Belomoyna wins U23 women's cross country

Ukrainian rider leads overall World Cup standings

Yana Belomoyna wins the U23 women's cross country in La Bresse, France

Yana Belomoyna wins the U23 women's cross country in La Bresse, France
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
U23 women's cross country World Cup podium in La Bresse: Podium: Rebecca Henderson, Yana Belomoyna, Samara Sheppard

U23 women's cross country World Cup podium in La Bresse: Podium: Rebecca Henderson, Yana Belomoyna, Samara Sheppard
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Round four of the cross country series of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup opened with the junior and under 23 women's and under 23 men's races in La Bresse, France, on Saturday. The under 23 women's World Cup leader Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse-Infotre Protek) solidified her lead when rival Jolanda Neff (Wheeler-IXS) crashed out of the race.

It initially looked like Neff would repeat her dominating performance from a week ago, as she quickly built a one minute plus lead over Belomoyna. However, the Swiss rider crashed heavily on the third lap, hitting her knee, and pulled out of the race shortly afterward.

Belomoyna easily held on for her second win of the season, while a battle developed for the remaining podium places. South Africa's Candice Neethling initially was in third, but faded in the final lap, and was overtaken by both the Australian national champion Rebecca Henderson and Neff's teammate Samara Sheppard, who took the third and final podium spot.

Full Results

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek1:23:33
2Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:01:37
3Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team0:02:21
4Candice Neethling (RSA)0:02:22
5Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team0:04:36
6Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team0:04:49
7Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:05:40
8Helen Grobert (Ger)0:07:22
9Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:07:27
10Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:07:31
11Andréanne Pichette (Can)0:09:21
12Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Craft0:09:35
13Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:10:33
14Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:11:07
15Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)0:11:37
16Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:11:56
17Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity0:12:19
18Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT0:12:41
19Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:14:09
20Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:14:51
21Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:15:22
22Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)0:15:30
23Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)0:15:56
24Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)0:16:34
25Marta Pastore (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:17:20
-1lapYuval Bar Ziv (Isr)
-1lapAurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)
-1lapAnais Simon (Fra)
-2lapsFabienne Andres (Swi)
DNFJolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
DNFEkaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
DNFKajsa Snihs (Swe)
DNFLorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
DNFLaura Bietola (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
DNFAnna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
DNFClaire Oakley (Irl) Wxc World Racing
DNSSerena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
DNSVirginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team

Under 23 women World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek320pts
2Rebecca Henderson (Aus)181
3Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek174
4Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team140
5Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team140
6Candice Neethling (RSA)126
7Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Craft125
8Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team122
9Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team103
10Kajsa Snihs (Swe)97
11Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team92
12Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol88
13Helen Grobert (Ger)86
14Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC74
15Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team73
16Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix46
17Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop42
18Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek36
19Virginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team33
20Andréanne Pichette (Can)28
21Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity21
22Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized17
23Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)14
24Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT13
25Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)12
26Angela Egeland (RSA)12
27Alessia Bulleri (Ita)10
28Simone Vosloo (RSA)10
29Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team10
30Karla Stepanova (Cze)7
31Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol7
32Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team6
33Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)4
34Regina Genser (Ger)4
35Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)3
36Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida3
37Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)2
38Laura Bietola (Can) Scott-3Roxracing2
39Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)2
40Marta Pastore (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida1
41Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry1

 

