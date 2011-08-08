Trending

Kirchmann wins final stage and overall title at Tour of Elk Grove

Amaran claims men's title after crash takes Sweeting out of contention

A big welcome for racers here in Elk Grove.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) cruising in the bunch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
UnitedHealthcare starts to wind things up as the rain begins to fall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win with teammate Jake Keough coming in second.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women getting crazy with the champagne on the podium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The men getting anxious to start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Good crowds out to watch the racing today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jamis-Sutter Home riders patrol the front in defense of the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) riding in the leaders jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
GEOX-TMC did a lot of the work to bring back the break today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) moving back up to the front of the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Bike racing fans are all over the Elk Grove course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
When the rain started Kenda-5 Hour Energy came to the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jonathan Cantwell (Fly VAustralia) checks out his prize for third place on the stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Teammates Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Jake Keough happy with the top two spots for the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) happy with the overall leaders jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders hit the deck after the big storm rolls through.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) stretching out the women's field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) leading the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) getting through one of the turns.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) getting into position for her second place today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
TIBCO on the front to set up the sprint.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes another win on stage 3.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women's podium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The men waiting for the start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The scenic neighborhood of Elk Grove.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
A break gets away early on in the mens race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jelly Belly rode aggressively to get riders in each break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) riding in the bunch before his win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Kelly Benefits had riders working hard in the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The GEOX-TMC team rode aggressively.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Team director Frankie Andreu (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) gives some advice during the race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Stage winner Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) and GC winner and teammate Janel Holcomb have a laugh on the start line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) takes a rainy mid-race time bonus to help him stay in the overall lead.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno-D'Asolo) won the third and final stage victory along with a ten-second time bonus at the Tour of Elk Grove on Sunday. The Canadian National Criterium Champion out-paced Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top) in second, Kasey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) in third and former race leader Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS) in fourth.

"I was a bit nervous being the GC rider," said Kirchmann who won two stages and the overall classification. "I knew I had a great team to support me and if I trusted them and rode a great race then I could do well."

"It was awesome that the organizers were able to incorporate a women's stage race into the Tour of Elk Grove this year," she said. "It had good prize money and that helps grow the sport. It was a great weekend of racing."

Kirchmann's time bonus bumped her into the overall race win of the 2011 Tour of Elk Grove. She finished the race two seconds ahead of stage one winner and previous day's race leader Samplonius in second and Janel Holcomb in third. The event offered a total of $15,000 in prizes over the three days and the overall GC was worth $5,000.

"It is always nice when you manage to pull it off," said Colavita-Forno D'Asolo DS Rachel Heal. "The scenario that played out was the one that had to happen in order for us to win. With Theresa Cliff-Ryan as the last lead-out, we were confident that had we just been going for the stage win we could do it. We decided to go for it and see if we could pull off the overall. We are proud of Leah because we put a lot of pressure on her today and she really stepped up."

"We had a great weekend," said Samplonius. "We had three riders here and two of us finished in the top four. We would have liked to win the overall but we had to battle numbers. If I could have finished one spot higher, I could have kept the jersey. But I am proud of what we did this weekend."

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women's race concluded with a second 50-minute criterium, held on a longer course. The event was sponsored by Comcast and offered the field a prize purse $4,500.

The top five riders were called to the starting line including Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS), Janel Holcomb and Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno-D'Asolo), Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) and Kasey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA).

The field remained relatively intact for the majority of the first half. Willock and her teammate Sam Schneider (Tibco-To the Top) picked up points during the intermediate sprint. Manderfield won the sprint for cash on the next lap.

Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles) made a solo move for two full laps. She was reeled back in before the next intermediate sprint for points. Samplonius lead the way into the sprint and was followed by three riders.

Although the field came back together, Samplonius picked up the points. Her teammate and US National Champion Robin Farina was leading the points competition. The person with the highest number of points at the conclusion of the race earned a three-second time bonus to put toward the overall classification. Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) took full points in the last intermediate sprint ahead of Farina.

Farina earned the most points and the three seconds ahead of Hall who earned two seconds and Carrie Cash Wootten (Revolution) earned one second, all toward the overall classification.

Addy Alderschardt (Now-Novartis for MS) launched an attack with two laps to go. However, the field remained intact as they rode through the start-finish with one lap to go.

Tibco-To the Top organized the strongest lead-out followed by Colavita-Forno D'Asolo. Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno-D'Asolo) took the win and the ten-second time bonus ahead of Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To the Top) in second, Kasey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) in third and Samplonius in fourth.

Clarke, Keough 1-2 in Elk Grove finale

UnitedHealthcare did what they do best and provided its sprinters Hilton Clarke and Jake Keough with a strong lead-out in order place first and second the third and final stage of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove. Australian National Criterium Champion and former overall winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) placed third on the day.

"We lost the lead yesterday and we weren't too happy about that," said Clarke who is a former overall winner. "We had a meeting, we stuck together and we said that we always work as a team. The guys raced so great today and they took me to 50 metres to go and I finished the deal."

"I separated my shoulder seven weeks ago," he said. "I thought Tour of Elk Grove might be a race that I could be ready for. It is a favourite race of mine and I trained and trained for it. Yesterday it all clicked and I knew I was going to have a good one."

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), who placed fourth on the day, secured the overall title at the Tour of Elk Grove. The all-rounder moved into the race lead after placing second to Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy) in the stage two circuit race. Despite being caught behind a crash on the last lap of the stage three circuit race, Sweeting hung on for second place in the standings.

Chad Haga (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth finished third overall, Fast Freddy Rodriguez (Exergy) finished fourth and Darren Rolfe (V Australia) finished in fifth.

"We are very happy with this win," said Jamis-Sutter Home DS Sebastian Alexandre. "This is a good win for us, we are very happy. It is a good bonus for the teams to have this prize money. It was good money for overall and stages so everyone were walking away with a good amount of money. It's a nice bonus."

Spain-registered UCI Professional Continental Geox-TMC won the event's best overall team competition.

Amaran and Sweeting battle for time bonuses

The Pro men's race concluded on a new 121 kilometre circuit race sponsored by Gullo International worth $25,000, which replaced the previous years' criterium. Race organizers were forced to eliminate the criterium in accordance with rules that do not permit criteriums in a UCI-sanctioned stage race.

An early breakaway of seven riders included Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare), Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Bernard Van Ulden
(Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia), Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Carlos Alzate (Exergy), and Weimar Roldan (Colombia). They gained a maximum of one and half minutes.

Jamis-Sutter Home organized all its riders at the front of the field to keep the breakaway at a manageable distance. Geox-TMC moved its riders onto the front to help Jamis-Sutter Home, with a goal of reducing the gap even further, before the mid-race time bonus and cash prime.

The field reunited with nine laps to go and runner up in GC Sweeting won the third time bonus for three seconds, bringing himself in a tie with race leader Amaran. In turn, Amaran won the fourth and final intermediate sprint for time bonuses and built back a small lead ahead of Sweeting.

"Geox pulled back the breakaway before the time bonus and our team was not so organized at that point," Alexandre said. "Kenda did a great lead-out for Bobby and he got the time. But on the next one, our team did a strong lead-out for Luis to get the seconds back and the Borrajo brothers got second and third."

With two laps to go, UnitedHealthcare moved to the front of the field in an early lead-out for its sprinters Robert Forster and Jake Keough. The team wore the yellow leader's jersey following the opening stage won by Karl Menzies, however, they lost it in the chaotic stage two circuit race to Amaran.

Sweeting was caught behind crash at the start of the last lap under the rain. Amaran rode safely with his Jamis-Sutter Home teammates, behind the UnitedHealthcare train.

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:48:44
2Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
3Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
4Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
5Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)
6Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)
7Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
8Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
9Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
10Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)0:00:03
11Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)
12Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
13Emma Bast (Team Revolution)
14Maria Calle Williams (Colombia)
15Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
16Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
17Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
18Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)
19Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)
20Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
21Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads)
22Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
23Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
24Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
25Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
26Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:13
27Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
28Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
29Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
30Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
31Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:22
32Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling)0:01:11
33Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:27
34Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:01:31
35Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:02:03
36Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:34
DNFRushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
DNFLindsey Durst (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)1:48:25
2Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:02
3Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:08
4Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:14
5Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:15
6Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:18
7Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:21
8Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:26
9Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
10Maria Calle Williams (Colombia)0:00:31
11Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:38
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:39
13Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
14Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)0:00:40
15Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:44
16Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
17Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads)0:00:56
18Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:01:04
19Emma Bast (Team Revolution)0:01:11
20Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:01:16
21Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)0:01:18
22Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)
23Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)0:01:23
24Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
25Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:01:27
26Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:46
27Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)0:02:05
28Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:02:27
29Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:02:37
30Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling)0:02:58
31Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)0:03:10
32Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:03:17
33Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:03:34
34Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)0:04:14
35Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:24
36Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:05:42

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:20:42
2Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
4Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
5Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
6Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
7Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
9Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
10Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:00:04
11Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
12Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
13Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
14Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
15Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team
16Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
17Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
18Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
19Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
20Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
21Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
22Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
23Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team
24Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
25Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:10
26Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:18
27Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:19
28Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:27
29Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:00:35
30Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia
31Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:00:42
32Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:01
33Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
34Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
35Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
36Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development
37Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
38Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:01:09
39Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:01:19
40Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:01:36
41Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
42Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
43Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
44Juan Orango (Col) Colombia
45Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing0:01:41
46Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
47Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
48Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
49Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
50Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
51Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
52William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:45
53Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
54Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
55Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
56Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
58Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
59Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:01:48
60Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
61Orles Castro (Col) Colombia
62Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:01:50
63Pat Lemieux (USA) Kenda Pro
64Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:02:12
65Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:02:18
66Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:27
67Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy0:03:05
68Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
69Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:03:24
70Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:10
71Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
72David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
73Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:13
74Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:04:44
75Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
76Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:04:46
77Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:07:46
78Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home5:51:34
2Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:00:34
3Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:00
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:01:01
5Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:01:11
6Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:17
7Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:22
8Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:01:36
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:26
10Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia0:02:27
11Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:02:28
12Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:35
13Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:36
14Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:39
15Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:56
16Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team0:03:15
17Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:03:30
18Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing0:04:11
19Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:04:47
20David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:07:05
21Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy0:08:02
22Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:09:40
23Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:18
24Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:12:19
25Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team0:12:27
27Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:28
28Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy0:12:30
29Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:35
30Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:36
31Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:42
32Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:12:46
33Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia0:12:55
34Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:13:02
35Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:13:05
36Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:08
37Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:13:09
38Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
39Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia
40Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:13:17
41Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:13:41
42Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:13:45
43Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:13:47
44Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:13:49
45Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:13:50
46Juan Orango (Col) Colombia0:13:58
47William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:14:06
48Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:14:07
49Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:14:11
50Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:14:16
51Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:14:18
52Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:20
53Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:14:25
54Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:14:27
55Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:14:28
56Pat Lemieux (USA) Kenda Pro0:14:30
57Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:14:41
58Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:14:43
59Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
60Orles Castro (Col) Colombia0:14:45
61Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:14:47
62Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:14:54
63Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:14:57
64Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:15:01
65Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:06
66Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:15:13
67Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:15:19
68Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy0:15:37
69Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:16:09
70Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:16:14
71Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:44
72Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:16:52
73Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:17:02
74Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
75Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:17:41
76Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:17:43
77Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:21:03
78Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:21:33

