attacked with six laps to go, but reconsidered, saying "I'm not sure I have the endurance for that yet.

"I think it was hard to get away because there were a lot of sprinters in the field. And usually if it comes down to a bunch finish I can come out on top."

Carney nets 20th title

The men's race also came down to a bunch sprint, although there was plenty of action leading up to the finale. Jame Carney came off the wheel of Jackie Simes in the final turn to take his 20th elite national title. Not bad for a rider who will turn 42 before the end of the year.

"I've never won a scratch race before," Carney said. "I accomplished my goal for the nationals and now I'll just have fun in the points race and Madison."

It wasn't as if Carney had an easy ride to the line. He factored in the very first breakaway of the race, which went clear in the first ten laps.

When that break was reabsorbed, he followed Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International) into a five-man move along with teammates Ryan Lutrell and Ryan Sabka, and Stephen Bedford. After a dozen laps out front and at one point a gap big enough they could see the back of the field, the move was finally reeled in.

"I really thought the race was over when we were in that breakaway," Carney said. "The other four guys didn't understand that you have to go as hard as you can in that situation - there's no pacing it. You go as hard as you can for 10 laps and lap the field, it's not like you're going to be out there all day.

"I was a little disappointed with that because when we were caught with 38 laps to go, I was probably more tired than anyone in the field. So I had to sit back and reset. I gambled a little bit in the end," Carney said.

The gamble was nearly foiled by Aerocat's Andrew Crater, who launched a brief solo move before being pulled back, only to re-emerge off the front with Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong) and Eric Young (Indianapolis Cycling).

Crater said he tried the whole race to get away in a small group so he could have a better chance of winning, but was disappointed that the pair didn't seem to want to work with him.

"Iggy Silva was up there with me but he didn't want to work because he thought Justin Williams could win the sprint, so it was just kind of negative," Crater said.

In the end, the race was all together coming into the final laps thanks largely to the efforts of Omnium winner Bobby Lea.

Jackie Simes led out the sprint only to be overtaken in the last corner by Carney.

"There were two guys ahead of me and I was hoping to get a good run off of them," Simes said. "But they kind of let up with a lap and a half to go, so I had to go a little earlier than I planned.

"I had enough strength left, but Jame had the better position and he has a really good finishing kick."

Carney was more than happy to have the impromptu lead-out, having been eyeing Lea before realizing he was too far back with three laps to go.

"I was watching Bobby Lea, expecting him to go long, but he didn't," Carney said. "I moved up to the front and was lucky enough to be able to slot in behind Jackie Simes, he's a really strong kid. I knew he'd probably go pretty long, so I was lucky I had his wheel."

At 41, Carney's experience clearly helps him to read the races, but few riders can have the energy to execute their strategies they way they could when they were younger.

"I'm probably twice as old as most of the guys in that race, but I am still the same rider as I was 20 years ago. I just never stop training and racing - my life hasn't changed much since I was 16. I'm still traveling around the world racing my bike and having fun."

Massie reigns in men's sprint

With all of the men's sprint rounds in one evening session, the finalists, Giddeon Massie and Jimmy Walker, were in a world of pain at the end of the night. After winning the three-round gold medal final, Massie could hardly summon the energy to celebrate while Walker collapsed to the floor in a mix of emotional and physical agony.

"Jimmy is a terrific talent, and we have been going back and forth a bunch. Tonight was a war of attrition, and it was a lot of work," Massie said. "This is only my second match sprint title and I've had heaps of second places to various people, so I'm really happy to come out on top tonight."

Walker was still out of breath after the podium. "Normally there is more time between rides, so today was really difficult because it was all packed into the same night," he said. "Massie beat me tactically - he wasn't going to let me have the front. He's just really good at covering the lines so you can't come around. It was a good learning experience."

David Espinoza claimed bronze in a half-hearted final over Andy Lakatosh. Lakatosh aggravated an old injury to an abdominal muscle in the heated semifinal against Watkins. "I did everything I could to push through it, but it's frustrating when your body says no when your mind says go," Lakatosh said. "I couldn't accept a medal on the podium without finishing the race, so I still wanted to ride the final."

Bronze medalist Espinoza was pleased with the level of competition, and credits the arrival of the USA's new track coach, Olympian Jamie Staff, with raising the bar for the team. "I've been racing with Andy all year, and every time we race it comes to a photo finish, and I was looking forward to it. But he said he wasn't feeling well, and when I saw he couldn't do it, I wasn't going to tale off and open up half a lap on him."

Geist proves a point in women's pursuit

The women's individual pursuit went heavily in favor of 2008 champion Kim Geist, who blazed through the gold medal final against Cari Higgins to take her 29th national title.

"Tonight was all about putting out the fastest time possible. It wasn't good enough for me to just come and win. I had a disappointing year last year, and I felt like I had to come out at this race specifically and prove that I am right up there with the top pursuiters," Geist said.

Geist now aims to be selected for the UCI World Cups this winter.

Newcomer Beth Newell was thrilled to top Megan Hottman for the bronze, her first medal in a national championship. "I started training the pursuit for the omnium, and it's fun - every time I do it I get a little bit better," she said. "I just want to see how far I can get."

Leibovitz upsets Harm for pursuit gold

After falling just shy of the fastest time in the qualifying round, 19-year-old multiple collegiate champion Adam Leibovitz got back on track to claim a come-from-behind win over Dan Harm.

Having trailed the first two kilometres, Leibovitz turned the tables in the second half to nab his first elite level title.

"For the qualifying I didn't run the schedule I was supposed to, I just couldn't get on the gear, but the second time we created a new game plan to go out slower and do negative splits the second half. I followed it spot on and it paid off."

After taking five collegiate titles, Leibovitz was excited to take his first elite title. "I just wanted to build on that here and get some experience."

Newcomer Feiss goes long for keirin title

Just shy of her 21st birthday, Pennsylvania native Dana Feiss rocketed to a surprise victory in the women's keirin, attacking into the final lap and holding onto an impressive lead at the line. Feiss topped Portland's Anissa Cobb and former champions Liz Carlson and Cristin Walker to claim her first national title.

Hailing from the Trexlertown velodrome, Feiss has been aiming at this race all year. "It's incredible because I've been telling everyone that I want this title more than anything," Feiss said. "I came here with my mind made up!"

Normally one to get behind the moto and race from the lead, Feiss said she decided to try something different today. "It was a different field, and I wasn't sure if I could go from the front." She waited until the last lap to take a commanding win.

In just her third year of racing, Feiss said, "I'm still a bit under the radar, but I hope this lets people know I'm coming for them."

Full Results

Women's Scratch Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jennie Reed (Puget Sound Cycling Club)
2Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
3Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
4Erica Allar
5Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
6Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
7Vera Divenyi (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
8Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
9Valerie Brostrom (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
10Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
11Melissa Erickson (The Bike & Fitness Co.)
12Jennifer Weinbrecht (B&L Bikes)
13Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
14Elspeth Huyett (Verducci/ Breakaway Racing)
15Kira Prokopakis (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos)
16Julia Manley (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
17Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbara)
18Norrene Godfrey (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Team Rubicon-ORBEA)
19Evelyn Ewing (Peachtree Bikes)
20Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Racing Team)
21Amy Shepard
22Camille Hook (Bike Central)
23Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
DNSDena Eaton (She Pedals Cycling)
DNSCari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)

Men's Scratch Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Carney
2Bobby Lea (Sports TEAM The)
3John Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home presented by Colavita)
4Ryan Luttrell (Black Dog Pro Cycling p/b Parlee)
5Zak Kovalcik
6Ignacio Silva (Trek-Livestrong U23)
7Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
8Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
9Charles Martin (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
10Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
11Barry Miller (Mike Fraysse Sports / America's Cycling)
12Eric Young (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)
13Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23)
14Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
15Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
16Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)
17Jake Hansen
18Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
19Ryan Sabga (Pista Elite)
20Stephen Pelaez (Bell Lap Racing)
21Stephen Bedford
22Robert Evans (IAS/RH Villa/Montano Velo)

Men's Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group)0:00:10.600
2Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)0:00:10.710
3David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles)0:00:10.760
4TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Croup)0:00:10.790
5Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:00:10.810
6Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)0:00:10.900
7Peter Billington (LTO Velo)0:00:10.960
8Daniel Walker (Momentum Coaching Croup)0:00:11.000
9Jon Linchitz (Affinity Cycles)
10Kevin Mansker (Momentum Coaching Croup)0:00:11.070
11Giovanni Rey (Black Dog Pro Cycling)
12Dean Tracy (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club)0:00:11.080
13Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo)0:00:11.110
14Matthew Baranoski (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:00:11.270
15Joshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir)0:00:11.300
16Jonathan Fraley (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)0:00:11.320
17J Christopher Ferris (PJW Racing)0:00:11.380
18Jason Garner (Northbrook Bicycle Club Inc./Northbrook Garner Bicycle Club)0:00:11.390
19Allen Vugrincic (Momentum Coaching Croup)0:00:11.400
20Marius Farioletti (Affinity Cycles)0:00:11.580
21Nelson Li (Brauer - Mick Management)0:00:11.660
22Alexander Gil (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew Racing)0:00:11.710
23Garrison Schulte (Colorado State University/Rams Cycling Team)0:00:11.790
24Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)0:00:11.850
25Nathan Frechen (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)0:00:11.860
26Ryan Cornell0:00:12.040
27John Suchsland (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:00:12.150
28Carleton Hall (Peachtree Bikes)0:00:12.480
29Matt Jones (Pista Elite)
30Eric Young (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)
31Kyle Knott (Atlantic Velo-Virginia p/b Walt's Racing)

1/8 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group)
2Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo)

1/8 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
2Dean Tracy (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club)

1/8 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles)
2Kevin Mansker (Momentum Coaching Croup)

1/8 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jon Linchitz (Affinity Cycles)
2TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Croup)

1/8 Final Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
2Daniel Walker (Momentum Coaching Croup)

1/8 Final Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)
2Peter Billington (LTO Velo)

1/4 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group)
2Kevin Mansker (Momentum Coaching Croup)

1/4 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
2Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo)

1/4 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles)
2Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)

1/4 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
2Jon Linchitz (Affinity Cycles)

Semifinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group)
2Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)

Semifinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
2David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles)

Final 1-2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
2James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group)

Final 3-4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles)
2Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)

Men's Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Leibovitz (USA National Team)0:04:38.147
2Daniel Harm (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)0:04:44.005
3Roman Kilun (UCI CT: UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)0:04:49.417
4Chris Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:04:48.626

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Harm (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)0:04:41.956
2Adam Leibovitz (USA National Team)0:04:42.126
3Roman Kilun (UCI CT: UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)0:04:44.768
4Chris Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:04:48.626
5David Swanson (Summit Velo)0:04:51.539
6Ian Burnett (On the Rivet P/B Ion Sports Nutrition)0:04:51.636
7David Moyer (xXx Racing)0:04:54.731
8Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)0:04:55.560
9Thomas Wood (Chester County Cycling Foundation)0:04:55.815
10Jake Hansen0:04:57.137
11Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)0:04:57.722
12Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)0:04:58.174
13Colin Gibson (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)0:04:58.482
14Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)0:04:59.020
15Andres Gonzalez (Team Spincycle)0:05:00.514
16Brent Emoff (Rogue Racers)0:05:03.268
17Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group)0:05:04.062
18Aaron Trent (Carolina Velo/Cycle Center)0:05:04.469
19Stephen Bedford0:05:06.272
20Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:05:08.228
21Sam Kavanagh (USA Para-cycling National Team)0:05:11.183
22Eliot Logan (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:05:14.354
23Ryan Belew (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Elite Cycling)0:05:17.051
24Vincent Juarez (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:05:18.050
25Phillip Elbaz0:05:21.211
26Valentin Todorow (Indiana University-Bloomington)0:05:22.686
DNSMichael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)

Women's Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
3Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
4Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)

Women's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:03:46.212
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)0:03:52.255
3Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)0:03:56.041
4Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)0:03:58.561
5Mackenzie Woodring (U.S. National Paralympic Team)0:04:00.059
6Jane Wolcott (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:01.298
7Dena Eaton (She Pedals Cycling)0:04:03.027
8Marlo Stoutenburg (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranchos)0:04:06.413
9Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Racing Team)0:04:07.717
10Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)0:04:07.753
11Andi Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:12.892
12Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:14.308
13Amy Shepard0:04:17.860
14Camille Hook (Bike Central)0:04:17.890
15Alison Maloof (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranchos)0:04:21.686
16Evelyn Ewing (Peachtree Bikes)0:04:29.622

Women's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dana Feiss (CPT/Home Depot Center Team)
2Anissa Cobb (River City Racing- KY)
3Elizabeth Carlson (Classic Cycling Essentials (CCE))
4Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group)
5Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)
6Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
7Madalyn Godby (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
8Melissa (Missy) Erickson (The Bike & Fitness Co.)
9Vera Divenyi (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
10Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
11Elspeth Huyett (Verducci/ Breakaway Racing)
12Alissa Maglaty (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)
DNPJulia Manley (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
DNPValerie Brostrom (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
DNPSusannah Nelson (Portland State University)
DNPHeather VanValkenburg (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Team Rubicon-ORBEA)

Men's Sprint Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
2James Watkins (Momentum Cycling Powered by Hawk Relay)
3David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles)
4Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
5Kevin Mansker (Momentum Coaching Group)
6Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo)
7Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)
8Jon Linchitz (Affinity Cycles)
9TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group)
10Peter Billington (LTO Velo)
11Daniel Walker (Momentum Coaching Croup)
12Giovanni Rey (Black Dog Pro Cycling)
13Dean Tracy (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club)
14Matthew Baranoski (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
15Joshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
16Jonathan Fraley (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
17J Christopher Ferris (PJW Racing)
18Jason Garner (Northbrook Bicycle Club Inc./Northbrook Garner Bicycle Club)
19Allen Vugrincic (Momentum Coaching Croup)
20Marius Farioletti (Affinity Cycles)
21Nelson Li (Brauer - Mick Management)
22Alexander Gil (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew Racing)
23Garrison Schulte (Colorado State University/Rams Cycling Team)
24Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
25Nathan Frechen (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
26Ryan Cornell (Kalamazoo Valley Velo Club)
27John Suchsland (Boulder Cycle Sport)
28Carleton Hall (Peachtree Bikes)
DNSMatt Jones (Pista Elite)
DNSEric Young (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)
DNSKyle Knott (Atlantic Velo-Virginia p/b Walt's Racing)

