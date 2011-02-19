Trending

Meares and Hoy lay down markers in Manchester

Day two of the track World Cup

Anna Meares (Aus) ready to rock in the 200m tt sprint qualifying round

Eddie Dawkins (NZL), Chris Hoy (Team Sky) and Jason Niblett (Jayco AIS) strain to get the best postion behind the derny in the men's keirin.

The women's sprint podium (l-r): Shuang Guo (China), Anna Meares (Aus) and Victoria Pendleton (Team Sky).

Eddie Dawkins (NZL) and Jason Niblett (Jayco) lead with three laps to go but Hoy is already on his way round.

Kiwi rider Eddie Dawkins on teh deck after crashing in the keirin.

Ouch! Eddie Dawkins with the injuries he sustained in the crash during the keirin.

Eddie Dawkins is missing a bit of skin after that crash.

Chris Hoy (Team Sky) on the top spot on the podium for the men's keirin.

Anna Meares (Aus) on the top spot of the podium for the women's sprint.

A delighted Shane Archbold (NZL) with the gold medal he won in the men's omnium.

A delighted Shane Archbold (NZL) with the gold medal he won in the men's omnium.

Chris Hoy (Team Sky) on the top spot on the podium for the men's keirin.

Pendleton leads from the front.

Nothing left to chance as Meares tightens her toe straps.

Jan Van Eiden watches Pendleton walk out onto the track for sprint semi against Meares.

Meares thumps her legs ahead of the sprint semi against Pendleton.

Pendleton shuts the world out before her sprint semi.

Anna Meares gets ready for the sprint semi.

The moment Anna Meares attacked Victoria Pendleto to win the sprint semi final.

Ho Ting Kwok (HK) wins the men's Omnium scratch race.

Pendleton watches Meares just looking for a chink in the Aussies armour.

Joanne Kiesanowski (NZL) leads Lizzie Armitstead (GB) in the break in the points race round of the women's Omnium.

The bell ringing for a sprint lap in the women's Omnium points race.

Officials marking off the events as they are completed.

Martyn Irvine (Ireland) in the men's Omnium scratch race.

Ben Swift (GB) ready for the start of the men's Omnium scratch.

UCI judges weighing and measuring bikes before the race.

UCI judges weighing and measuring bikes before the race.

Sarah Hammer (Team Ouch) gets on the front of the break in the women's Omnium points race.

Lizzie Armitstead (GB) launches an attack in the women's Omnium points race.

Mellissa Hoskins (Aus) leads the charge in the women's Omnium points race.

Michael Freiberg (Aus) in the pursuit round of the men's Omnium

Alois Kankovsky (Czech) in the pursuit round of the men's Omnium

Bobby Lea (USA) in the pursuit round of the men's Omnium

Jessica Varnish (GB) had to face team mate Rebecca James in the 5-8 sprint final

Britain's Rebecca James

Drawing lots for start positions in the women¹s sprint

Kaarle McCulloch (Aus)

Rebecca James (GB) dares to attack world champion Victoria Pendleton (Team Sky) in the women¹s sprint QF

Australia¹s Kaarle McCulloch takes on Shuang Guo (China) in the womens sprint QF

Ben Swift (GB) finished 6th in the pursuit round of the men's Omnium

Archbold (New Zealand) on his way to his third victory in the men's Omnium to stretch his overall lead

Cari Higgins (USA) leads the whole field round with two laps to go in the second heat scratch race qualification

Caroline Ryan (Ireland) in the qualifying round for the women's scratch race

Cari Higgins (USA) leads Allison Beveridge (Canada) in a break in the women's scratch race

Clara Sanchez (France) wins first place in the women's sprint 5-8 final ahead of Jessica Varnish (GB), Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) and Rebecca James (GB)

Action in the women¹s bunch race

Action in the women¹s bunch race

Action in the women¹s bunch race

Action in the women¹s bunch race

Keirin Repechage action

Lycra - but not the right kind

Mens Omnium IP - Ben Swift takes 6th

Mens scratch racing, taking the bend

Scratch Race - Laura Trott makes it through

Womens Omnium 200m Sprint - Lizzie Armistead takes the line

Womens Omnium 200m Sprint - Olaberria (Spain) takes the win

Womens Sprint - Anna Meares stays on course

Womens Sprint - Jessica Varnish takes to the boards

Womens Sprint - Pendleton eases through the heats

Womens Sprint - Pendleton psyches out Kristina Vogel

Womens Sprint - then beats Vogel

Keirin qualis - Hoy winds down

Keirin qualis - Hoy takes charge

Womens Sprint - Victoria Pendleton close up

Brailsford and the team spy on Anna Meare tactics

Keirin qualis - Bauge (France) powers through the pack

Wantanabe leads but Dawson is coming over the top to win the heat

Bauge puts on the power to win his heat in the keirin

Bauge watches the TV to see where everyone is lying behind him

The mighty Keirin kicks off with heat one

Coach Jan Van Eiden urges on Pendleton

Pendleton was fourth fastest

Pendleton was fourth fastest

Pendleton was fourth fastest

Meares goes fastest to top the leader board

Anna Meares (Aus) ready to rock in the 200m tt sprint qualifying round

Chris Hoy destroyed the field in his Keirin heat

Day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester saw one world champion assert his superiority while another saw her crown slip.

Chris Hoy responded to the disappointment of only winning a bronze medal in Friday's sprint with a dominant victory in an incident-packed keirin, while his Sky Track Cycling teammate, Victoria Pendleton, suffered defeat to her long-standing rival, Anna Meares of Australia, in the semi-final of the women's sprint.

Meares was pushed to three rides by Shuang Guo of China in the final, with the third leg a tense affair, though the Australian seized the initiative on the penultimate lap and then began to press for home approaching the bell lap.

And although Guo responded on the back straight, Meares held her off to claim gold and set up what should be a thrilling contest at the world championships in Holland next month, where Pendleton will be aiming for her fifth sprint title in a row.

While Pendleton had to settle for bronze in Manchester, she had the consolation of being awarded the all-white jersey of overall World Cup winner.

"Things have gone so well," said Meares after being presented with her second gold medal of the Manchester World Cup, after Friday's team sprint. "In qualification today I was only one one-thousandths of a second off going under 11 seconds, and it was the second fastest time of my entire career.

"I put together some really good racing today," continued Meares. "I made a couple of mistakes as well but I was lucky enough to come away with the win."

Hoy's win in the men's keirin was spectacular both for the manner of his victory, with the 34-year-old quadruple Olympic gold medallist sitting back and then launching a surge that destroyed his five opponents, and for the chaos that ensued behind.

As Hoy blasted up the home straight, Aziz Awang, the diminutive Malaysian, tried to squeeze through a tiny gap on the final bend, in the process colliding with and bringing down two riders.

In true domino fashion these three riders brought down the remaining two, meaning that Hoy was the only man left on his bike, even if he only realised that as he surveyed the wreckage on his victory lap.

As Hoy celebrated, the stricken riders sprinted in ungainly style for the line, pushing their bikes, to claim the minor placings. Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS) was first to do so, with Awang somehow managing to remount and ride across the line to claim third, and confirm his overall World Cup win, before being carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The replays showed an enormous splinter entering his calf and coming out the other end.

"I was completely unaware of the crash," said Hoy. "It was only on my victory lap, when I was showboating, and the officials were shouting at me to stay up the track, that I could see the bodies. The noise of the crowd meant that I didn't hear it, but it was a nasty one."

Hoy had ridden the final using the same tactic he used in the two preceding heats - coming from the back. Previously, his almost flawless record in the keirin owed largely to his ability to lead from start to finish, simply riding his opponents off his back wheel. "If you're stuck back in fifth or sixth it's not a disaster as long as you commit when you go," Hoy explained.

"The one word I use in my head is commit. When I go I have to commit, and give truly 100 percent. I know if I commit and put the foot down I'll get round the others, and it's good to have the flexibility of having different ways of riding."

Day two of the men's omnium saw New Zealand's Shane Archbold pick up where he'd left off on Friday, winning the individual pursuit to consolidate his lead. After that it was all about consistency - and avoiding crashes. Fifth in the scratch race and third in the kilometre time trial meant he was a convincing winner, placing first in three of the six events, ahead of Ho-Sung Cho of Korea and Elia Viviani of Italy.

It means that Archbold has won three out of the four omniums he has ridden, having only taken up the event in November. He argued that his sequence was not perfect, with room for improvement in the kilo. "But perfect is winning, I guess," he said. "It's another World Cup victory [his second]. It's not the world championships, but it's another step forward for me.

"Originally I didn't target the omnium because there are so many other athletes in New Zealand who are better suited to it, but since I've had two World Cup wins some say it's made for me. It's all about consistency. There are six opportunities for it to go wrong."

In the fourth event to be decided on day two of the World Cup Russia's Anastasiya Chulkova won the women's scratch race from Jennie Reed (USA), the 2008 world keirin champion, and Amy Cure (Australia). Chulkova was away for most of the race before being pulled back along with her breakaway companions, yet she still had enough strength to come through and take the gold by a convincing margin.

Women's Omnium - Qualifying

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)25pts
2Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)23
3Min Hye Lee (Korea)22
4Lisa Brennauer (Germany)6
5Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)5
6Pascale Jeuland (France)5
7Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)5
8Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)5
9Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)3
10Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)3
11Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)1
12Melissa Hoskins (Australia)1
13Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
14Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia)
15Paolo Munoz Grandon (Chile)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)10pts
2Sarah Hammer (Ouch Racing Team)8
3Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)5
4Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)4
5Angie Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)3
6Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)3
7Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)3
8Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)2
9Julie Leth (Denmark)2
10Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)1
11Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)1
12Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)1
13Allison Beveridge (Canada)1
14Panwaraporn Boonsawat (Thailand)
15Kimbeley Yap (Malaysia)

Women's Sprint Qualifying

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)11.001
2Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)11.068
3Olga Panarina (Belarus)11.130
4Victoria Pendleton (Sky)11.143
5Lin Junhong (People's Republic of China)11.208
6Clara Sanchez (France)11.222
7Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)11.300
8Sandie Clair (France)11.314
9Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)11.319
10Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)11.375
11Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)11.401
12Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain)11.444
13Kristina Vogel (Germany)11.444
14Monique Sullivan (Canada)11.516
15Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)11.557
16Miriam Welte (Germany)11.561
17Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)11.608
18Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)11.684
19Eun Ji Lee (Korea)11.758
20Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)11.830
21Elisa Frisoni (Italy)11.849
22Fatheha Mustapa (Malaysia)11.870
23Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)11.928
24Anastasya Voinova (Russian Federation)11.956
25Helena Casas Roige (Spain)12.008
26Dimitra Patapi (Greece)12.041
27Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong)12.080
28Stella Tomassini (Italy)12.164
29Kanako Kase (Japan)12.395
30Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)12.521
31Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan)12.555
32Jessica Laws (DFT Cycling Team)12.556
33Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus)12.777
34Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mexico)12.861
35Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Reyno De Navarratelcocono)12.954
36Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Reyno De Navarratelcocono)13.064
37Alba Diez Lopez (Catalunya Track Cycling)13.440
38Mariaesthela Vilera (Venezuela)13.612
DnsWilly Kanis (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Qualifying

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
3Clemens Selzer (Austria)
4Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Cespa Euskadi)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (Sky)
2Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
3Jimmy Watkins (United States Of America)
4Francesco Ceci (Italy)
5Qi Tang (People's Republic of China)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gregory Bauge (France)
2Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
3Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia)
4Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
5Barney Swinnerton (DFT Cycling Team)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
3Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
4Christos Volikakis (Greece)
5Tomeu Gelabert Serra (Spain)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rene Enders (Germany)
2Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
3Kota Asai (Japan)
4Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)
DNFJuan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
2Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS)
3Adrian Sabate Masip (Catalunya Track Cycling)
4Joachim Eilers (Germany)
5Travis Smith (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)12.146
2Miriam Welte (Germany)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (China)12.355
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olga Panarina (Belarus)12.080
2Monqiue Sullivan (Canada)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky)11.571
2Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca James (Great Britain)11.915
2Lin Junhong (China)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Sanchez (France)11.784
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaalre Mcculloch (Australia)11.938
2Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)11.710
2Sandie Clair (France)

Women's Omnium Flying Lap

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (Ouch Cycling Team)14.467
2Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)14.481
3Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)14.481
4Chao Mei Wu (Giant Procycling China)14.673
5Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)14.693
6Lisa Brennauer (Germany)14.766
7Min Hye Lee (Korea)14.793
8Melissa Hoskins (Australia)14.824
9Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)14.832
10Pascale Jeuland (France)14.860
11Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)14.932
12Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)14.985
13Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)15.023
14Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)15.026
15Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)15.069
16Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)15.168
17Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)15.214
18Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)15.289
19Julie Leth (Denmark)15.469
20Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)15.485
21Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)15.713
22Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)15.801
23Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)15.984
24Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)15.999

Women's Sprint - B Quarter-finals

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandie Clair (France)12.016
2Miriam Welte (Germany)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)11.794
2Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Sullivan (Canada)11.870
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lin Junhong (China)11.798
2Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Sprint - B Semi-finals

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lin Junhong (China)11.914
2Sandie Clair (France)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)11.969
2Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Sprint - Quarter-finals

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)12.272
2Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)11.781
2Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (China)11.451
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (China)12.075
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olga Panarina (Belarus)11.498
2Clara Sanchez (France)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olga Panarina (Belarus)11.438
2Clara Sanchez (France)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky)11.716
2Rebecca James (Great Britain)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky)11.637
2Rebecca James (Great Britain)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kota Asai (Cyclo Channel Tokyo)
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
3Qi Tang (China)
4Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
2Christos Volikakis (Greece)
3Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
4Clemens Selzer (Austria)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS)
2Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Euskadi Track Cycling)
3Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia)
4Barney Swinnerton (Dft Racing Team)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
2Adria Sabate Masip (Catalunya Track Cycling)
RelHersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malasyia)
2Joachim Eilers (Germany)
3Jimmy Watkins (USA)
4Tomeu Gelabert Serra (Spain)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
2Travis Smith (Canada)
3Francesco Ceci (Italy)
4Valentin Savitskiy (Russia)

Women's Scratch Race - Heat 1

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
2Pascale Jeuland (France)
3Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
4Jennie Reed (Ouch Racing Team)
5Ah Reum Na (Korea)
6Elena Cecchini (Italy)
7Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
8Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
9Shanshan Ma (Giant Pro Cycling)
10Laura Trott (Team 100% Me)
11Amy Cure (Australia)
12Yoanka Gonzalez Perez (Cuba)
13Paola Munoz Grandon (China)
14Megan Hottman (DFT Cycling Team)
15Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain)
16Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
17Arantxa Garcia Morte (Catalunya Track Cycling)

Women's Sprint - B Finals

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Sandie Clair (France)11.603
12Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
9Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)11.813
10Lin Junhong (China)

 

Women's Sprint - Race for 5th-8th place

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Clara Sanchez (France)12.196
6Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
7Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
8Rebecca James (Great Britain)

Women's Scratch Race - Heat 2

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cari Higgins (USA)
2Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Euskadi Track Cycling)
3Elke Gebhardt (Germany)
4Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
5Anastasiya Chulkova (Russia)
6Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
7Fatehah Mustapa (YSD Track Team)
8Aksana Papko (Belarus)
9Azucena Sanchez Benito (Reyno De Navarratelcocono)
10Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
11Michelle Lauge Jensen (Denmark)
12Allison Beveridge (Canada)
13Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
14Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
15Kimbeley Yap (Malaysia)
DNFJarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (New Zealand)0:04:23.074
2Michael Freiberg (Australia)0:04:23.998
3Hosung Cho (Korea)0:04:27.851
4Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)0:04:28.560
5Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:04:28.589
6Ben Swift (Great Britain)0:04:29.432
7Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)0:04:29.784
8Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)0:04:30.907
9Bobby Lea (United States Of America)0:04:32.391
10Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)0:04:32.573
11Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)0:04:32.972
12Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)0:04:33.010
13Erik Mohs (Germany)0:04:34.636
14Elia Viviani (Italy)0:04:35.050
15Bryan Coquard (France)0:04:37.528
16Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)0:04:37.867
17Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)0:04:39.139
18Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)0:04:41.759
19Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)0:04:44.010
20Recep Ünalan (Turkey)0:04:45.411
21Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)0:04:48.065
22Long Jin (China)0:04:50.814
DNSNiki Byrgesen (Denmark)

Women's Omnium - Points Race

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)61pts
2Sarah Hammer54
3Lisa Brennauer48
4Malgorzata Wojtyra42
5Kirsten Wild29
6Joanne Kiesanowski27
7Tatsiana Sharakova27
8Angie Gonzalez Garcia25
9Elizabeth Armitstead24
10Elizaveta Bochkareva23
11Vilija Sereikaite23
12Min Hye Lee20
13Melissa Hoskins20
14Chao Mei Wu20
15Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro7
16Jennifer O'Reilly5
17Marta Tagliaferro4
18Jolien D'Hoore3
19Alzbeta Pavlendova2
20Julie Leth2
21Pascale Jeuland2
22Andrea Wolfer
23Sofia Arreola Navarro
24Xiao Juan Diao

Women's Sprint - Semi-finals

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)11.395
2Victoria Pendleton (Sky)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)11.214
2Victoria Pendleton (Sky)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (China)11.531
2Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (China)11.738
2Olga Panarina (Belarus)Rel

Men's Keirin - Second Round

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Jason Niblett (Jayco-AIS)
3Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Track Team)
4Kota Asai (Japan)
5Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
6Rene Enders (Germany)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (Sky)
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
3Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
4Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
5Gregory Bauge (France)
6Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Women's Scratch Race - Final

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiya Chulkova (Russian Federation)
2Jennie Reed (Ouch Racing Team)
3Amy Cure (Australia)
4Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
5Pascale Jeuland (France)
6Elena Cecchini (Italy)
7Fatehah Mustapa (YSD Racing Team)
8Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
9Elke Gebhardt (Germany)
10Ah Reum Na (Korea)
11Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
12Shanshan Ma (Giant Pro Cycling)
13Allison Beveridge (Canada)
14Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
15Laura Trott (Team 100% Me)
16Yoanka Gonzalez Perez (Cuba)
17Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Euskadi Track Cycling)
18Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
19Michelle Lauge Jensen (Denmark)
20Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
DNFAksana Papko (Belarus)
DNFAzucena Sanchez Benito (Reyno De Navarratelcocono)
DNFKatarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
DNFCari Higgins (United States Of America)

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong)
2Hosung Cho (Korea)
3Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
4Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
5Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
6Ben Swift (Great Britain)
7Michael Freiberg (Australia)
8Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
9Elia Viviani (Italy)
10Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
11Erik Mohs (Germany)
12Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
13Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
14Bryan Coquard (France)
15Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
16Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
17Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)
18Recep Ünalan (Turkey)
19Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
20Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
DNFBobby Lea (United States Of America)
DNFLong Jin (China)
DNSNiki Byrgesen (Denmark)

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Hammer (Ouch Racing Team)
2Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)
3Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
4Pascale Jeuland (France)
5Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
6Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
7Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
8Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
9Julie Leth (Denmark)
10Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
11Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)
12Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
13Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
14Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
15Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
16Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
17Min Hye Lee (Korea)
18Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
19Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
20Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
21Jennifer O'reilly (Ireland)
23Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)
23Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
DNSXiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)

Men's Keirin -Final

Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (Sky)
2Jason Niblett (Jayco-Skins)
3Azizulhasni Awang (Ysd Racing Team)
4Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
5Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
RelJuan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Race for 7th-12th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Gregory Bauge (France)
8Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
9Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
10Rene Enders (Germany)
11Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
12Kota Asai (Japan)

Men's Omnium - Time Trial

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)1:03.264
2Hosung Cho (Korea)1:03.969
3Shane Archbold (New Zealand)1:04.089
4Elia Viviani (Italy)1:04.106
5Martyn Irvine (Ireland)1:04.761
6Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)1:04.778
7Michael Freiberg (Australia)1:04.838
8Erik Mohs (Germany)1:05.130
9Ben Swift (Great Britain)1:05.180
10Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)1:05.321
11Bryan Coquard (France)1:05.373
12Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)1:05.511
13Bobby Lea (United States Of America)1:05.716
14Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)1:06.138
15Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)1:06.251
16Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)1:06.435
17Recep Ünalan (Turkey)1:06.814
18Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)1:07.066
19Ting Kwok Ho (Hong Kong, China)1:07.381
20Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)1:07.670
21Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)1:08.173
22Long Jin (China)1:13.790

Men's Omnium - Final Standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (New Zealand)15pts
2Hosung Cho (Korea)31
3Elia Viviani (Italy)36
4Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)44
5Michael Freiberg (Australia)46
6Ben Swift (Great Britain)50
7Bryan Coquard (France)61
8Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)63
9Martyn Irvine (Ireland)66
1Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)66
11Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)69
12Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)72
13Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)74
14Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)82
15Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong)84
16Erik Mohs (Germany)86
17Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)88
18Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chile)93
19Bobby Lea (United States Of America)97
20Recep Ünalan (Turkey)103
21Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)119
22Long Jin (China)184
23Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
24Tim Veldt (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint - Final

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)11.582
2Shuang Guo (China)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (China)11.615
2Anna Meares (Australia)

Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)11.786
2Shuang Guo (China)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky)11.847
2Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Sky)11.636
2Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's Omnium - Standings after day 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (Ouch Racing Team)4pts
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)14
3Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)20
4Lisa Brennauer (Germany)21
5Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)22
6Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)24
7Chao Mei Wu (Giant Pro Cycling)29
8Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)31
9Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)31
10Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)33
11Pascale Jeuland (France)35
12Min Hye Lee (Korea)36
13Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)36
14Melissa Hoskins (Australia)40
15Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)41
16Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)42
17Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)45
18Julie Leth (Denmark)48
19Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)52
20Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)55
21Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)55
22Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)57
23Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)65
24Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)

 

