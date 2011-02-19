Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews’s live coverage from the fourth and final UCI Track World Cup round of the season at the Manchester velodrome. Day two's evening session is about to kick off.

Here's a breakdown on what's coming up this evening: 8 Women's Sprint, Semifinals Race 1

40 Women's Omnium, Points Race

8 Women's Sprint, Semifinals Race 2

10 Men's Keirin, Second Round

16 Women's Scratch Race, Final

5 Women's Sprint, Semifinals Decider

20 Men's Omnium, Scratch Race

15 Women's Omnium, Elimination Race

8 Women's Sprint, Finals Race 1

5 Men's Keirin, Final 712

2 Sports Presentation

5 Men's Keirin, Final 16

8 Women's Scratch Race, Victory Ceremony

8 Women's Sprint, Finals Race2

8 Men's Keirin, Victory Ceremony

3 Sports Presentation

35 Men's Omnium, Time Trial

5 Women's Sprint, Finals Decider

8 Men's Omnium, Victory Ceremony

8 Women's Sprint, Victory Ceremony

And come this way for a round up of what happened during the morning session. We saw some pretty good racing in the women's sprint and later on this evening Anna Meares will face off against Pendleton. The GB rider may hard work of qualifying but came through here heats and will face the experienced, in-form Aussie. It'll be one of the highlights of this evening's racing. Mears has the edge in form but Pendleton has home advantage and the rainbow jersey on her shoulders.

We've also go the women's scratch race, the continuation of the women's omnium and the final two rounds of the men's omnium too.

And please stay tuned to Cyclingnews because in the next 30 minutes we'll have an exclusive interview with Hein Verbruggen. Honestly his quotes are worth reading. That's all I'm going to say...

The men's omnium, which concludes tonight, Archbold has totally dominated. He set the fastest time in the pursuit this morning.

Here we go, Meares and Pendleton on the track for the first of their heats.

The Australian is leading from the start.

Pendleton prefers being at the back, Meares increasing the pace.

Meares took. Pendleton tried to come over the top and it looked like she'd take it but Meares held her line well and comes away with the win.

Onto the second final now and it's between Panarina and Guo. The Chinese rider sitting at the back for this one and hugging the top of the banking. She's come down on the inside with a great move and takes the win. 1-0 to Guo.

Now it's over to the women's omnium points race. Sarah Hammer in this and is the leader so far. She was the quickest in the TT and is a double world champ. This is a totally different kind of test for her. Armitstead also in this one. She's just coming back from illness so her form may not be 100%.

80 laps to go and they're off. Hammer leads proceedings.

We'll have a sprint every ten laps and right now Armitstead and Hammer are both close to each other. Armitstead will want to get off to a good start.

Jeuland, the French World Champion moves to the front as well. She's a very talented rider, one to watch here too.

Spain took that one. Armitstead was fourth.

Wild was in second.

And now the attacks go and lots of riders are moving off the front and things are starting to split up. Armitstead is off the back and she'll need to move back up.

Lots of reactions from behind but there are a group of around 6 or 7 riders off the front.

Jeuland and Armitstead doing most of the work in the main field. They've spotted the danger

Kiesanowski took the five points there and now five riders are clear and it looks like they'll gain a lap now.

And they've done it. Machacova, did a huge turn there and leads the group up and they now have a 20 point bonus. We'll get the names together as soon as we can.

Wild takes that one, Spain second and Armitstead third.

Armitstead and Jeuland tried to move clear but they've been brought back. Hammer attacks!

Hammer has pulled group of three with here, including Wild and it looks like they'll gain a lap too.

Hammer is doing twice as much work as everyone else on the front and takes the 5 points on that last sprint.

Wild is now leading the race with 28 points. Hammer is on 25.

35 to go and four more riders have gained a lap.

Machacova was in that group and is now on 41 points and moves into the lead.

Armitstead is attacking now with one other rider. There's some hesitation behind so Armitstead could move up the standings now.

They'll all come back together now. 24 laps to go.

Hammer attacks again. Great ride from the American who has a big gap already.

Hammer has been joined by Armitstead and three other riders including the leader Machacova. They've got half a lap.

Wild is going to have to chase and she moves to the front.

Hammer brings them up and they gain a 20 point bonus.

Machacova leads Hammer by 7 points in the race.

Machacova and Hammer the strongest in the event and the CZE riders has 61 points, Hammer 54. A third of the way through the Omnium and the American leads overall after winning this morning's event.

Back the women's sprint now and Meares vs Pendleton. The Australian won the first race.

Pendleton leading this one off but Meares takes it. That was impressive, tactically and physically beating the British rider. No contest in that one and the Australian moves through to the final 2-0.

Guo and Panarina. The Chinese rider won the first race and she'll be the favourite here again. But no, Panarina takes it. Will that result stand? Panarina looks like she moved across the sprinting line. No result yet....

Guo takes it, the judges ruling in her favour. She'll meet Meares in the final.

Keirin racing now, and it's the men's second round. Awang is the big hitter in this heat.

Enders also in this heat and he's sitting in first place.

Dawkins takes it, then Niblett and then Awang. Awang was boxed in there and made a big mistake. There were a couple of times when I thought riders were going to come down. Nice ride by Niblett who came through the repechage.

Hoy in this next round, riding in his world champions jersey. This is the discipline he dominates above all others and he just gets stronger and stronger as the competition goes on. Here we go.... Bauge is here too.

Hoy takes it and he goes through it. Impressive ride. Peralta and Kuczynski go through in second and third. Bauge tired badly in the last lap and could only manage fifth. That was a real surprise.

Women's scratch race. 40 laps in total and world champion Jeuland will be hoping to have better luck and legs than she did in the omnium a few minutes ago.

Chulkova takes it. She was away for most of the race, was pulled back along with her breakaway companions but had enough strength to come through and take the gold. She won by miles. Earlier there was a crash involving Higgins from the USA. Reed took second and Cure third.

Before I forget, here's our chat with the former UCI President. Read it!

Back to the men's omnium now with the scratch race. Archbold has a very commanding lead with Viviani a distant second overall at the moment. This race should suit the Italian though.

Kwok takes the win. Cho second and Marguet takes third. Archbold took fifth. Viviani was down in 9th.



Cho moves into second but Archbold has a 17 point lead with one race still to come in the Omnium.

Sarah Hammer just destroyed the field in the eliminator. She was at the front throughout and in the end just rode away for the win. Unstoppable.

Meanwhile Pendleton restores some pride and wins her first heat in the ride for the bronze in the women's sprint.

Meares then sweeps aside Guo in the first race of the final. She came through with over a lap to go and the Chinese rider had no answer.

Remember you can keep your tweets coming in. marcfairclough @dnlbenson Watching @v_pendleton in a 3/4 race off just doesn't seem right...

We've posted as many results as can, right here. Lots more still to come. On the track and it's the men's keirin 7/12 ride off. They had to restart after a crash.

Bauge takes it.

Now it's the Keirin final. Hoy, Paralta, Niblett, Dawkins, Awang, Kuczynski and Peralta. Here we go...

Hoy wins and by miles. He got a gap of a few yards but then there was a devastating crash behind with everyone else coming down. Awang is currently being put on a stretcher and he looks in agony. I think it was the Spaniard who went down first, Niblett stayed up and got second and then Dawkins and Peralta were running, that's right, running to get over the line for third. The New Zealand rider took it. Watch it on youtube. That was incredible. Awang is still getting treatment.

A few more details from that last race. Peralta was been relegated to last, and the Pole took third. Awang has been taken to hospital as he's got a bad leg injury.

Meanwhile Pendleton wins her sprint -2-0 against Panarina and takes the bronze.

It's Meares against Guo again Guo gets it. 1-1 and we'll go to a decider.

Awang has a splint going right through his leg. Right through his leg. Some talk that he might have got third but no confirmation just yet. Suffice to say he wont be getting on the podium for this one - he's off to the hospital.

Confirmation finally coming through now from the men's Keirin: 1 Chris Hoy (Sky)

2 Jason Niblett (Jayco-Skins)

3 Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Racing Team)

4 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

5 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Rel Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) I've never seen anything like it on the track. Incredible. Peralta may have been relegated for pushing Dawkins after the crash.

So back to Awang for a second. He crashed, suffered a splinter through his calf and then got back up to take third. He then stopped after the line, right by us in the press section and stood there for a good couple of minutes. Then we heard a couple of screams - it must have been him looking down and seeing the injury.

We're currently going through the men's omnium time trial. Unless Archold throws this away he's got the event in the bag. We've still got Meares against Guo in the decider of the women's sprint to come. That will be our final event of the evening.

The eight points Awang took in getting third means he wins the Keirin World Cup.

Confirmed Archbold wins the men's omnium. Surely one of the favourites for next month's worlds.

Meares against Guo for the decider in the women's sprint, the final event of the day.

Meares takes it and continues her hot run of form 2-1. Great ride from Guo but the Australian was just too good.