Meares and Hoy lay down markers in Manchester
Day two of the track World Cup
Day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester saw one world champion assert his superiority while another saw her crown slip.
Chris Hoy responded to the disappointment of only winning a bronze medal in Friday's sprint with a dominant victory in an incident-packed keirin, while his Sky Track Cycling teammate, Victoria Pendleton, suffered defeat to her long-standing rival, Anna Meares of Australia, in the semi-final of the women's sprint.
Meares was pushed to three rides by Shuang Guo of China in the final, with the third leg a tense affair, though the Australian seized the initiative on the penultimate lap and then began to press for home approaching the bell lap.
And although Guo responded on the back straight, Meares held her off to claim gold and set up what should be a thrilling contest at the world championships in Holland next month, where Pendleton will be aiming for her fifth sprint title in a row.
While Pendleton had to settle for bronze in Manchester, she had the consolation of being awarded the all-white jersey of overall World Cup winner.
"Things have gone so well," said Meares after being presented with her second gold medal of the Manchester World Cup, after Friday's team sprint. "In qualification today I was only one one-thousandths of a second off going under 11 seconds, and it was the second fastest time of my entire career.
"I put together some really good racing today," continued Meares. "I made a couple of mistakes as well but I was lucky enough to come away with the win."
Hoy's win in the men's keirin was spectacular both for the manner of his victory, with the 34-year-old quadruple Olympic gold medallist sitting back and then launching a surge that destroyed his five opponents, and for the chaos that ensued behind.
As Hoy blasted up the home straight, Aziz Awang, the diminutive Malaysian, tried to squeeze through a tiny gap on the final bend, in the process colliding with and bringing down two riders.
In true domino fashion these three riders brought down the remaining two, meaning that Hoy was the only man left on his bike, even if he only realised that as he surveyed the wreckage on his victory lap.
As Hoy celebrated, the stricken riders sprinted in ungainly style for the line, pushing their bikes, to claim the minor placings. Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS) was first to do so, with Awang somehow managing to remount and ride across the line to claim third, and confirm his overall World Cup win, before being carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The replays showed an enormous splinter entering his calf and coming out the other end.
"I was completely unaware of the crash," said Hoy. "It was only on my victory lap, when I was showboating, and the officials were shouting at me to stay up the track, that I could see the bodies. The noise of the crowd meant that I didn't hear it, but it was a nasty one."
Hoy had ridden the final using the same tactic he used in the two preceding heats - coming from the back. Previously, his almost flawless record in the keirin owed largely to his ability to lead from start to finish, simply riding his opponents off his back wheel. "If you're stuck back in fifth or sixth it's not a disaster as long as you commit when you go," Hoy explained.
"The one word I use in my head is commit. When I go I have to commit, and give truly 100 percent. I know if I commit and put the foot down I'll get round the others, and it's good to have the flexibility of having different ways of riding."
Day two of the men's omnium saw New Zealand's Shane Archbold pick up where he'd left off on Friday, winning the individual pursuit to consolidate his lead. After that it was all about consistency - and avoiding crashes. Fifth in the scratch race and third in the kilometre time trial meant he was a convincing winner, placing first in three of the six events, ahead of Ho-Sung Cho of Korea and Elia Viviani of Italy.
It means that Archbold has won three out of the four omniums he has ridden, having only taken up the event in November. He argued that his sequence was not perfect, with room for improvement in the kilo. "But perfect is winning, I guess," he said. "It's another World Cup victory [his second]. It's not the world championships, but it's another step forward for me.
"Originally I didn't target the omnium because there are so many other athletes in New Zealand who are better suited to it, but since I've had two World Cup wins some say it's made for me. It's all about consistency. There are six opportunities for it to go wrong."
In the fourth event to be decided on day two of the World Cup Russia's Anastasiya Chulkova won the women's scratch race from Jennie Reed (USA), the 2008 world keirin champion, and Amy Cure (Australia). Chulkova was away for most of the race before being pulled back along with her breakaway companions, yet she still had enough strength to come through and take the gold by a convincing margin.
Women's Omnium - Qualifying
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|25
|pts
|2
|Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)
|23
|3
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|22
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|6
|5
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
|5
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|5
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|5
|8
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|5
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|3
|10
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|3
|11
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|1
|12
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|1
|13
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|14
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia)
|15
|Paolo Munoz Grandon (Chile)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|10
|pts
|2
|Sarah Hammer (Ouch Racing Team)
|8
|3
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|5
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|4
|5
|Angie Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|3
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|3
|7
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|3
|8
|Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)
|2
|9
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|2
|10
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
|1
|11
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|1
|12
|Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)
|1
|13
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|1
|14
|Panwaraporn Boonsawat (Thailand)
|15
|Kimbeley Yap (Malaysia)
Women's Sprint Qualifying
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|11.001
|2
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|11.068
|3
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|11.130
|4
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
|11.143
|5
|Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)
|11.208
|6
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|11.222
|7
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|11.300
|8
|Sandie Clair (France)
|11.314
|9
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|11.319
|10
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)
|11.375
|11
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|11.401
|12
|Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain)
|11.444
|13
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|11.444
|14
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|11.516
|15
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|11.557
|16
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|11.561
|17
|Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)
|11.608
|18
|Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)
|11.684
|19
|Eun Ji Lee (Korea)
|11.758
|20
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)
|11.830
|21
|Elisa Frisoni (Italy)
|11.849
|22
|Fatheha Mustapa (Malaysia)
|11.870
|23
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)
|11.928
|24
|Anastasya Voinova (Russian Federation)
|11.956
|25
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|12.008
|26
|Dimitra Patapi (Greece)
|12.041
|27
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong)
|12.080
|28
|Stella Tomassini (Italy)
|12.164
|29
|Kanako Kase (Japan)
|12.395
|30
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|12.521
|31
|Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan)
|12.555
|32
|Jessica Laws (DFT Cycling Team)
|12.556
|33
|Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus)
|12.777
|34
|Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mexico)
|12.861
|35
|Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Reyno De Navarratelcocono)
|12.954
|36
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Reyno De Navarratelcocono)
|13.064
|37
|Alba Diez Lopez (Catalunya Track Cycling)
|13.440
|38
|Mariaesthela Vilera (Venezuela)
|13.612
|Dns
|Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
Men's Keirin Qualifying
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|3
|Clemens Selzer (Austria)
|4
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Cespa Euskadi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky)
|2
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|3
|Jimmy Watkins (United States Of America)
|4
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|5
|Qi Tang (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|2
|Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
|3
|Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia)
|4
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|5
|Barney Swinnerton (DFT Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|2
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|3
|Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|5
|Tomeu Gelabert Serra (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rene Enders (Germany)
|2
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
|3
|Kota Asai (Japan)
|4
|Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)
|DNF
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|2
|Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS)
|3
|Adrian Sabate Masip (Catalunya Track Cycling)
|4
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|5
|Travis Smith (Canada)
Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|12.146
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (China)
|12.355
|2
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|12.080
|2
|Monqiue Sullivan (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
|11.571
|2
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|11.915
|2
|Lin Junhong (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|11.784
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaalre Mcculloch (Australia)
|11.938
|2
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|11.710
|2
|Sandie Clair (France)
Women's Omnium Flying Lap
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Hammer (Ouch Cycling Team)
|14.467
|2
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|14.481
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|14.481
|4
|Chao Mei Wu (Giant Procycling China)
|14.673
|5
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|14.693
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|14.766
|7
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|14.793
|8
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|14.824
|9
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|14.832
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|14.860
|11
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|14.932
|12
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|14.985
|13
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|15.023
|14
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|15.026
|15
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|15.069
|16
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|15.168
|17
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|15.214
|18
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
|15.289
|19
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|15.469
|20
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|15.485
|21
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|15.713
|22
|Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)
|15.801
|23
|Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)
|15.984
|24
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|15.999
Women's Sprint - B Quarter-finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandie Clair (France)
|12.016
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|11.794
|2
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|11.870
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lin Junhong (China)
|11.798
|2
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
Women's Sprint - B Semi-finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lin Junhong (China)
|11.914
|2
|Sandie Clair (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|11.969
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
Women's Sprint - Quarter-finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|12.272
|2
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|11.781
|2
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (China)
|11.451
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (China)
|12.075
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|11.498
|2
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|11.438
|2
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
|11.716
|2
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
|11.637
|2
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kota Asai (Cyclo Channel Tokyo)
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|3
|Qi Tang (China)
|4
|Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|2
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|3
|Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
|4
|Clemens Selzer (Austria)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS)
|2
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Euskadi Track Cycling)
|3
|Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia)
|4
|Barney Swinnerton (Dft Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|2
|Adria Sabate Masip (Catalunya Track Cycling)
|Rel
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malasyia)
|2
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|3
|Jimmy Watkins (USA)
|4
|Tomeu Gelabert Serra (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|2
|Travis Smith (Canada)
|3
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|4
|Valentin Savitskiy (Russia)
Women's Scratch Race - Heat 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
|2
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|3
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|4
|Jennie Reed (Ouch Racing Team)
|5
|Ah Reum Na (Korea)
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Italy)
|7
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|8
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|9
|Shanshan Ma (Giant Pro Cycling)
|10
|Laura Trott (Team 100% Me)
|11
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|12
|Yoanka Gonzalez Perez (Cuba)
|13
|Paola Munoz Grandon (China)
|14
|Megan Hottman (DFT Cycling Team)
|15
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain)
|16
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|17
|Arantxa Garcia Morte (Catalunya Track Cycling)
Women's Sprint - B Finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Sandie Clair (France)
|11.603
|12
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|9
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|11.813
|10
|Lin Junhong (China)
Women's Sprint - Race for 5th-8th place
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|12.196
|6
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|7
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|8
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
Women's Scratch Race - Heat 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cari Higgins (USA)
|2
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Euskadi Track Cycling)
|3
|Elke Gebhardt (Germany)
|4
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|5
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Russia)
|6
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|7
|Fatehah Mustapa (YSD Track Team)
|8
|Aksana Papko (Belarus)
|9
|Azucena Sanchez Benito (Reyno De Navarratelcocono)
|10
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
|11
|Michelle Lauge Jensen (Denmark)
|12
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|13
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
|14
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|15
|Kimbeley Yap (Malaysia)
|DNF
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|0:04:23.074
|2
|Michael Freiberg (Australia)
|0:04:23.998
|3
|Hosung Cho (Korea)
|0:04:27.851
|4
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|0:04:28.560
|5
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|0:04:28.589
|6
|Ben Swift (Great Britain)
|0:04:29.432
|7
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
|0:04:29.784
|8
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|0:04:30.907
|9
|Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
|0:04:32.391
|10
|Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
|0:04:32.573
|11
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|0:04:32.972
|12
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|0:04:33.010
|13
|Erik Mohs (Germany)
|0:04:34.636
|14
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:04:35.050
|15
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|0:04:37.528
|16
|Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
|0:04:37.867
|17
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|0:04:39.139
|18
|Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)
|0:04:41.759
|19
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|0:04:44.010
|20
|Recep Ünalan (Turkey)
|0:04:45.411
|21
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|0:04:48.065
|22
|Long Jin (China)
|0:04:50.814
|DNS
|Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
Women's Omnium - Points Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|61
|pts
|2
|Sarah Hammer
|54
|3
|Lisa Brennauer
|48
|4
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|42
|5
|Kirsten Wild
|29
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski
|27
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova
|27
|8
|Angie Gonzalez Garcia
|25
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead
|24
|10
|Elizaveta Bochkareva
|23
|11
|Vilija Sereikaite
|23
|12
|Min Hye Lee
|20
|13
|Melissa Hoskins
|20
|14
|Chao Mei Wu
|20
|15
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro
|7
|16
|Jennifer O'Reilly
|5
|17
|Marta Tagliaferro
|4
|18
|Jolien D'Hoore
|3
|19
|Alzbeta Pavlendova
|2
|20
|Julie Leth
|2
|21
|Pascale Jeuland
|2
|22
|Andrea Wolfer
|23
|Sofia Arreola Navarro
|24
|Xiao Juan Diao
Women's Sprint - Semi-finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|11.395
|2
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|11.214
|2
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (China)
|11.531
|2
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (China)
|11.738
|2
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|Rel
Men's Keirin - Second Round
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|2
|Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS)
|3
|Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Track Team)
|4
|Kota Asai (Japan)
|5
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|6
|Rene Enders (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky)
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|3
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|4
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
|5
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|6
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
Women's Scratch Race - Final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Jennie Reed (Ouch Racing Team)
|3
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|4
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Italy)
|7
|Fatehah Mustapa (YSD Racing Team)
|8
|Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
|9
|Elke Gebhardt (Germany)
|10
|Ah Reum Na (Korea)
|11
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
|12
|Shanshan Ma (Giant Pro Cycling)
|13
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|14
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|15
|Laura Trott (Team 100% Me)
|16
|Yoanka Gonzalez Perez (Cuba)
|17
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Euskadi Track Cycling)
|18
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|19
|Michelle Lauge Jensen (Denmark)
|20
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Aksana Papko (Belarus)
|DNF
|Azucena Sanchez Benito (Reyno De Navarratelcocono)
|DNF
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|DNF
|Cari Higgins (United States Of America)
Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong)
|2
|Hosung Cho (Korea)
|3
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|4
|Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
|5
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|6
|Ben Swift (Great Britain)
|7
|Michael Freiberg (Australia)
|8
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
|9
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|10
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|11
|Erik Mohs (Germany)
|12
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|13
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|14
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|15
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|16
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|17
|Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)
|18
|Recep Ünalan (Turkey)
|19
|Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
|20
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|DNF
|Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Long Jin (China)
|DNS
|Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
Women's Omnium - Elimination Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Hammer (Ouch Racing Team)
|2
|Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)
|3
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|4
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|8
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|9
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|10
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|11
|Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|13
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|14
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|15
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|16
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|17
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|18
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|19
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|20
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|21
|Jennifer O'reilly (Ireland)
|23
|Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)
|23
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|DNS
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
Men's Keirin -Final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky)
|2
|Jason Niblett (Jayco-Skins)
|3
|Azizulhasni Awang (Ysd Racing Team)
|4
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|5
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|Rel
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|8
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|9
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
|10
|Rene Enders (Germany)
|11
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|12
|Kota Asai (Japan)
Men's Omnium - Time Trial
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
|1:03.264
|2
|Hosung Cho (Korea)
|1:03.969
|3
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|1:04.089
|4
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|1:04.106
|5
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|1:04.761
|6
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
|1:04.778
|7
|Michael Freiberg (Australia)
|1:04.838
|8
|Erik Mohs (Germany)
|1:05.130
|9
|Ben Swift (Great Britain)
|1:05.180
|10
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|1:05.321
|11
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|1:05.373
|12
|Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)
|1:05.511
|13
|Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
|1:05.716
|14
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|1:06.138
|15
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|1:06.251
|16
|Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
|1:06.435
|17
|Recep Ünalan (Turkey)
|1:06.814
|18
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|1:07.066
|19
|Ting Kwok Ho (Hong Kong, China)
|1:07.381
|20
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|1:07.670
|21
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|1:08.173
|22
|Long Jin (China)
|1:13.790
Men's Omnium - Final Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|15
|pts
|2
|Hosung Cho (Korea)
|31
|3
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|36
|4
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|44
|5
|Michael Freiberg (Australia)
|46
|6
|Ben Swift (Great Britain)
|50
|7
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|61
|8
|Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
|63
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|66
|1
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|66
|11
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
|69
|12
|Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
|72
|13
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|74
|14
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|82
|15
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong)
|84
|16
|Erik Mohs (Germany)
|86
|17
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|88
|18
|Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)
|93
|19
|Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
|97
|20
|Recep Ünalan (Turkey)
|103
|21
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|119
|22
|Long Jin (China)
|184
|23
|Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
|24
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
Women's Sprint - Final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|11.582
|2
|Shuang Guo (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (China)
|11.615
|2
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|11.786
|2
|Shuang Guo (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
|11.847
|2
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (Sky)
|11.636
|2
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
Women's Omnium - Standings after day 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Hammer (Ouch Racing Team)
|4
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|14
|3
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|20
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|21
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|22
|6
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|24
|7
|Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)
|29
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|31
|9
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|31
|10
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|33
|11
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|35
|12
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|36
|13
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|36
|14
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|40
|15
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|41
|16
|Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)
|42
|17
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|45
|18
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|48
|19
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|52
|20
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
|55
|21
|Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)
|55
|22
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|57
|23
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|65
|24
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
