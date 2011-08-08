Image 1 of 34 A big welcome for racers here in Elk Grove. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 34 Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) cruising in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 34 UnitedHealthcare starts to wind things up as the rain begins to fall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 34 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win with teammate Jake Keough coming in second. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 34 The women getting crazy with the champagne on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 34 The men getting anxious to start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 34 Good crowds out to watch the racing today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 34 Jamis-Sutter Home riders patrol the front in defense of the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 34 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) riding in the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 34 GEOX-TMC did a lot of the work to bring back the break today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 34 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) moving back up to the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 34 Bike racing fans are all over the Elk Grove course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 34 When the rain started Kenda-5 Hour Energy came to the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 34 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly VAustralia) checks out his prize for third place on the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 34 Teammates Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Jake Keough happy with the top two spots for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 34 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) happy with the overall leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 34 Riders hit the deck after the big storm rolls through. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 34 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) stretching out the women's field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 34 Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) leading the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 34 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) getting through one of the turns. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 34 Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) getting into position for her second place today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 34 TIBCO on the front to set up the sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 34 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes another win on stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 34 The women's podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 34 The men waiting for the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 34 The scenic neighborhood of Elk Grove. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 34 A break gets away early on in the mens race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 34 Jelly Belly rode aggressively to get riders in each break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 34 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) riding in the bunch before his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 34 Kelly Benefits had riders working hard in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 34 The GEOX-TMC team rode aggressively. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 34 Team director Frankie Andreu (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) gives some advice during the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 34 Stage winner Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) and GC winner and teammate Janel Holcomb have a laugh on the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 34 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) takes a rainy mid-race time bonus to help him stay in the overall lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno-D'Asolo) won the third and final stage victory along with a ten-second time bonus at the Tour of Elk Grove on Sunday. The Canadian National Criterium Champion out-paced Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top) in second, Kasey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) in third and former race leader Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS) in fourth.

"I was a bit nervous being the GC rider," said Kirchmann who won two stages and the overall classification. "I knew I had a great team to support me and if I trusted them and rode a great race then I could do well."

"It was awesome that the organizers were able to incorporate a women's stage race into the Tour of Elk Grove this year," she said. "It had good prize money and that helps grow the sport. It was a great weekend of racing."

Kirchmann's time bonus bumped her into the overall race win of the 2011 Tour of Elk Grove. She finished the race two seconds ahead of stage one winner and previous day's race leader Samplonius in second and Janel Holcomb in third. The event offered a total of $15,000 in prizes over the three days and the overall GC was worth $5,000.

"It is always nice when you manage to pull it off," said Colavita-Forno D'Asolo DS Rachel Heal. "The scenario that played out was the one that had to happen in order for us to win. With Theresa Cliff-Ryan as the last lead-out, we were confident that had we just been going for the stage win we could do it. We decided to go for it and see if we could pull off the overall. We are proud of Leah because we put a lot of pressure on her today and she really stepped up."

"We had a great weekend," said Samplonius. "We had three riders here and two of us finished in the top four. We would have liked to win the overall but we had to battle numbers. If I could have finished one spot higher, I could have kept the jersey. But I am proud of what we did this weekend."

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women's race concluded with a second 50-minute criterium, held on a longer course. The event was sponsored by Comcast and offered the field a prize purse $4,500.

The top five riders were called to the starting line including Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS), Janel Holcomb and Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno-D'Asolo), Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) and Kasey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA).

The field remained relatively intact for the majority of the first half. Willock and her teammate Sam Schneider (Tibco-To the Top) picked up points during the intermediate sprint. Manderfield won the sprint for cash on the next lap.

Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles) made a solo move for two full laps. She was reeled back in before the next intermediate sprint for points. Samplonius lead the way into the sprint and was followed by three riders.

Although the field came back together, Samplonius picked up the points. Her teammate and US National Champion Robin Farina was leading the points competition. The person with the highest number of points at the conclusion of the race earned a three-second time bonus to put toward the overall classification. Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) took full points in the last intermediate sprint ahead of Farina.

Farina earned the most points and the three seconds ahead of Hall who earned two seconds and Carrie Cash Wootten (Revolution) earned one second, all toward the overall classification.

Addy Alderschardt (Now-Novartis for MS) launched an attack with two laps to go. However, the field remained intact as they rode through the start-finish with one lap to go.

Tibco-To the Top organized the strongest lead-out followed by Colavita-Forno D'Asolo. Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno-D'Asolo) took the win and the ten-second time bonus ahead of Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top) in second, Kasey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) in third and Samplonius in fourth.

Clarke, Keough 1-2 in Elk Grove finale

UnitedHealthcare did what they do best and provided its sprinters Hilton Clarke and Jake Keough with a strong lead-out in order place first and second the third and final stage of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove. Australian National Criterium Champion and former overall winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) placed third on the day.

"We lost the lead yesterday and we weren't too happy about that," said Clarke who is a former overall winner. "We had a meeting, we stuck together and we said that we always work as a team. The guys raced so great today and they took me to 50 metres to go and I finished the deal."

"I separated my shoulder seven weeks ago," he said. "I thought Tour of Elk Grove might be a race that I could be ready for. It is a favourite race of mine and I trained and trained for it. Yesterday it all clicked and I knew I was going to have a good one."

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), who placed fourth on the day, secured the overall title at the Tour of Elk Grove. The all-rounder moved into the race lead after placing second to Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy) in the stage two circuit race. Despite being caught behind a crash on the last lap of the stage three circuit race, Sweeting hung on for second place in the standings.

Chad Haga (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth finished third overall, Fast Freddy Rodriguez (Exergy) finished fourth and Darren Rolfe (V Australia) finished in fifth.

"We are very happy with this win," said Jamis-Sutter Home DS Sebastian Alexandre. "This is a good win for us, we are very happy. It is a good bonus for the teams to have this prize money. It was good money for overall and stages so everyone were walking away with a good amount of money. It's a nice bonus."

Spain-registered UCI Professional Continental Geox-TMC won the event's best overall team competition.

Amaran and Sweeting battle for time bonuses

The Pro men's race concluded on a new 121 kilometre circuit race sponsored by Gullo International worth $25,000, which replaced the previous years' criterium. Race organizers were forced to eliminate the criterium in accordance with rules that do not permit criteriums in a UCI-sanctioned stage race.

An early breakaway of seven riders included Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare), Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Bernard Van Ulden

(Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia), Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Carlos Alzate (Exergy), and Weimar Roldan (Colombia). They gained a maximum of one and half minutes.

Jamis-Sutter Home organized all its riders at the front of the field to keep the breakaway at a manageable distance. Geox-TMC moved its riders onto the front to help Jamis-Sutter Home, with a goal of reducing the gap even further, before the mid-race time bonus and cash prime.

The field reunited with nine laps to go and runner up in GC Sweeting won the third time bonus for three seconds, bringing himself in a tie with race leader Amaran. In turn, Amaran won the fourth and final intermediate sprint for time bonuses and built back a small lead ahead of Sweeting.

"Geox pulled back the breakaway before the time bonus and our team was not so organized at that point," Alexandre said. "Kenda did a great lead-out for Bobby and he got the time. But on the next one, our team did a strong lead-out for Luis to get the seconds back and the Borrajo brothers got second and third."

With two laps to go, UnitedHealthcare moved to the front of the field in an early lead-out for its sprinters Robert Forster and Jake Keough. The team wore the yellow leader's jersey following the opening stage won by Karl Menzies, however, they lost it in the chaotic stage two circuit race to Amaran.

Sweeting was caught behind crash at the start of the last lap under the rain. Amaran rode safely with his Jamis-Sutter Home teammates, behind the UnitedHealthcare train.

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:48:44 2 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 3 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 4 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles) 6 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling) 7 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 8 Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) 9 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 10 Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling) 0:00:03 11 Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team) 12 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 13 Emma Bast (Team Revolution) 14 Maria Calle Williams (Colombia) 15 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 16 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 17 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 18 Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution) 19 Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma) 20 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 21 Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads) 22 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 23 Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 24 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 25 Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 26 Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:13 27 Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 28 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 29 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 30 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 31 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:22 32 Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling) 0:01:11 33 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:01:27 34 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:31 35 Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 0:02:03 36 Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:34 DNF Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) DNF Lindsey Durst (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 1:48:25 2 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:02 3 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:08 4 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:14 5 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:15 6 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:18 7 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:21 8 Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team) 0:00:26 9 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 10 Maria Calle Williams (Colombia) 0:00:31 11 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:38 12 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:39 13 Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 14 Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma) 0:00:40 15 Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles) 0:00:44 16 Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 17 Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads) 0:00:56 18 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:04 19 Emma Bast (Team Revolution) 0:01:11 20 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 0:01:16 21 Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution) 0:01:18 22 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling) 23 Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling) 0:01:23 24 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 25 Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 0:01:27 26 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:01:46 27 Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) 0:02:05 28 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:02:27 29 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:37 30 Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling) 0:02:58 31 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 0:03:10 32 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:17 33 Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 0:03:34 34 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 0:04:14 35 Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:24 36 Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 0:05:42

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:20:42 2 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 4 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 6 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 7 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 9 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 10 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:00:04 11 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 12 Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 13 Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 14 Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia 15 Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team 16 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 17 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 18 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 19 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 20 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 21 Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 22 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 23 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team 24 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 25 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:10 26 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:18 27 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:19 28 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:27 29 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:00:35 30 Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia 31 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling 0:00:42 32 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:01 33 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 34 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 35 Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 36 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development 37 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 38 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:01:09 39 Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:01:19 40 Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling 0:01:36 41 Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 42 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 43 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 44 Juan Orango (Col) Colombia 45 Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing 0:01:41 46 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 47 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 48 Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 49 Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 50 Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 51 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 52 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:45 53 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 54 Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy 55 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 56 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 58 Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 59 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:01:48 60 Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 61 Orles Castro (Col) Colombia 62 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 0:01:50 63 Pat Lemieux (USA) Kenda Pro 64 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:02:12 65 Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 0:02:18 66 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:27 67 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy 0:03:05 68 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 69 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:03:24 70 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:04:10 71 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 72 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 73 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:13 74 Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:04:44 75 Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 76 Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 0:04:46 77 Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 0:07:46 78 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda