Image 1 of 2 Yana Belomoyna wins the U23 women's cross country in La Bresse, France (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 U23 women's cross country World Cup podium in La Bresse: Podium: Rebecca Henderson, Yana Belomoyna, Samara Sheppard (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Round four of the cross country series of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup opened with the junior and under 23 women's and under 23 men's races in La Bresse, France, on Saturday. The under 23 women's World Cup leader Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse-Infotre Protek) solidified her lead when rival Jolanda Neff (Wheeler-IXS) crashed out of the race.

It initially looked like Neff would repeat her dominating performance from a week ago, as she quickly built a one minute plus lead over Belomoyna. However, the Swiss rider crashed heavily on the third lap, hitting her knee, and pulled out of the race shortly afterward.

Belomoyna easily held on for her second win of the season, while a battle developed for the remaining podium places. South Africa's Candice Neethling initially was in third, but faded in the final lap, and was overtaken by both the Australian national champion Rebecca Henderson and Neff's teammate Samara Sheppard, who took the third and final podium spot.

Full Results

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek 1:23:33 2 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) 0:01:37 3 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team 0:02:21 4 Candice Neethling (RSA) 0:02:22 5 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team 0:04:36 6 Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team 0:04:49 7 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:05:40 8 Helen Grobert (Ger) 0:07:22 9 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:07:27 10 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:07:31 11 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 0:09:21 12 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Craft 0:09:35 13 Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:10:33 14 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek 0:11:07 15 Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col) 0:11:37 16 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) 0:11:56 17 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity 0:12:19 18 Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT 0:12:41 19 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 0:14:09 20 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:14:51 21 Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:15:22 22 Tina Kindlhofer (Aut) 0:15:30 23 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) 0:15:56 24 Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa) 0:16:34 25 Marta Pastore (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 0:17:20 -1lap Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr) -1lap Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa) -1lap Anais Simon (Fra) -2laps Fabienne Andres (Swi) DNF Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team DNF Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek DNF Kajsa Snihs (Swe) DNF Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry DNF Laura Bietola (Can) Scott-3Roxracing DNF Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida DNF Claire Oakley (Irl) Wxc World Racing DNS Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop DNS Virginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team