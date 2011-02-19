Image 1 of 80 Anna Meares (Aus) ready to rock in the 200m tt sprint qualifying round (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 80 Eddie Dawkins (NZL), Chris Hoy (Team Sky) and Jason Niblett (Jayco AIS) strain to get the best postion behind the derny in the men's keirin. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 80 The women's sprint podium (l-r): Shuang Guo (China), Anna Meares (Aus) and Victoria Pendleton (Team Sky). (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 80 Eddie Dawkins (NZL) and Jason Niblett (Jayco) lead with three laps to go but Hoy is already on his way round. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 80 Kiwi rider Eddie Dawkins on teh deck after crashing in the keirin. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 80 Ouch! Eddie Dawkins with the injuries he sustained in the crash during the keirin. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 80 Eddie Dawkins is missing a bit of skin after that crash. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 80 Chris Hoy (Team Sky) on the top spot on the podium for the men's keirin. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 80 Anna Meares (Aus) on the top spot of the podium for the women's sprint. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 80 A delighted Shane Archbold (NZL) with the gold medal he won in the men's omnium. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 80 A delighted Shane Archbold (NZL) with the gold medal he won in the men's omnium. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 80 Chris Hoy (Team Sky) on the top spot on the podium for the men's keirin. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 13 of 80 Pendleton leads from the front. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 14 of 80 Nothing left to chance as Meares tightens her toe straps. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 15 of 80 Jan Van Eiden watches Pendleton walk out onto the track for sprint semi against Meares. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 16 of 80 Meares thumps her legs ahead of the sprint semi against Pendleton. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 17 of 80 Pendleton shuts the world out before her sprint semi. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 18 of 80 Anna Meares gets ready for the sprint semi. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 19 of 80 The moment Anna Meares attacked Victoria Pendleto to win the sprint semi final. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 20 of 80 Ho Ting Kwok (HK) wins the men's Omnium scratch race. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 21 of 80 Pendleton watches Meares just looking for a chink in the Aussies armour. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 22 of 80 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZL) leads Lizzie Armitstead (GB) in the break in the points race round of the women's Omnium. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 23 of 80 The bell ringing for a sprint lap in the women's Omnium points race. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 24 of 80 Officials marking off the events as they are completed. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 25 of 80 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) in the men's Omnium scratch race. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 26 of 80 Ben Swift (GB) ready for the start of the men's Omnium scratch. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 27 of 80 UCI judges weighing and measuring bikes before the race. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 28 of 80 UCI judges weighing and measuring bikes before the race. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 29 of 80 Sarah Hammer (Team Ouch) gets on the front of the break in the women's Omnium points race. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 30 of 80 Lizzie Armitstead (GB) launches an attack in the women's Omnium points race. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 31 of 80 Mellissa Hoskins (Aus) leads the charge in the women's Omnium points race. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 32 of 80 Michael Freiberg (Aus) in the pursuit round of the men's Omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 33 of 80 Alois Kankovsky (Czech) in the pursuit round of the men's Omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 34 of 80 Bobby Lea (USA) in the pursuit round of the men's Omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 35 of 80 Jessica Varnish (GB) had to face team mate Rebecca James in the 5-8 sprint final (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 36 of 80 Britain's Rebecca James (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 37 of 80 Drawing lots for start positions in the women¹s sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 38 of 80 Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 39 of 80 Rebecca James (GB) dares to attack world champion Victoria Pendleton (Team Sky) in the women¹s sprint QF (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 40 of 80 Australia¹s Kaarle McCulloch takes on Shuang Guo (China) in the womens sprint QF (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 41 of 80 Ben Swift (GB) finished 6th in the pursuit round of the men's Omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 42 of 80 Archbold (New Zealand) on his way to his third victory in the men's Omnium to stretch his overall lead (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 43 of 80 Cari Higgins (USA) leads the whole field round with two laps to go in the second heat scratch race qualification (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 44 of 80 Caroline Ryan (Ireland) in the qualifying round for the women's scratch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 45 of 80 Cari Higgins (USA) leads Allison Beveridge (Canada) in a break in the women's scratch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 46 of 80 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 47 of 80 Clara Sanchez (France) wins first place in the women's sprint 5-8 final ahead of Jessica Varnish (GB), Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) and Rebecca James (GB) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 48 of 80 Action in the women¹s bunch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 49 of 80 Action in the women¹s bunch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 50 of 80 Action in the women¹s bunch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 51 of 80 Action in the women¹s bunch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 52 of 80 Keirin Repechage action (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 53 of 80 (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 54 of 80 Lycra - but not the right kind (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 55 of 80 Mens Omnium IP - Ben Swift takes 6th (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 56 of 80 Mens scratch racing, taking the bend (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 57 of 80 Scratch Race - Laura Trott makes it through (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 58 of 80 Womens Omnium 200m Sprint - Lizzie Armistead takes the line (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 59 of 80 Womens Omnium 200m Sprint - Olaberria (Spain) takes the win (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 60 of 80 Womens Sprint - Anna Meares stays on course (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 61 of 80 Womens Sprint - Jessica Varnish takes to the boards (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 62 of 80 Womens Sprint - Pendleton eases through the heats (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 63 of 80 Womens Sprint - Pendleton psyches out Kristina Vogel (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 64 of 80 Womens Sprint - then beats Vogel (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 65 of 80 Keirin qualis - Hoy winds down (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 66 of 80 Keirin qualis - Hoy takes charge (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 67 of 80 Womens Sprint - Victoria Pendleton close up (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 68 of 80 Brailsford and the team spy on Anna Meare tactics (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 69 of 80 Keirin qualis - Bauge (France) powers through the pack (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 70 of 80 Wantanabe leads but Dawson is coming over the top to win the heat (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 71 of 80 Bauge puts on the power to win his heat in the keirin (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 72 of 80 Bauge watches the TV to see where everyone is lying behind him (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 73 of 80 The mighty Keirin kicks off with heat one (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 74 of 80 Coach Jan Van Eiden urges on Pendleton (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 75 of 80 Pendleton was fourth fastest (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 76 of 80 Pendleton was fourth fastest (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 77 of 80 Pendleton was fourth fastest (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 78 of 80 Meares goes fastest to top the leader board (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 79 of 80 Anna Meares (Aus) ready to rock in the 200m tt sprint qualifying round (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 80 of 80 Chris Hoy destroyed the field in his Keirin heat (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester saw one world champion assert his superiority while another saw her crown slip.

Chris Hoy responded to the disappointment of only winning a bronze medal in Friday's sprint with a dominant victory in an incident-packed keirin, while his Sky Track Cycling teammate, Victoria Pendleton, suffered defeat to her long-standing rival, Anna Meares of Australia, in the semi-final of the women's sprint.

Meares was pushed to three rides by Shuang Guo of China in the final, with the third leg a tense affair, though the Australian seized the initiative on the penultimate lap and then began to press for home approaching the bell lap.

And although Guo responded on the back straight, Meares held her off to claim gold and set up what should be a thrilling contest at the world championships in Holland next month, where Pendleton will be aiming for her fifth sprint title in a row.

While Pendleton had to settle for bronze in Manchester, she had the consolation of being awarded the all-white jersey of overall World Cup winner.

"Things have gone so well," said Meares after being presented with her second gold medal of the Manchester World Cup, after Friday's team sprint. "In qualification today I was only one one-thousandths of a second off going under 11 seconds, and it was the second fastest time of my entire career.

"I put together some really good racing today," continued Meares. "I made a couple of mistakes as well but I was lucky enough to come away with the win."

Hoy's win in the men's keirin was spectacular both for the manner of his victory, with the 34-year-old quadruple Olympic gold medallist sitting back and then launching a surge that destroyed his five opponents, and for the chaos that ensued behind.

As Hoy blasted up the home straight, Aziz Awang, the diminutive Malaysian, tried to squeeze through a tiny gap on the final bend, in the process colliding with and bringing down two riders.

In true domino fashion these three riders brought down the remaining two, meaning that Hoy was the only man left on his bike, even if he only realised that as he surveyed the wreckage on his victory lap.

As Hoy celebrated, the stricken riders sprinted in ungainly style for the line, pushing their bikes, to claim the minor placings. Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS) was first to do so, with Awang somehow managing to remount and ride across the line to claim third, and confirm his overall World Cup win, before being carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The replays showed an enormous splinter entering his calf and coming out the other end.

"I was completely unaware of the crash," said Hoy. "It was only on my victory lap, when I was showboating, and the officials were shouting at me to stay up the track, that I could see the bodies. The noise of the crowd meant that I didn't hear it, but it was a nasty one."

Hoy had ridden the final using the same tactic he used in the two preceding heats - coming from the back. Previously, his almost flawless record in the keirin owed largely to his ability to lead from start to finish, simply riding his opponents off his back wheel. "If you're stuck back in fifth or sixth it's not a disaster as long as you commit when you go," Hoy explained.

"The one word I use in my head is commit. When I go I have to commit, and give truly 100 percent. I know if I commit and put the foot down I'll get round the others, and it's good to have the flexibility of having different ways of riding."

Day two of the men's omnium saw New Zealand's Shane Archbold pick up where he'd left off on Friday, winning the individual pursuit to consolidate his lead. After that it was all about consistency - and avoiding crashes. Fifth in the scratch race and third in the kilometre time trial meant he was a convincing winner, placing first in three of the six events, ahead of Ho-Sung Cho of Korea and Elia Viviani of Italy.

It means that Archbold has won three out of the four omniums he has ridden, having only taken up the event in November. He argued that his sequence was not perfect, with room for improvement in the kilo. "But perfect is winning, I guess," he said. "It's another World Cup victory [his second]. It's not the world championships, but it's another step forward for me.

"Originally I didn't target the omnium because there are so many other athletes in New Zealand who are better suited to it, but since I've had two World Cup wins some say it's made for me. It's all about consistency. There are six opportunities for it to go wrong."

In the fourth event to be decided on day two of the World Cup Russia's Anastasiya Chulkova won the women's scratch race from Jennie Reed (USA), the 2008 world keirin champion, and Amy Cure (Australia). Chulkova was away for most of the race before being pulled back along with her breakaway companions, yet she still had enough strength to come through and take the gold by a convincing margin.

Women's Omnium - Qualifying

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 25 pts 2 Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine) 23 3 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 22 4 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 6 5 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) 5 6 Pascale Jeuland (France) 5 7 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 5 8 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 5 9 Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) 3 10 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 3 11 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 1 12 Melissa Hoskins (Australia) 1 13 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 14 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia) 15 Paolo Munoz Grandon (Chile)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 10 pts 2 Sarah Hammer (Ouch Racing Team) 8 3 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 5 4 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 4 5 Angie Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 3 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 3 7 Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland) 3 8 Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling) 2 9 Julie Leth (Denmark) 2 10 Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland) 1 11 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 1 12 Marta Tagliaferro (Italy) 1 13 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 1 14 Panwaraporn Boonsawat (Thailand) 15 Kimbeley Yap (Malaysia)

Women's Sprint Qualifying

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 11.001 2 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 11.068 3 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 11.130 4 Victoria Pendleton (Sky) 11.143 5 Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China) 11.208 6 Clara Sanchez (France) 11.222 7 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 11.300 8 Sandie Clair (France) 11.314 9 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 11.319 10 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands) 11.375 11 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 11.401 12 Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain) 11.444 13 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 11.444 14 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 11.516 15 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 11.557 16 Miriam Welte (Germany) 11.561 17 Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation) 11.608 18 Won Gyeong Kim (Korea) 11.684 19 Eun Ji Lee (Korea) 11.758 20 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece) 11.830 21 Elisa Frisoni (Italy) 11.849 22 Fatheha Mustapa (Malaysia) 11.870 23 Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania) 11.928 24 Anastasya Voinova (Russian Federation) 11.956 25 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 12.008 26 Dimitra Patapi (Greece) 12.041 27 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong) 12.080 28 Stella Tomassini (Italy) 12.164 29 Kanako Kase (Japan) 12.395 30 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 12.521 31 Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan) 12.555 32 Jessica Laws (DFT Cycling Team) 12.556 33 Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus) 12.777 34 Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mexico) 12.861 35 Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Reyno De Navarratelcocono) 12.954 36 Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Reyno De Navarratelcocono) 13.064 37 Alba Diez Lopez (Catalunya Track Cycling) 13.440 38 Mariaesthela Vilera (Venezuela) 13.612 Dns Willy Kanis (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Qualifying

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 3 Clemens Selzer (Austria) 4 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Cespa Euskadi)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Sky) 2 Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela) 3 Jimmy Watkins (United States Of America) 4 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 5 Qi Tang (People's Republic of China)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 2 Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic) 3 Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia) 4 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 5 Barney Swinnerton (DFT Cycling Team)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 3 Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation) 4 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 5 Tomeu Gelabert Serra (Spain)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rene Enders (Germany) 2 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia) 3 Kota Asai (Japan) 4 Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa) DNF Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 2 Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS) 3 Adrian Sabate Masip (Catalunya Track Cycling) 4 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 5 Travis Smith (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 12.146 2 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (China) 12.355 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 12.080 2 Monqiue Sullivan (Canada)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Sky) 11.571 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 11.915 2 Lin Junhong (China)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Sanchez (France) 11.784 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaalre Mcculloch (Australia) 11.938 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 11.710 2 Sandie Clair (France)

Women's Omnium Flying Lap

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (Ouch Cycling Team) 14.467 2 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 14.481 3 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 14.481 4 Chao Mei Wu (Giant Procycling China) 14.673 5 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 14.693 6 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 14.766 7 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 14.793 8 Melissa Hoskins (Australia) 14.824 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 14.832 10 Pascale Jeuland (France) 14.860 11 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 14.932 12 Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) 14.985 13 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 15.023 14 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 15.026 15 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 15.069 16 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 15.168 17 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 15.214 18 Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland) 15.289 19 Julie Leth (Denmark) 15.469 20 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 15.485 21 Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland) 15.713 22 Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine) 15.801 23 Marta Tagliaferro (Italy) 15.984 24 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 15.999

Women's Sprint - B Quarter-finals

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandie Clair (France) 12.016 2 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 11.794 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 11.870 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lin Junhong (China) 11.798 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Sprint - B Semi-finals

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lin Junhong (China) 11.914 2 Sandie Clair (France)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 11.969 2 Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Sprint - Quarter-finals

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 12.272 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 11.781 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (China) 11.451 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (China) 12.075 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 11.498 2 Clara Sanchez (France)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 11.438 2 Clara Sanchez (France)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Sky) 11.716 2 Rebecca James (Great Britain)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Sky) 11.637 2 Rebecca James (Great Britain)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kota Asai (Cyclo Channel Tokyo) 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 3 Qi Tang (China) 4 Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 2 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 3 Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic) 4 Clemens Selzer (Austria)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS) 2 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Euskadi Track Cycling) 3 Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia) 4 Barney Swinnerton (Dft Racing Team)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 2 Adria Sabate Masip (Catalunya Track Cycling) Rel Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malasyia) 2 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 3 Jimmy Watkins (USA) 4 Tomeu Gelabert Serra (Spain)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 2 Travis Smith (Canada) 3 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 4 Valentin Savitskiy (Russia)

Women's Scratch Race - Heat 1

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kelly Druyts (Belgium) 2 Pascale Jeuland (France) 3 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 4 Jennie Reed (Ouch Racing Team) 5 Ah Reum Na (Korea) 6 Elena Cecchini (Italy) 7 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 8 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 9 Shanshan Ma (Giant Pro Cycling) 10 Laura Trott (Team 100% Me) 11 Amy Cure (Australia) 12 Yoanka Gonzalez Perez (Cuba) 13 Paola Munoz Grandon (China) 14 Megan Hottman (DFT Cycling Team) 15 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain) 16 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) 17 Arantxa Garcia Morte (Catalunya Track Cycling)

Women's Sprint - B Finals

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 11 Sandie Clair (France) 11.603 12 Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 9 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 11.813 10 Lin Junhong (China)

Women's Sprint - Race for 5th-8th place

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Clara Sanchez (France) 12.196 6 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 7 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 8 Rebecca James (Great Britain)

Women's Scratch Race - Heat 2

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cari Higgins (USA) 2 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Euskadi Track Cycling) 3 Elke Gebhardt (Germany) 4 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 5 Anastasiya Chulkova (Russia) 6 Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland) 7 Fatehah Mustapa (YSD Track Team) 8 Aksana Papko (Belarus) 9 Azucena Sanchez Benito (Reyno De Navarratelcocono) 10 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) 11 Michelle Lauge Jensen (Denmark) 12 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 13 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 14 Caroline Ryan (Ireland) 15 Kimbeley Yap (Malaysia) DNF Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 0:04:23.074 2 Michael Freiberg (Australia) 0:04:23.998 3 Hosung Cho (Korea) 0:04:27.851 4 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 0:04:28.560 5 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:04:28.589 6 Ben Swift (Great Britain) 0:04:29.432 7 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia) 0:04:29.784 8 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 0:04:30.907 9 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 0:04:32.391 10 Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic) 0:04:32.573 11 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 0:04:32.972 12 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 0:04:33.010 13 Erik Mohs (Germany) 0:04:34.636 14 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:04:35.050 15 Bryan Coquard (France) 0:04:37.528 16 Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium) 0:04:37.867 17 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China) 0:04:39.139 18 Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile) 0:04:41.759 19 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 0:04:44.010 20 Recep Ünalan (Turkey) 0:04:45.411 21 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 0:04:48.065 22 Long Jin (China) 0:04:50.814 DNS Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)

Women's Omnium - Points Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 61 pts 2 Sarah Hammer 54 3 Lisa Brennauer 48 4 Malgorzata Wojtyra 42 5 Kirsten Wild 29 6 Joanne Kiesanowski 27 7 Tatsiana Sharakova 27 8 Angie Gonzalez Garcia 25 9 Elizabeth Armitstead 24 10 Elizaveta Bochkareva 23 11 Vilija Sereikaite 23 12 Min Hye Lee 20 13 Melissa Hoskins 20 14 Chao Mei Wu 20 15 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro 7 16 Jennifer O'Reilly 5 17 Marta Tagliaferro 4 18 Jolien D'Hoore 3 19 Alzbeta Pavlendova 2 20 Julie Leth 2 21 Pascale Jeuland 2 22 Andrea Wolfer 23 Sofia Arreola Navarro 24 Xiao Juan Diao

Women's Sprint - Semi-finals

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 11.395 2 Victoria Pendleton (Sky)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 11.214 2 Victoria Pendleton (Sky)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (China) 11.531 2 Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (China) 11.738 2 Olga Panarina (Belarus) Rel

Men's Keirin - Second Round

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS) 3 Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Track Team) 4 Kota Asai (Japan) 5 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 6 Rene Enders (Germany)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Sky) 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 3 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 4 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia) 5 Gregory Bauge (France) 6 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Women's Scratch Race - Final

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiya Chulkova (Russian Federation) 2 Jennie Reed (Ouch Racing Team) 3 Amy Cure (Australia) 4 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 5 Pascale Jeuland (France) 6 Elena Cecchini (Italy) 7 Fatehah Mustapa (YSD Racing Team) 8 Kelly Druyts (Belgium) 9 Elke Gebhardt (Germany) 10 Ah Reum Na (Korea) 11 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) 12 Shanshan Ma (Giant Pro Cycling) 13 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 14 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 15 Laura Trott (Team 100% Me) 16 Yoanka Gonzalez Perez (Cuba) 17 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Euskadi Track Cycling) 18 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 19 Michelle Lauge Jensen (Denmark) 20 Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland) DNF Aksana Papko (Belarus) DNF Azucena Sanchez Benito (Reyno De Navarratelcocono) DNF Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) DNF Cari Higgins (United States Of America)

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong) 2 Hosung Cho (Korea) 3 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 4 Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium) 5 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 6 Ben Swift (Great Britain) 7 Michael Freiberg (Australia) 8 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia) 9 Elia Viviani (Italy) 10 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 11 Erik Mohs (Germany) 12 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 13 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 14 Bryan Coquard (France) 15 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 16 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 17 Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile) 18 Recep Ünalan (Turkey) 19 Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic) 20 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) DNF Bobby Lea (United States Of America) DNF Long Jin (China) DNS Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sarah Hammer (Ouch Racing Team) 2 Marta Tagliaferro (Italy) 3 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 4 Pascale Jeuland (France) 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 7 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 8 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 9 Julie Leth (Denmark) 10 Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) 11 Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling) 12 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 13 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 14 Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland) 15 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 16 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 17 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 18 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 19 Melissa Hoskins (Australia) 20 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 21 Jennifer O'reilly (Ireland) 23 Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine) 23 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) DNS Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)

Men's Keirin -Final

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Sky) 2 Jason Niblett (Jayco-Skins) 3 Azizulhasni Awang (Ysd Racing Team) 4 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 5 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) Rel Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Race for 7th-12th # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Gregory Bauge (France) 8 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 9 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia) 10 Rene Enders (Germany) 11 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 12 Kota Asai (Japan)

Men's Omnium - Time Trial

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic) 1:03.264 2 Hosung Cho (Korea) 1:03.969 3 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 1:04.089 4 Elia Viviani (Italy) 1:04.106 5 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 1:04.761 6 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia) 1:04.778 7 Michael Freiberg (Australia) 1:04.838 8 Erik Mohs (Germany) 1:05.130 9 Ben Swift (Great Britain) 1:05.180 10 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 1:05.321 11 Bryan Coquard (France) 1:05.373 12 Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile) 1:05.511 13 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 1:05.716 14 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 1:06.138 15 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 1:06.251 16 Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium) 1:06.435 17 Recep Ünalan (Turkey) 1:06.814 18 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 1:07.066 19 Ting Kwok Ho (Hong Kong, China) 1:07.381 20 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 1:07.670 21 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 1:08.173 22 Long Jin (China) 1:13.790

Men's Omnium - Final Standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 15 pts 2 Hosung Cho (Korea) 31 3 Elia Viviani (Italy) 36 4 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 44 5 Michael Freiberg (Australia) 46 6 Ben Swift (Great Britain) 50 7 Bryan Coquard (France) 61 8 Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic) 63 9 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 66 1 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 66 11 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia) 69 12 Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium) 72 13 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 74 14 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 82 15 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong) 84 16 Erik Mohs (Germany) 86 17 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 88 18 Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile) 93 19 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 97 20 Recep Ünalan (Turkey) 103 21 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 119 22 Long Jin (China) 184 23 Niki Byrgesen (Denmark) 24 Tim Veldt (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint - Final

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 11.582 2 Shuang Guo (China)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (China) 11.615 2 Anna Meares (Australia)

Race 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 11.786 2 Shuang Guo (China)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Sky) 11.847 2 Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Sky) 11.636 2 Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's Omnium - Standings after day 1