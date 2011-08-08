Kirchmann wins final stage and overall title at Tour of Elk Grove
Amaran claims men's title after crash takes Sweeting out of contention
Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno-D'Asolo) won the third and final stage victory along with a ten-second time bonus at the Tour of Elk Grove on Sunday. The Canadian National Criterium Champion out-paced Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top) in second, Kasey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) in third and former race leader Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS) in fourth.
"I was a bit nervous being the GC rider," said Kirchmann who won two stages and the overall classification. "I knew I had a great team to support me and if I trusted them and rode a great race then I could do well."
"It was awesome that the organizers were able to incorporate a women's stage race into the Tour of Elk Grove this year," she said. "It had good prize money and that helps grow the sport. It was a great weekend of racing."
Kirchmann's time bonus bumped her into the overall race win of the 2011 Tour of Elk Grove. She finished the race two seconds ahead of stage one winner and previous day's race leader Samplonius in second and Janel Holcomb in third. The event offered a total of $15,000 in prizes over the three days and the overall GC was worth $5,000.
"It is always nice when you manage to pull it off," said Colavita-Forno D'Asolo DS Rachel Heal. "The scenario that played out was the one that had to happen in order for us to win. With Theresa Cliff-Ryan as the last lead-out, we were confident that had we just been going for the stage win we could do it. We decided to go for it and see if we could pull off the overall. We are proud of Leah because we put a lot of pressure on her today and she really stepped up."
"We had a great weekend," said Samplonius. "We had three riders here and two of us finished in the top four. We would have liked to win the overall but we had to battle numbers. If I could have finished one spot higher, I could have kept the jersey. But I am proud of what we did this weekend."
The Pro-Cat 1,2 women's race concluded with a second 50-minute criterium, held on a longer course. The event was sponsored by Comcast and offered the field a prize purse $4,500.
The top five riders were called to the starting line including Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS), Janel Holcomb and Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno-D'Asolo), Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) and Kasey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA).
The field remained relatively intact for the majority of the first half. Willock and her teammate Sam Schneider (Tibco-To the Top) picked up points during the intermediate sprint. Manderfield won the sprint for cash on the next lap.
Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles) made a solo move for two full laps. She was reeled back in before the next intermediate sprint for points. Samplonius lead the way into the sprint and was followed by three riders.
Although the field came back together, Samplonius picked up the points. Her teammate and US National Champion Robin Farina was leading the points competition. The person with the highest number of points at the conclusion of the race earned a three-second time bonus to put toward the overall classification. Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) took full points in the last intermediate sprint ahead of Farina.
Farina earned the most points and the three seconds ahead of Hall who earned two seconds and Carrie Cash Wootten (Revolution) earned one second, all toward the overall classification.
Addy Alderschardt (Now-Novartis for MS) launched an attack with two laps to go. However, the field remained intact as they rode through the start-finish with one lap to go.
Tibco-To the Top organized the strongest lead-out followed by Colavita-Forno D'Asolo. Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno-D'Asolo) took the win and the ten-second time bonus ahead of Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top) in second, Kasey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) in third and Samplonius in fourth.
Clarke, Keough 1-2 in Elk Grove finale
UnitedHealthcare did what they do best and provided its sprinters Hilton Clarke and Jake Keough with a strong lead-out in order place first and second the third and final stage of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove. Australian National Criterium Champion and former overall winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) placed third on the day.
"We lost the lead yesterday and we weren't too happy about that," said Clarke who is a former overall winner. "We had a meeting, we stuck together and we said that we always work as a team. The guys raced so great today and they took me to 50 metres to go and I finished the deal."
"I separated my shoulder seven weeks ago," he said. "I thought Tour of Elk Grove might be a race that I could be ready for. It is a favourite race of mine and I trained and trained for it. Yesterday it all clicked and I knew I was going to have a good one."
Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), who placed fourth on the day, secured the overall title at the Tour of Elk Grove. The all-rounder moved into the race lead after placing second to Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy) in the stage two circuit race. Despite being caught behind a crash on the last lap of the stage three circuit race, Sweeting hung on for second place in the standings.
Chad Haga (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth finished third overall, Fast Freddy Rodriguez (Exergy) finished fourth and Darren Rolfe (V Australia) finished in fifth.
"We are very happy with this win," said Jamis-Sutter Home DS Sebastian Alexandre. "This is a good win for us, we are very happy. It is a good bonus for the teams to have this prize money. It was good money for overall and stages so everyone were walking away with a good amount of money. It's a nice bonus."
Spain-registered UCI Professional Continental Geox-TMC won the event's best overall team competition.
Amaran and Sweeting battle for time bonuses
The Pro men's race concluded on a new 121 kilometre circuit race sponsored by Gullo International worth $25,000, which replaced the previous years' criterium. Race organizers were forced to eliminate the criterium in accordance with rules that do not permit criteriums in a UCI-sanctioned stage race.
An early breakaway of seven riders included Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare), Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Bernard Van Ulden
(Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia), Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Carlos Alzate (Exergy), and Weimar Roldan (Colombia). They gained a maximum of one and half minutes.
Jamis-Sutter Home organized all its riders at the front of the field to keep the breakaway at a manageable distance. Geox-TMC moved its riders onto the front to help Jamis-Sutter Home, with a goal of reducing the gap even further, before the mid-race time bonus and cash prime.
The field reunited with nine laps to go and runner up in GC Sweeting won the third time bonus for three seconds, bringing himself in a tie with race leader Amaran. In turn, Amaran won the fourth and final intermediate sprint for time bonuses and built back a small lead ahead of Sweeting.
"Geox pulled back the breakaway before the time bonus and our team was not so organized at that point," Alexandre said. "Kenda did a great lead-out for Bobby and he got the time. But on the next one, our team did a strong lead-out for Luis to get the seconds back and the Borrajo brothers got second and third."
With two laps to go, UnitedHealthcare moved to the front of the field in an early lead-out for its sprinters Robert Forster and Jake Keough. The team wore the yellow leader's jersey following the opening stage won by Karl Menzies, however, they lost it in the chaotic stage two circuit race to Amaran.
Sweeting was caught behind crash at the start of the last lap under the rain. Amaran rode safely with his Jamis-Sutter Home teammates, behind the UnitedHealthcare train.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:48:44
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|4
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)
|6
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)
|7
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|8
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|9
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|10
|Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
|0:00:03
|11
|Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)
|12
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|13
|Emma Bast (Team Revolution)
|14
|Maria Calle Williams (Colombia)
|15
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|16
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|17
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|18
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)
|19
|Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)
|20
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|21
|Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads)
|22
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|23
|Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|24
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|25
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|26
|Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:13
|27
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|28
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|29
|Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
|30
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|31
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:22
|32
|Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling)
|0:01:11
|33
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:01:27
|34
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:31
|35
|Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|0:02:03
|36
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:34
|DNF
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|DNF
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|1:48:25
|2
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:02
|3
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:08
|4
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:14
|5
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:15
|6
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:18
|7
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:21
|8
|Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:00:26
|9
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|10
|Maria Calle Williams (Colombia)
|0:00:31
|11
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:38
|12
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:39
|13
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|14
|Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)
|0:00:40
|15
|Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:00:44
|16
|Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|17
|Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads)
|0:00:56
|18
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:04
|19
|Emma Bast (Team Revolution)
|0:01:11
|20
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:01:16
|21
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)
|0:01:18
|22
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)
|23
|Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
|0:01:23
|24
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|25
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|0:01:27
|26
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:01:46
|27
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|0:02:05
|28
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:02:27
|29
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:37
|30
|Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling)
|0:02:58
|31
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:03:10
|32
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:03:17
|33
|Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|0:03:34
|34
|Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
|0:04:14
|35
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:24
|36
|Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|0:05:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2:20:42
|2
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|4
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|6
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|10
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:00:04
|11
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|13
|Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|14
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
|15
|Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team
|16
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|17
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|18
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|19
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|21
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|22
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|23
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team
|24
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|25
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|26
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:18
|27
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:19
|28
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|29
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:00:35
|30
|Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia
|31
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|0:00:42
|32
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:01
|33
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|34
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|35
|Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|36
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|37
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|38
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:01:09
|39
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|0:01:19
|40
|Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|0:01:36
|41
|Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|42
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|43
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|44
|Juan Orango (Col) Colombia
|45
|Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:01:41
|46
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|47
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|48
|Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|49
|Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|50
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|51
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|52
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:45
|53
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|54
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
|55
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|56
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|58
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|59
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:01:48
|60
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|61
|Orles Castro (Col) Colombia
|62
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|0:01:50
|63
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Kenda Pro
|64
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:12
|65
|Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|0:02:18
|66
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|67
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
|0:03:05
|68
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|69
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:03:24
|70
|Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:10
|71
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|72
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|73
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|74
|Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|0:04:44
|75
|Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|76
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:04:46
|77
|Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:07:46
|78
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5:51:34
|2
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:00:34
|3
|Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:01:00
|4
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:01
|5
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:11
|6
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:17
|7
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:22
|8
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:01:36
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|10
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|0:02:27
|11
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:02:28
|12
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:35
|13
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:36
|14
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:02:39
|15
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:56
|16
|Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|17
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:03:30
|18
|Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:04:11
|19
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|20
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:07:05
|21
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
|0:08:02
|22
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:09:40
|23
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:18
|24
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:12:19
|25
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|27
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:28
|28
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|0:12:30
|29
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:35
|30
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:36
|31
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:42
|32
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:12:46
|33
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
|0:12:55
|34
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:13:02
|35
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:13:05
|36
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:08
|37
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:13:09
|38
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|39
|Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia
|40
|Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|0:13:17
|41
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:13:41
|42
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:13:45
|43
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:13:47
|44
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|0:13:49
|45
|Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:13:50
|46
|Juan Orango (Col) Colombia
|0:13:58
|47
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:14:06
|48
|Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|0:14:07
|49
|Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:14:11
|50
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:14:16
|51
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:14:18
|52
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:20
|53
|Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:14:25
|54
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|0:14:27
|55
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:14:28
|56
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Kenda Pro
|0:14:30
|57
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:14:41
|58
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:14:43
|59
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|60
|Orles Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:14:45
|61
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:14:47
|62
|Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|0:14:54
|63
|Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:14:57
|64
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:15:01
|65
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:06
|66
|Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:15:13
|67
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|0:15:19
|68
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
|0:15:37
|69
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|0:16:09
|70
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:16:14
|71
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:44
|72
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:16:52
|73
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:17:02
|74
|Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|75
|Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|0:17:41
|76
|Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|0:17:43
|77
|Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:21:03
|78
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:21:33
