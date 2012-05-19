Belomoyna wins U23 women's cross country
Ukrainian rider leads overall World Cup standings
Round four of the cross country series of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup opened with the junior and under 23 women's and under 23 men's races in La Bresse, France, on Saturday. The under 23 women's World Cup leader Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse-Infotre Protek) solidified her lead when rival Jolanda Neff (Wheeler-IXS) crashed out of the race.
It initially looked like Neff would repeat her dominating performance from a week ago, as she quickly built a one minute plus lead over Belomoyna. However, the Swiss rider crashed heavily on the third lap, hitting her knee, and pulled out of the race shortly afterward.
Belomoyna easily held on for her second win of the season, while a battle developed for the remaining podium places. South Africa's Candice Neethling initially was in third, but faded in the final lap, and was overtaken by both the Australian national champion Rebecca Henderson and Neff's teammate Samara Sheppard, who took the third and final podium spot.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|1:23:33
|2
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:01:37
|3
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team
|0:02:21
|4
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:02:22
|5
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|0:04:36
|6
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|0:04:49
|7
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:05:40
|8
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|0:07:22
|9
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:07:27
|10
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|0:07:31
|11
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|0:09:21
|12
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|0:09:35
|13
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:10:33
|14
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|0:11:07
|15
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|0:11:37
|16
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:11:56
|17
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|0:12:19
|18
|Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT
|0:12:41
|19
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:14:09
|20
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team
|0:14:51
|21
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:15:22
|22
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
|0:15:30
|23
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|0:15:56
|24
|Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)
|0:16:34
|25
|Marta Pastore (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|0:17:20
|-1lap
|Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr)
|-1lap
|Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)
|-1lap
|Anais Simon (Fra)
|-2laps
|Fabienne Andres (Swi)
|DNF
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|DNF
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|DNF
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|DNF
|Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|DNF
|Laura Bietola (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|DNF
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|DNF
|Claire Oakley (Irl) Wxc World Racing
|DNS
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|DNS
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|320
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|181
|3
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|174
|4
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|140
|5
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|140
|6
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|126
|7
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|125
|8
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team
|122
|9
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|103
|10
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|97
|11
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|92
|12
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|88
|13
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|86
|14
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|74
|15
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|73
|16
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|46
|17
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|42
|18
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|36
|19
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|33
|20
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|28
|21
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|21
|22
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|17
|23
|Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)
|14
|24
|Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT
|13
|25
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|12
|26
|Angela Egeland (RSA)
|12
|27
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|10
|28
|Simone Vosloo (RSA)
|10
|29
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|10
|30
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|7
|31
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|7
|32
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team
|6
|33
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
|4
|34
|Regina Genser (Ger)
|4
|35
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|3
|36
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|3
|37
|Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)
|2
|38
|Laura Bietola (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|2
|39
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|2
|40
|Marta Pastore (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|1
|41
|Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|1
