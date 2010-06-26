Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) claimed the Tour of Toowoomba lead, after a long sprint from a lead group of six riders. Windy conditions throughout the 117 kilometre stage allowed the breakaway to keep a small margin over the peloton to the finish line in Pittsworth.

The 20-year-old rider’s sprint was by no means a short effort, with the finish line in Pittsworth at the end of a long, flat, straight road. Grenda claimed the stage victory over local rider Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team), while Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake Witness) took third place.

A lead group of seven – which included Michael Freiburg (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans), Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans), Tom Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Andrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles) – didn’t escape until the second last climb, more than 82 kilometres into the race. A broken chain for Freiburg over the closing kilometres hurt Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans’ stage victory chances.

Scott Law (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) won the bunch sprint for seventh place over Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers), as the peloton crossed the line 13 seconds behind the leaders.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2:38:53 2 Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team) 0:00:09 3 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:00:10 4 Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:18 5 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:23 6 William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Andrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles) 0:00:24 8 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 9 Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:25 10 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:29 11 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 14 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 16 Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team) 17 Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team) 18 James Ibrahim (Fenton Green) 19 Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfre) 20 David De Marco (Fly V Team) 21 Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team) 22 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 23 Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team) 24 Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles) 25 Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team) 26 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 27 Alex Wohler (Erdinger Alkoholfre) 28 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 29 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australian Road Team) 30 Christoper Williams (Merida Australian Road Team) 31 David Melville (Merida Australian Road Team) 32 Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team) 33 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 34 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 35 Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team) 36 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 37 Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team) 38 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 39 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 40 Peter Spencer (GE Plumbing 2010) 41 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 42 Harry Rassie (Fenton Green) 43 Andrew Roe (Fly V Team) 44 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 45 Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles) 46 Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles) 47 Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team) 48 Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team) 0:00:37 49 Calvin Watson (National Junior Road Team) 0:00:46 50 Kristian Juel (Guitargym-Orbea) 0:01:53 51 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 52 Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au) 53 Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australian Road Team) 0:02:43 54 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:02:51 55 David Edwards (National Junior Road Team) 0:03:05 56 Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team) 0:03:21 57 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 58 Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team) 59 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 60 Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 61 Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team) 62 Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:54 63 Jordan Kerby (National Junior Road Team) 0:05:58 64 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:07:17 65 Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team) 0:07:59 66 James Mcdulling (Fenton Green) 67 Matthew Murray (Fly V Team) 68 Douglas Freeburn (Merida Australian Road Team) 69 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australian Road Team) 0:09:57 70 Jason Portas (Data#3 Racing Team) 0:12:44 71 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:12:47 72 Lachlan Doak (Fenton Green) 73 Brent Skippen (Hillbrick Bicycles) 74 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfre) 75 David Brown (Data#3 Racing Team) 76 Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfre) 77 Danny Mcdonald (FKG Toowoomba Team) 0:12:54 78 Brendan Schultz (Fenton Green) 0:13:42 79 Joel Lewis (Erdinger Alkoholfre) 0:13:43 80 David Hampton (Hillbrick Bicycles) 0:15:02 81 Alex Kloppers (Erdinger Alkoholfre) 0:15:19 82 Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green) 0:15:23 83 James Mowatt (Fly V Team) 84 Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au) 85 Nicholas Murphy (Erdinger Alkoholfre) 86 Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team) 0:17:08 87 Brian Mcleod (Guitargym-Orbea) 0:29:53 88 Thomas Lane-Porter (Guitargym-Orbea) DNF Joel Pearson (Hillbrick Bicycles) DNF Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) DNF Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) DNF John Freiberg (Team Budget Forklifts) DNF Aidan Mckenzie (Guitargym-Orbea) DNS David Hanson (Guitargym-Orbea) DNS Aiden Trevan (Data#3 Racing Team) DNS Aaron Benson (Merida Australian Road Team)