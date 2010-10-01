Image 1 of 50 Giddeon Massie atop the Men's Match Sprint Podium. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 2 of 50 Watkins and Brent Kay. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 3 of 50 Watkins. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 4 of 50 Both of them... (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 5 of 50 It took a lot out of them... (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 6 of 50 The celebratory lap. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 7 of 50 Jimmy Watkins is supported by OUCH team owner Brent Kay (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 8 of 50 Giddeon Massie takes the Gold Medal at the line in the deciding Men's Match Sprint Final Ride. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 9 of 50 Giddeon Massie makes the first move in the deciding Men's Match Sprint Final Ride. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 10 of 50 The scratch race champions Jame Carney and Jennie Reed. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 11 of 50 Women's 3k Pursuit Podium: Megan Hottman, Cari Higgins, Kim Geist, Beth Newell, Mackenzie Woodring (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 12 of 50 Giddeon Massie displays some impressive flexibility. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 13 of 50 Kim Geist atop the Women's 3k Pursuit Podium. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 14 of 50 The women line up for the keirin final (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 15 of 50 Dana Feiss makes her move in the women's keirin final (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 16 of 50 Andy Lakatosh faced Jimmy Watkins in a heated semifinal (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 17 of 50 Giddeon Massie and Jimmy Watkins get ready for the sprint final (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 18 of 50 Giddeon Massie takes the heat over Watkins (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 19 of 50 Adam Leibovitz claimed his first elite title after winning five collegiate ones (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 20 of 50 James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group) and Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) prepare to start the men's sprint final (Image credit: Felt Bicycles) Image 21 of 50 Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) leads James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group) (Image credit: Felt Bicycles) Image 22 of 50 James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group) out of the saddle (Image credit: Felt Bicycles) Image 23 of 50 Men's Match Sprint Podium: Andy Lakatosh, Jimmy Watkins, Giddeon Massie, David Espinoza, Kevin Mansker. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 24 of 50 Jimmy Watkins Flying 200m TT Men's Match Sprint Qualifying (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 25 of 50 Giddeon Massie Flying 200m TT Men's Match Sprint Qualifying (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 26 of 50 David Espinoza took the Bronze in two straight rides after Andy Lakatosh aggravated a previous injury (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 27 of 50 Dana Feiss gets last minute coaching from Tanya Dubnicof (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 28 of 50 Dana Feiss jumps clear in the Women's Keirin Final with one lap to go (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 29 of 50 Dana Feiss takes the win in the Women's Keirin Final (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 30 of 50 Dana Feiss celebrates the Women's Keirin win with Cristin Walker (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 31 of 50 Daniel Harm fights for the Silver Medal in the Men's Pursuit Final (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 32 of 50 Adam Liebovitz takes the Gold in the Men's 4k Pursuit (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 33 of 50 Kim Geist motors to the Women's 3k Pursuit win (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 34 of 50 Dana Feiss celebrates the gold in the Women's Keirin (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 35 of 50 Women's Keirin Podium: Cristin Walker, Missy Erickson, Dana Feiss, Liz Carlson, Jen Featheringill (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 36 of 50 Giddeon Massie takes ride one over Jimmy Watkins in the Men's Match Sprint Final. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 37 of 50 Adam Liebovitz takes the Gold in the Men's 4k Pursuit (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 38 of 50 Men's 4k Pursuit Podium: Chris Carlson, Daniel Harm, Adam Liebovitz, Roman Kilun, David Swanson (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 39 of 50 Adam Liebovitz fastest qualifier in the Men's 4k Pursuit (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 40 of 50 Jimmy Watkins extends the best of three finals to a deciding ride against Giddeon Massie. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 41 of 50 Jennie Reed wears the rainbow bands on her helmet as former keirin world champion (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 42 of 50 Jame Carney put on his 20th stars and stripes jersey (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 43 of 50 Jennie Reed claimed her first endurance title in the scratch race. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 44 of 50 Andrew Crater (Aerocat) in the breakaway with Silva and Young. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 45 of 50 Crater looks back at his breakaway companions. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 46 of 50 The women's scratch race final (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 47 of 50 Heather Albert nearly pulled off the win with a solo attack at 10 to go (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 48 of 50 A brief four-rider breakaway in the women's scratch race. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 49 of 50 Kira Prokopakis leads the peloton (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 50 of 50 Fast bikes: Erica Allar's rode to 4th, Jame Carney's (rear) took the win. (Image credit: Laura Weislo)

Two of US track cycling's veterans scored national championships in Friday's scratch race finals. Former keirin world champion Jennie Reed made a successful comeback from retirement, taking her first stars and stripes jersey in the women's race, while Jame Carney claimed his 20th title in the men's at age 41.

Reed retired after claiming the keirin world title in 2008, but said she was inspired to make a comeback when contacted by Sarah Hammer and Dotsie Bausch, who thought she would make a good addition to their pursuit team.

"I am fired up to do something different. It's a whole new experience lining up with a bunch of women," Reed told Cyclingnews.

"It was great, it was actually the first endurance event I've done at nationals, and I've been to nationals since I was 16, but it was awesome to get out there and do it and come away with the title."

With a powerful sprinter like Reed in the field, there were several attempts by other riders to break away, but ultimately none were successful.

Former road professional Heather Albert was particularly aggressive, launching an early race move which was quickly reeled in, and then a late-race move that nearly upset the sprinters. With 10 laps to go, Albert went clear and gained more than half a lap in her bid for the gold medal.

"I knew with Reed in the field there was no way I would win from a bunch sprint," Albert said. "I was racing for the win, and I figured I could be first or last - unfortunately I was last."

Albert has her own comeback story. The 42-year-old has placed on the podium at the national championships in the past, but her career has been interrupted first by chronic fatigue and then a serious viral infection.

Clearly strong again, Albert held onto her lead until 3 laps to go when the pace in the field picked up and she was caught with just two laps remaining.

Reed outpaced Verducci's Colleen Hayduck for the win, but Hayduck was happy with her silver medal.

"I was hoping it would come down to a sprint, and I knew Jennie would be the one to watch. She was right in front of me, and I saw the gap was closing so I just shot through and hoped I came out. I got on her wheel and it worked out really well," she said.

Jennifer Triplett held on for third, besting Erica Allar and Shelby Reynolds to round out the podium.

Reed said she was a bit worried that Albert would not be caught before the finish and had almost attacked with six laps to go, but reconsidered, saying "I'm not sure I have the endurance for that yet.

"I think it was hard to get away because there were a lot of sprinters in the field. And usually if it comes down to a bunch finish I can come out on top."

Carney nets 20th title

The men's race also came down to a bunch sprint, although there was plenty of action leading up to the finale. Jame Carney came off the wheel of Jackie Simes in the final turn to take his 20th elite national title. Not bad for a rider who will turn 42 before the end of the year.

"I've never won a scratch race before," Carney said. "I accomplished my goal for the nationals and now I'll just have fun in the points race and Madison."

It wasn't as if Carney had an easy ride to the line. He factored in the very first breakaway of the race, which went clear in the first ten laps.

When that break was reabsorbed, he followed Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International) into a five-man move along with teammates Ryan Lutrell and Ryan Sabka, and Stephen Bedford. After a dozen laps out front and at one point a gap big enough they could see the back of the field, the move was finally reeled in.

"I really thought the race was over when we were in that breakaway," Carney said. "The other four guys didn't understand that you have to go as hard as you can in that situation - there's no pacing it. You go as hard as you can for 10 laps and lap the field, it's not like you're going to be out there all day.

"I was a little disappointed with that because when we were caught with 38 laps to go, I was probably more tired than anyone in the field. So I had to sit back and reset. I gambled a little bit in the end," Carney said.

The gamble was nearly foiled by Aerocat's Andrew Crater, who launched a brief solo move before being pulled back, only to re-emerge off the front with Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong) and Eric Young (Indianapolis Cycling).

Crater said he tried the whole race to get away in a small group so he could have a better chance of winning, but was disappointed that the pair didn't seem to want to work with him.

"Iggy Silva was up there with me but he didn't want to work because he thought Justin Williams could win the sprint, so it was just kind of negative," Crater said.

In the end, the race was all together coming into the final laps thanks largely to the efforts of Omnium winner Bobby Lea.

Jackie Simes led out the sprint only to be overtaken in the last corner by Carney.

"There were two guys ahead of me and I was hoping to get a good run off of them," Simes said. "But they kind of let up with a lap and a half to go, so I had to go a little earlier than I planned.

"I had enough strength left, but Jame had the better position and he has a really good finishing kick."

Carney was more than happy to have the impromptu lead-out, having been eyeing Lea before realizing he was too far back with three laps to go.

"I was watching Bobby Lea, expecting him to go long, but he didn't," Carney said. "I moved up to the front and was lucky enough to be able to slot in behind Jackie Simes, he's a really strong kid. I knew he'd probably go pretty long, so I was lucky I had his wheel."

At 41, Carney's experience clearly helps him to read the races, but few riders can have the energy to execute their strategies they way they could when they were younger.

"I'm probably twice as old as most of the guys in that race, but I am still the same rider as I was 20 years ago. I just never stop training and racing - my life hasn't changed much since I was 16. I'm still traveling around the world racing my bike and having fun."

Massie reigns in men's sprint

With all of the men's sprint rounds in one evening session, the finalists, Giddeon Massie and Jimmy Walker, were in a world of pain at the end of the night. After winning the three-round gold medal final, Massie could hardly summon the energy to celebrate while Walker collapsed to the floor in a mix of emotional and physical agony.

"Jimmy is a terrific talent, and we have been going back and forth a bunch. Tonight was a war of attrition, and it was a lot of work," Massie said. "This is only my second match sprint title and I've had heaps of second places to various people, so I'm really happy to come out on top tonight."

Walker was still out of breath after the podium. "Normally there is more time between rides, so today was really difficult because it was all packed into the same night," he said. "Massie beat me tactically - he wasn't going to let me have the front. He's just really good at covering the lines so you can't come around. It was a good learning experience."

David Espinoza claimed bronze in a half-hearted final over Andy Lakatosh. Lakatosh aggravated an old injury to an abdominal muscle in the heated semifinal against Watkins. "I did everything I could to push through it, but it's frustrating when your body says no when your mind says go," Lakatosh said. "I couldn't accept a medal on the podium without finishing the race, so I still wanted to ride the final."

Bronze medalist Espinoza was pleased with the level of competition, and credits the arrival of the USA's new track coach, Olympian Jamie Staff, with raising the bar for the team. "I've been racing with Andy all year, and every time we race it comes to a photo finish, and I was looking forward to it. But he said he wasn't feeling well, and when I saw he couldn't do it, I wasn't going to tale off and open up half a lap on him."

Geist proves a point in women's pursuit

The women's individual pursuit went heavily in favor of 2008 champion Kim Geist, who blazed through the gold medal final against Cari Higgins to take her 29th national title.

"Tonight was all about putting out the fastest time possible. It wasn't good enough for me to just come and win. I had a disappointing year last year, and I felt like I had to come out at this race specifically and prove that I am right up there with the top pursuiters," Geist said.

Geist now aims to be selected for the UCI World Cups this winter.

Newcomer Beth Newell was thrilled to top Megan Hottman for the bronze, her first medal in a national championship. "I started training the pursuit for the omnium, and it's fun - every time I do it I get a little bit better," she said. "I just want to see how far I can get."

Leibovitz upsets Harm for pursuit gold

After falling just shy of the fastest time in the qualifying round, 19-year-old multiple collegiate champion Adam Leibovitz got back on track to claim a come-from-behind win over Dan Harm.

Having trailed the first two kilometres, Leibovitz turned the tables in the second half to nab his first elite level title.

"For the qualifying I didn't run the schedule I was supposed to, I just couldn't get on the gear, but the second time we created a new game plan to go out slower and do negative splits the second half. I followed it spot on and it paid off."

After taking five collegiate titles, Leibovitz was excited to take his first elite title. "I just wanted to build on that here and get some experience."

Newcomer Feiss goes long for keirin title

Just shy of her 21st birthday, Pennsylvania native Dana Feiss rocketed to a surprise victory in the women's keirin, attacking into the final lap and holding onto an impressive lead at the line. Feiss topped Portland's Anissa Cobb and former champions Liz Carlson and Cristin Walker to claim her first national title.

Hailing from the Trexlertown velodrome, Feiss has been aiming at this race all year. "It's incredible because I've been telling everyone that I want this title more than anything," Feiss said. "I came here with my mind made up!"

Normally one to get behind the moto and race from the lead, Feiss said she decided to try something different today. "It was a different field, and I wasn't sure if I could go from the front." She waited until the last lap to take a commanding win.

In just her third year of racing, Feiss said, "I'm still a bit under the radar, but I hope this lets people know I'm coming for them."

Full Results

Women's Scratch Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jennie Reed (Puget Sound Cycling Club) 2 Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession) 3 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 4 Erica Allar 5 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing) 6 Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team) 7 Vera Divenyi (RockyMounts~Izze Racing) 8 Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 9 Valerie Brostrom (Bouledogue Tout Noir) 10 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap) 11 Melissa Erickson (The Bike & Fitness Co.) 12 Jennifer Weinbrecht (B&L Bikes) 13 Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT) 14 Elspeth Huyett (Verducci/ Breakaway Racing) 15 Kira Prokopakis (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos) 16 Julia Manley (RockyMounts~Izze Racing) 17 Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbara) 18 Norrene Godfrey (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Team Rubicon-ORBEA) 19 Evelyn Ewing (Peachtree Bikes) 20 Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Racing Team) 21 Amy Shepard 22 Camille Hook (Bike Central) 23 Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain) DNS Dena Eaton (She Pedals Cycling) DNS Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)

Men's Scratch Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 James Carney 2 Bobby Lea (Sports TEAM The) 3 John Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home presented by Colavita) 4 Ryan Luttrell (Black Dog Pro Cycling p/b Parlee) 5 Zak Kovalcik 6 Ignacio Silva (Trek-Livestrong U23) 7 Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles) 8 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 9 Charles Martin (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team) 10 Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 11 Barry Miller (Mike Fraysse Sports / America's Cycling) 12 Eric Young (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail) 13 Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23) 14 Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 15 Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM) 16 Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com) 17 Jake Hansen 18 Colt Peterson (Bike Religion) 19 Ryan Sabga (Pista Elite) 20 Stephen Pelaez (Bell Lap Racing) 21 Stephen Bedford 22 Robert Evans (IAS/RH Villa/Montano Velo)

Men's Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group) 0:00:10.600 2 Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) 0:00:10.710 3 David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles) 0:00:10.760 4 TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Croup) 0:00:10.790 5 Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 0:00:10.810 6 Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles) 0:00:10.900 7 Peter Billington (LTO Velo) 0:00:10.960 8 Daniel Walker (Momentum Coaching Croup) 0:00:11.000 9 Jon Linchitz (Affinity Cycles) 10 Kevin Mansker (Momentum Coaching Croup) 0:00:11.070 11 Giovanni Rey (Black Dog Pro Cycling) 12 Dean Tracy (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club) 0:00:11.080 13 Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo) 0:00:11.110 14 Matthew Baranoski (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 0:00:11.270 15 Joshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir) 0:00:11.300 16 Jonathan Fraley (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 0:00:11.320 17 J Christopher Ferris (PJW Racing) 0:00:11.380 18 Jason Garner (Northbrook Bicycle Club Inc./Northbrook Garner Bicycle Club) 0:00:11.390 19 Allen Vugrincic (Momentum Coaching Croup) 0:00:11.400 20 Marius Farioletti (Affinity Cycles) 0:00:11.580 21 Nelson Li (Brauer - Mick Management) 0:00:11.660 22 Alexander Gil (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew Racing) 0:00:11.710 23 Garrison Schulte (Colorado State University/Rams Cycling Team) 0:00:11.790 24 Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen) 0:00:11.850 25 Nathan Frechen (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain) 0:00:11.860 26 Ryan Cornell 0:00:12.040 27 John Suchsland (Boulder Cycle Sport) 0:00:12.150 28 Carleton Hall (Peachtree Bikes) 0:00:12.480 29 Matt Jones (Pista Elite) 30 Eric Young (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail) 31 Kyle Knott (Atlantic Velo-Virginia p/b Walt's Racing)

1/8 Final Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group) 2 Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo)

1/8 Final Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) 2 Dean Tracy (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club)

1/8 Final Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles) 2 Kevin Mansker (Momentum Coaching Croup)

1/8 Final Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jon Linchitz (Affinity Cycles) 2 TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Croup)

1/8 Final Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 2 Daniel Walker (Momentum Coaching Croup)

1/8 Final Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles) 2 Peter Billington (LTO Velo)

1/4 Final Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group) 2 Kevin Mansker (Momentum Coaching Croup)

1/4 Final Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) 2 Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo)

1/4 Final Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles) 2 Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)

1/4 Final Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 2 Jon Linchitz (Affinity Cycles)

Semifinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group) 2 Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)

Semifinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) 2 David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles)

Final 1-2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) 2 James Watkins (Momentum Coaching Group)

Final 3-4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles) 2 Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)

Men's Individual Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Leibovitz (USA National Team) 0:04:38.147 2 Daniel Harm (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 0:04:44.005 3 Roman Kilun (UCI CT: UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis) 0:04:49.417 4 Chris Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM) 0:04:48.626

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Harm (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 0:04:41.956 2 Adam Leibovitz (USA National Team) 0:04:42.126 3 Roman Kilun (UCI CT: UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis) 0:04:44.768 4 Chris Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM) 0:04:48.626 5 David Swanson (Summit Velo) 0:04:51.539 6 Ian Burnett (On the Rivet P/B Ion Sports Nutrition) 0:04:51.636 7 David Moyer (xXx Racing) 0:04:54.731 8 Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM) 0:04:55.560 9 Thomas Wood (Chester County Cycling Foundation) 0:04:55.815 10 Jake Hansen 0:04:57.137 11 Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 0:04:57.722 12 Kevin Phillips (Ironfly) 0:04:58.174 13 Colin Gibson (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 0:04:58.482 14 Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing) 0:04:59.020 15 Andres Gonzalez (Team Spincycle) 0:05:00.514 16 Brent Emoff (Rogue Racers) 0:05:03.268 17 Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group) 0:05:04.062 18 Aaron Trent (Carolina Velo/Cycle Center) 0:05:04.469 19 Stephen Bedford 0:05:06.272 20 Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:05:08.228 21 Sam Kavanagh (USA Para-cycling National Team) 0:05:11.183 22 Eliot Logan (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:05:14.354 23 Ryan Belew (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Elite Cycling) 0:05:17.051 24 Vincent Juarez (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 0:05:18.050 25 Phillip Elbaz 0:05:21.211 26 Valentin Todorow (Indiana University-Bloomington) 0:05:22.686 DNS Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)

Women's Individual Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 2 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 3 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap) 4 Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)

Women's Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 0:03:46.212 2 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 0:03:52.255 3 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap) 0:03:56.041 4 Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:03:58.561 5 Mackenzie Woodring (U.S. National Paralympic Team) 0:04:00.059 6 Jane Wolcott (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:04:01.298 7 Dena Eaton (She Pedals Cycling) 0:04:03.027 8 Marlo Stoutenburg (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranchos) 0:04:06.413 9 Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Racing Team) 0:04:07.717 10 Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:04:07.753 11 Andi Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:04:12.892 12 Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:04:14.308 13 Amy Shepard 0:04:17.860 14 Camille Hook (Bike Central) 0:04:17.890 15 Alison Maloof (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranchos) 0:04:21.686 16 Evelyn Ewing (Peachtree Bikes) 0:04:29.622

Women's Keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dana Feiss (CPT/Home Depot Center Team) 2 Anissa Cobb (River City Racing- KY) 3 Elizabeth Carlson (Classic Cycling Essentials (CCE)) 4 Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group) 5 Jen Featheringill (Bike Central) 6 Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 7 Madalyn Godby (RockyMounts~Izze Racing) 8 Melissa (Missy) Erickson (The Bike & Fitness Co.) 9 Vera Divenyi (RockyMounts~Izze Racing) 10 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing) 11 Elspeth Huyett (Verducci/ Breakaway Racing) 12 Alissa Maglaty (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team) DNP Julia Manley (RockyMounts~Izze Racing) DNP Valerie Brostrom (Bouledogue Tout Noir) DNP Susannah Nelson (Portland State University) DNP Heather VanValkenburg (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Team Rubicon-ORBEA)