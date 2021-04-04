Tour of Flanders - Live coverage

Refresh

The five riders do look like they're waiting up now, as the gap tumbles.

The five out front aren't waiting up for Houle and Denz. They're having to work hard and are still at 35 seconds. The gap to the bunch is up at 4 minutes now and still rising.

The five leaders have a lead of 1:30 and that should grow as the peloton eases up properly now. Denz and Houle are still in between, 45 seconds behind the leaders.

Thomas De Gendt, tweeting from his sofa: "Dangerous behaviour by both riders."

The counter-attacking duo is Nico Denz (DSM) and Hugo Houle (Astana).

I'm sure the social media bods are busy giffing up that shoulder barge incident. It will be interesting to see if the video referee chooses to look at it and take action.

Things haven't calmed down after that scuffle. The bunch are still only 30 seconds back and now a rider apiece from Astana and DSM are on the move.

The five riders in the breakaway are: Stefan Bissegger (EF-Nippo) Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Movistar) Jelle Wallays (Cofidis) Fabio Van Den Bossche (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise) Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal Wallonnie Bruxelles)

Not quite sure what that's all about. It looks like the Astana rider, Yevgeniy Fedorov, pulls on the brakes as the front of the bunch is lined out. The Alpecin rider comes around and properly shoulder barges him. Fedorov stays up, then swings back in front, at which point the Bora rider raises both arms towards the commissaire's car.

Woah! Ugly scenes here. An Alpecin rider gives a shoulder barge to the Astana rider who was on the attack. A Bora rider is up in arms too.

Hang on. Astana break past the QuickStep roadblock and try to open this back up.

242km to go The peloton bunches up and spreads out. It looks like this is our breakaway, settled after just over 10km.

The counter attack fizzles out and Deceuninck-QuickStep come to the front of the bunch, happy to try and lock this one up.

Bingoal, Topsport, Cofidis, and Movistar all have a rider up with Bissegger.

A group of five is formed at the front but now there are counter attacks.

Correction. Just had a better shot and it's Stefan Bissegger for EF. The Swiss youngster is a rapidly growing talent. It looked like he was being let go alone but now a response has come.

EF try again, this time through Tom Scully. He's solo at the moment.

More from Brecht. He says Alaphilippe was one of the last riders to reach the start line. Read into that what you will. Asgreen dismissed any notion of the world champion being QuickStep's sole leader. "No, you'll get to see the usual wolfpack," he said.

Jonas Rutsch lines it out. The EF rider has some sizeable prospects in these races but he's still young and is looking for the break this year. No gaps for anyone yet.

The first order of the day is the battle for the breakaway. Smaller teams like Bingoal WB and local lads Sport Vlaanderen Baloise will obviously be keen but we've got plenty of WorldTour riders hitting out here.

We're off! For real this time. The race director rises from his sun roof, lifts up his little red flag, and waves us underway.

The 19 climbs 1. Kattenberg (at 152.1 kilometers from the finish) 2. Oude Kwaremont (122.6 kilometers from the finish) 3. Kortekeer (at 121.2 kilometers from the finish) 4. Eikenberg (at 114.9 kilometers from the finish) 5. Wolvenberg (at 111.8 kilometers from the finish) 6. Molenberg (at 101.9 kilometers from the finish) 7. Marlboroughstraat (at 97.9 kilometers from the finish) 8. Berendries (at 93.9 kilometers from the finish) 9. Valkenberg (at 88.5 kilometers from the finish) 10. Berg Ten Houte (at 76.1 kilometers from the finish) 11. Kanarieberg (at 70.6 kilometers from the finish) 12. Oude Kwaremont (54.6 kilometers from the finish) 13. Paterberg (at 51.2 kilometers from the finish) 14. Koppenberg (at 44.6 kilometers from the finish) 15. Steenbeekdries (at 39.2 kilometers from the finish) 16. Taaienberg (at 36.7 kilometers from the finish) 17. Kruisberg-Hotond (at 26.5 kilometers from the finish) 18. Oude Kwaremont (16.7 kilometers from the finish) 19. Paterberg (at 13.2 kilometers from the finish)

A little word about the route. As with last year, there’s no trip to the legendary Muur van Geraardsbergen but there are nevertheless 19 climbs on the menu - two up from last year’s shortened version. The Oude Kwaremont is the key climb on the modern Flanders course, now in its 10th year since the move from the Muur and Bosberg finale. The Kwaremont is climbed three times, representing the development of the race. The first ascent is a sort of entry to the so-called ‘hill-zone’, coming as the second climb of the day after 120km. The second ascent represents the start of the crucial phase of the race for the favourites with 55km to go. Here, it is paired with the steep Paterberg and followed by the Koppenberg, Steenbekdries, Taaienberg, and Kruisberg. The third ascent represents the endgame with 17km to go. Again, it’s over to the Paterberg before the 13km run-in to the finish in Oudenaarde.

It’s going to be fascinating to see how this one plays out. Often a narrative builds towards Flanders but this time there are more question marks than clues. Deceuninck-QuickStep bossed E3 and Kasper Asgreen looked frighteningly strong, but they were well wide of the mark at Gent-Wevelgem and Dwars door Vlaanderen. World champion Julian Alaphilippe, who opened the race on his debut last year, was one of the riders off colour mid-week and hasn’t raced much recently, but possesses the obvious class to win this. The same goes for defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). He won Strade Bianche in imperious fashion but that was nearly a month ago now, and he hasn’t exuded confidence after his own problems mid-week. The third member of the ‘Big 3’ is Wout Van Aert, who won Gent-Wevelgem but two days earlier struggled at E3. QuickStep showed at E3 how Van der Poel and Van Aert’s individual strengths can be neutralised by a strong collective. If Alaphilippe, Asgreen, Yves Lampaert, and Florian Sénéchal can hit the right notes, they can put the race in their hands. As ever, opportunities for others will appear in the cracks. Jasper Steven (Trek-Segafredo) exploited one on at Milan-San Remo and there are plenty of riders who may sit a notch below the Big 3 but are more than capable and worthy winners if the stars align.

We're off The riders roll out of Antwerp. A 9km neutral zone and then we'll be racing.

Here we go. Just moments away now. (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)

And once you’re done with that, our 10 riders to watch. We only had space for 10, but there are plenty more capable of lifting the trophy in Oudenaarde. Here’s the full start list.

Before we get going, now’s the time to have a read of our in-depth race preview.

Anyway, the start of the race is coming up at 10am local time. That’s only the neutralised start, and the riders will spend 9km and nearly 20 minutes behind the director’s car before the race is officially waved underway. From there, 254.3km and 19 climbs in the Flemish Ardennes will take us to the finish in Oudenaarde at around 4-4.30pm.

The buses have pulled up and riders are steadily signing on in an eerily quiet Grote Markt square. Some mourned the loss of the old start in Bruges but Antwerp has so far not failed to provide a spine-tingling atmosphere for the most important day of the cycling calendar in Belgium. It’s a shame there are no fans but it’s an absolute must, and part of the reason these races have been able to go ahead during a particularly grim point of the pandemic is the seemingly effective public messaging for fans to stay at home.

Brecht has immediately come through with the goods. He's grabbed Wout Van Aert, who has this to say: "I think I recovered well from Gent-Wevelgem and did some good training. Everything went according to plan. I guess I'm in top form. The Classics are never a waiting game. It will be a tough and long final." (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwê)

We’re in Antwerp. Well, the race is in Antwerp - I am not. Normally at this point I’ll be three pastries and two coffees deep, taking full advantage of what is easily up there with the top press room spreads in pro cycling, but the pandemic has me confined to my home office. Extra responsibility on the shoulders of our resident Flandrien Brecht Decaluwé, who’ll be helping us bring you all the latest today.

Here's the scene at the start this morning. A grey day but the temperatures aren't too low and there's not much wind about. (Image credit: Israel Start-Up Nation)