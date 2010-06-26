Trending

Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) claimed the Tour of Toowoomba lead, after a long sprint from a lead group of six riders. Windy conditions throughout the 117 kilometre stage allowed the breakaway to keep a small margin over the peloton to the finish line in Pittsworth.

The 20-year-old rider’s sprint was by no means a short effort, with the finish line in Pittsworth at the end of a long, flat, straight road. Grenda claimed the stage victory over local rider Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team), while Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake Witness) took third place.

A lead group of seven – which included Michael Freiburg (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans), Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans), Tom Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Andrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles) – didn’t escape until the second last climb, more than 82 kilometres into the race. A broken chain for Freiburg over the closing kilometres hurt Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans’ stage victory chances.

Scott Law (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) won the bunch sprint for seventh place over Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers), as the peloton crossed the line 13 seconds behind the leaders.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:38:53
2Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:00:09
3Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:00:10
4Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:18
5Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:23
6William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Andrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:00:24
8Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
9Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:25
10Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:29
11Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
12Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
14Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
15Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
16Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team)
17Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team)
18James Ibrahim (Fenton Green)
19Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfre)
20David De Marco (Fly V Team)
21Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team)
22Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
23Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team)
24Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles)
25Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team)
26Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
27Alex Wohler (Erdinger Alkoholfre)
28Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
29Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australian Road Team)
30Christoper Williams (Merida Australian Road Team)
31David Melville (Merida Australian Road Team)
32Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team)
33Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
34Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
35Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team)
36James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
37Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team)
38Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
39Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
40Peter Spencer (GE Plumbing 2010)
41Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
42Harry Rassie (Fenton Green)
43Andrew Roe (Fly V Team)
44Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
45Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles)
46Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles)
47Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team)
48Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:00:37
49Calvin Watson (National Junior Road Team)0:00:46
50Kristian Juel (Guitargym-Orbea)0:01:53
51Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
52Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)
53Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australian Road Team)0:02:43
54Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)0:02:51
55David Edwards (National Junior Road Team)0:03:05
56Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:03:21
57Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
58Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team)
59Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
60Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
61Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team)
62Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:54
63Jordan Kerby (National Junior Road Team)0:05:58
64Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:07:17
65Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team)0:07:59
66James Mcdulling (Fenton Green)
67Matthew Murray (Fly V Team)
68Douglas Freeburn (Merida Australian Road Team)
69Jamie Lacey (Merida Australian Road Team)0:09:57
70Jason Portas (Data#3 Racing Team)0:12:44
71Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:12:47
72Lachlan Doak (Fenton Green)
73Brent Skippen (Hillbrick Bicycles)
74James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfre)
75David Brown (Data#3 Racing Team)
76Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfre)
77Danny Mcdonald (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:12:54
78Brendan Schultz (Fenton Green)0:13:42
79Joel Lewis (Erdinger Alkoholfre)0:13:43
80David Hampton (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:15:02
81Alex Kloppers (Erdinger Alkoholfre)0:15:19
82Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green)0:15:23
83James Mowatt (Fly V Team)
84Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au)
85Nicholas Murphy (Erdinger Alkoholfre)
86Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:17:08
87Brian Mcleod (Guitargym-Orbea)0:29:53
88Thomas Lane-Porter (Guitargym-Orbea)
DNFJoel Pearson (Hillbrick Bicycles)
DNFLouis Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
DNFBen Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
DNFJohn Freiberg (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFAidan Mckenzie (Guitargym-Orbea)
DNSDavid Hanson (Guitargym-Orbea)
DNSAiden Trevan (Data#3 Racing Team)
DNSAaron Benson (Merida Australian Road Team)

