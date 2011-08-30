Trending

Tour of the Murray River past winners

Champions from 1996-2010

Past winners
2010Joel Pearson (Aus)
2009Jonathan Cantwell (Aus)
2008Leigh Howard (Aus)
2007Peter McDonald (Aus)
2006Robert McLachlan (Aus)
2005Simon Clarke (Aus)
2004William Walker (Aus)
2003Matthew Goold (Aus)
2002Hilton Clarke (Aus)
2001David Harrigan (Aus)
2000Greg Henderson (NZl)
1999Cameron Hughes (Aus)
1998Brett Aitken (Aus)
1997David Lee (NZl)
1996Hadyn Bradbury (Aus)

