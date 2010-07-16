Trending

Tour of Qinghai past winners

2002 to 2009

Past winners
2009Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Petrochemical Tabriz Cycling Team
2008Tyler Hamilton (USA) Rock Racing
2007Gabriele Missaglia (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Selle Italia
2006Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Skil-Shimano
2005Martin Mares (Cze) Ed'System-Zvvz
2004Ryan Cox (RSA) Barloworld
2003Damiano Cunego (Ita) Italian National Team
2002Tom Danielson (USA) USA

