UCI Road World Championships 2021: team time trial mixed relay - Live Coverage

2019 world champions the Netherlands are last off. The event was not held in 2020 at the reduced world championships in Imola.

Poland have also started, meaning there are 4 teams out on the course. The USA will start next but in 40 minutes, as part of the second wave of teams.

There are only 13 nations in action but they start in three different waves to avoid teams clashing out on the course.

Next off are Austria.

The opening kilometres in Knokke-Heist are on twisting roads and so testing for the men's trio.

The men's teams will start in Knokke-Heist and ride in the direction of Bruges, over a similar route as the individual time trials. Upon arrival after 22.5km in Bruges, the women's team will start, for a 22km route with passage at the Damse Vaart and start and finish in Bruges.

The TTT Team Relay teams consists of 3 men and 3 women compete against each other in a team time trial. The men's trio start first and than swap over with the women's trio.

The Spanish trio is underway.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the first team from the UCI World Cycling Centre is underway and out on the 44.5km course.