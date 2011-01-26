Trending

1988-2010

2010Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
2009Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling Team
2008Travis Meyer (Aus) SouthAustralia.Com AIS
2007Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek-Zookeepers Cafe
2006Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team Subway
2005Mathew Lloyd (Aus) Australia - Jayco
2004Eric Wohlberg (Can) Trust House - Canada
2003Matthew Yates (NZl) Subway
2002Robin Reid (Avanti Cycles)
2001Chris Jenner (NZl) Fuji Xerox-New Zealand
2000Brendan Vesty (NZl)
1999Julian Dean (NZl)
1998Hayden Bradbury (Aus)
1997Corey Sweet (Aus)
1996Ric Reid (NZl)
1995Robbie McEwen (Aus)
1994Ric Reid (NZl)
1993Clark Richards (NZl)
1992Brian Fowler (NZl)
1991Brian Fowler (NZl)
1990Brian Fowler (NZl)
1989Brian Fowler (NZl)
1988Darien Rush (NZl)

