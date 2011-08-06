Trending

Samplonius and Menzies take Elk Grove opener

Holcomb and Willock trail by seconds

Image 1 of 18

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to his win.

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 18

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) cruises along to a fifth place finish.

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) cruises along to a fifth place finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 18

Errine Willock (TIBCO) with a third place for the day.

Errine Willock (TIBCO) with a third place for the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 18

Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) rounded out the top 10 for the stage.

Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) rounded out the top 10 for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 18

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) with a winning time of 9:26.

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) with a winning time of 9:26.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 18

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) riding for seventh place only 18 seconds back.

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) riding for seventh place only 18 seconds back.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 18

Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO) on her way to sixth place today.

Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO) on her way to sixth place today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 18

Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) having a strong ride today.

Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) having a strong ride today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 18

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) getting a fast start on the TT.

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) getting a fast start on the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 18

Tom Zirbel (Jamis) flying past for second place only 11 tenths of a second back.

Tom Zirbel (Jamis) flying past for second place only 11 tenths of a second back.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 18

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) will be looking for the sprint wins this weekend.

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) will be looking for the sprint wins this weekend.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 18

Frank Pipp (Bissell) riding for seventh place today.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) riding for seventh place today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 18

Westly Gough (Subway) made it into the top three only 2" back.

Westly Gough (Subway) made it into the top three only 2" back.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 18

Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1) put in a good ride at only 10 seconds back.

Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1) put in a good ride at only 10 seconds back.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 18

Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) coming down the home stretch.

Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) coming down the home stretch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 18

Carlos Alzate (Exergy) made it in the top ten today with his ninth place finish.

Carlos Alzate (Exergy) made it in the top ten today with his ninth place finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 18

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) out of the saddle on the back stretch.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) out of the saddle on the back stretch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 18

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) comes by in second place.

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) comes by in second place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS) was the strongest time trialist at the National Racing Calendar Tour of Elk Grove opener held on Friday night outside of Chicago, while Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) won the men’s event.

Samplonius posted the fastest time of the day in the women’s event with a time of 9:26, beating current NRC leader Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo) by six seconds and Women’s Prestige Cycling Series winner Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) by an additional four seconds.

“It was a little longer than a normal prologue,” Samplonius said. “I knew that I was going to be one of the favourites because riders like Kristin Armstrong and Clara Hughes weren’t here. But, you never know, at the end of the day, if you can pull it off. I’m happy because usually I’m better at the longer time trials.”

Samplonius will lead the race heading into the stage two 50-minute criterium. However, a series of hefty time bonuses could see a drastic change to the overall classification during the next two stages, before the event concludes on Sunday.

“We only have three riders here with Robin Farina and Addy [Albershardt] so we will be up against full Colavita and Tibco teams,” Samplonius said. “We have our work cut out for us but we will do what we can do. We will have to play off of the sprinter teams that will be beating each other up for the stage wins.”

“There will be 10 seconds in time bonuses at the finish,” she said. “Thank goodness the ones who finished higher in the time trial are not sprinters, they were the climbers. I don’t have to worry about them too much because they are like me, we can’t sprint. We have a lot of people to watch but we will be smart about it and only make moves and cover things that are a big threat.”

Tibco-To the Top placed three riders in the top six with Carmen Small (Tibco-To the Top) finishing fourth place ahead of US National Road Champion Robin Farina (Now-Novartis for MS) in fifth and Jennifer Wheeler (Tibco-To the Top) in sixth.

“It was under a 10-minute effort, so it was pretty quick,” Willock said. “Anne is pretty good at those so I knew that she would be the one to beat. She had a good day and a good ride. We had three in the top six so we are happy with that.”

“We have some good sprinters here and a good squad,” she said. “We think we can try and take over the lead. There are a lot of time bonuses so we will have to look at the numbers and do the math to see what we can do.”

Organizers of the Tour of Elk Grove upgraded the women’s event to a three-day stage race and it is now a valuable member of the NRC series. The event is worth a total prize purse of $15,000. The opening time trial was held on a flat and fast course held over 7.2km.

“It was fast,” Holcomb said. “It was almost a key shaped and half was residential and half commercial. It was wide open and beautiful roads. It was pancake flat. I’m pleased with my time and I am also excited about the way the race is formatted with the time bonus, that gives us a lot of options.”

Menzies secures Elk Grove prologue victory

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) topped the results with a time of 8:26 in the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove men’s race. He secured the win ahead of two-time stage winner Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and Wesley Gough (Subway) in third.

“He gets keyed up for this race and focuses pretty well in the time trial here,” said UnitedHealthcare DS Eric Greene. “He’s been training a lot on his time trial bike over the last month and talking to his mechanic, we thought he rode very well. Watching him ride his bike over the last six years, this was one of the best time trials I have ever seen him do. This win was good and the rest of the race is going to be hard.”

Menzies, a former overall winner, will lead the race heading into the second stage Chicago Black Hawks Circuit Race held on a 10km loop, totalling 155kms, which offers $28,000 in prizes. There are only seconds separating the top places in the overall classification, therefore, the time bonuses offered on stage two and three could have a large impact on the standings. The two circuit races offer hefty time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds mid-race and another 10, 6 and 4 seconds at the finish line. The events have traditionally come down to a bunch sprint.

“He’s won this race before and kept chipping away at the time bonuses until he won,” Greene said. “It is complicated because tomorrow’s circuit race has 26 corners per lap and 260 corners total. It is a confusing race. We won’t be lining it up at the front and riding for the whole race. The time bonuses are crucial and we can’t afford to control the whole race from start to finish or we might lose the race.”

Race Organizers upgraded the Tour of Elk Grove to a UCI 2.2 event and are now permitted to invite Professional Continental teams UnitedHealthcare and Geox-TMC to race alongside Continental teams and riders. In order to meet the UCI stage race standards, organizers were forced to eliminate the traditional stage three criterium and replace it with a circuit race.

The Pro men started with the AXA Equitable stage one time trial, a 7.2km and predominantly flat parcour worth $9000 in prizes. The total prize purse spread over the three stages and the overall classification is $106,500.

“I’m very pleased with fifth place,” said Bobby Lea, a multiple US National Champion who races for Pure Energy Cycling-ProAir HFA but is guest riding for Jonathan Adler Racing Team this weekend. “I placed fifth at Tour of Utah prologue last year and I wasn’t sure if that was indicative of what I could do over that sort of effort of if that was circumstantial because of the altitude. The course did suit my style as a track rider.”

Bissell placed two riders in the top ten with Frank Pipp and Jeremy Vennell, and it hopes to use the final two stages to move up in the overall classification.

“The time bonuses change the dynamics a bit because it will be hard to take both the mid-race sprint and the final sprint,” said Bissell DS Omer Kem. “It will be interesting to see how the time gaps look, but Pipp is the guy we will ride for. Menzies showed that he has good form and he can also sprint. We will have to play off of how UHC races. In a race like this, you never want to give up time but it is almost better to come from behind because you don’t want to have to control and defend.”

Full Results

Elite men
1Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:26
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
3Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:00:02
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:04
6Bobby Lea (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:00:07
7Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
8Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:08
9Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
10Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
11Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:09
12Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:00:10
13Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:12
14Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:13
15Juan Orango (Col) Colombia
16Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:14
17Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
18Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:15
19Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
20William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:17
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy0:00:18
23Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
24Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team0:00:19
25James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
26Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
27Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
28Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
29Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:21
30Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
31Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
32Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:00:22
33Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:23
34Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:24
35Carlos Ospino (Col) Colombia
36Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:25
37Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:00:26
38Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:27
39Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
40Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:00:28
41Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
42Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
44Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
45Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia0:00:30
46Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:00:31
47Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
48Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:32
49Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
50Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:33
51Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing
52Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
53Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
54Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
55Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
56Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
57Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:34
58Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:00:35
59Tim Rugg (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
60Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
61Timo Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:00:36
62Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing
63Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia0:00:37
64Orles Castro (Col) Colombia0:00:38
65Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
66Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
67Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
68Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
69Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
70Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
71Carlos Uron (Col) Colombia0:00:40
72Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
73Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:00:41
74Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
75Kyle Fry (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:00:43
76Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
77Colton Barrett (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:45
78Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:00:47
79Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:48
80Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:00:50
81Sebastian Cancio (Arg) AeroCat Cycling Team0:00:51
82Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:53
83Dillon Bennet (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
84Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:00:54
85Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:00:55
86Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team0:00:56
87Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:00:58
88Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
89Sterling Magnell (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:01:00
90Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:01:01
91David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
92Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
93Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:01:03
94Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
95Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
96Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:04
97Darko Ficko (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:01:06
98Strad Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:01:07
99Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:01:14
100Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
101Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team0:01:17
102Tony Hall (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:01:20
103Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:01:22
104Iggy Silva (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:01:26
105Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:01:27
106Dave Byer (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:01:29
107Andrea Pirovano (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:01:30
108Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:01:36
109Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:01:37
110Joseph Kukolla (USA) Subway Pro Cycling0:01:40
111Joshua Carter (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team0:01:43
112Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:01:49
113Alexi Martinez (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:02:11
114Dan Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:27

Elite men - General classification after stage 1
1Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:26
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
3Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:00:02
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:04
6Bobby Lea (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:00:07
7Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
8Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:08
9Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
10Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
11Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:09
12Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:00:10
13Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:12
14Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:13
15Juan Orango (Col) Colombia
16Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:14
17Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
18Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:15
19Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
20William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:17
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy0:00:18
23Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
24Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team0:00:19
25James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
26Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
27Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
28Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
29Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:21
30Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
31Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
32Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:00:22
33Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:23
34Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:24
35Carlos Ospino (Col) Colombia
36Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:25
37Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:00:26
38Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:27
39Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
40Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:00:28
41Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
42Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
44Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
45Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia0:00:30
46Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:00:31
47Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
48Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:32
49Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
50Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:33
51Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing
52Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
53Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
54Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
55Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
56Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
57Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:34
58Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:00:35
59Tim Rugg (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
60Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
61Timo Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:00:36
62Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing
63Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia0:00:37
64Orles Castro (Col) Colombia0:00:38
65Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
66Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
67Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
68Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
69Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
70Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
71Carlos Uron (Col) Colombia0:00:40
72Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
73Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:00:41
74Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
75Kyle Fry (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:00:43
76Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
77Colton Barrett (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:45
78Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:00:47
79Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:48
80Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:00:50
81Sebastian Cancio (Arg) AeroCat Cycling Team0:00:51
82Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:53
83Dillon Bennet (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
84Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:00:54
85Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:00:55
86Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team0:00:56
87Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:00:58
88Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
89Sterling Magnell (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:01:00
90Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:01:01
91David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
92Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
93Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:01:03
94Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
95Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
96Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:04
97Darko Ficko (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:01:06
98Strad Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:01:07
99Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:01:14
100Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
101Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team0:01:17
102Tony Hall (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:01:20
103Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:01:22
104Iggy Silva (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:01:26
105Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:01:27
106Dave Byer (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:01:29
107Andrea Pirovano (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:01:30
108Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:01:36
109Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:01:37
110Joseph Kukolla (USA) Subway Pro Cycling0:01:40
111Joshua Carter (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team0:01:43
112Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:01:49
113Alexi Martinez (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:02:11
114Dan Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:02:27

Elite men - Teams classification
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:28
2Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:09
3Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:17
4Team Exergy0:00:34
5Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:40
6Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:00:49
7Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:52
8Colombia National Team0:00:57
9V Australia0:00:59
10Jonathan Adler Racing0:01:15
11Geox - TMC0:01:21
12ELBOWZ Racing0:01:27
13Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta0:01:39
14Subway Pro Cycling0:01:46
15AeroCat Cycling Team0:01:56
16Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:02:13
17Team Type 1 Development0:02:37
18Wonderful Pistacios Pro Cycling0:03:07

Elite women
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:09:26
2Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:06
3Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:10
4Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:13
5Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:14
6Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:17
7Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:18
8Maria Calle Williams (Colombia)0:00:20
9Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:24
10Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:26
11Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:28
13Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
14Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
15Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:31
16Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)0:00:35
17Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads)0:00:41
18Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:42
19Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling)0:00:43
20Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
21Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:48
22Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling)0:00:51
23Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling)0:00:53
24Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:54
25Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:55
26Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:00:57
27Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:58
28Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)
29Emma Bast (Team Revolution)0:01:06
30Lindsey Durst (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:01:07
31Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:09
32Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)0:01:10
33Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)0:01:12
34Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)0:01:14
35Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:01:18
36Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
37Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)0:01:21
38Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:01:26
39Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling)0:01:33
40Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:01:34
41Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)0:01:45
42Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
43Dulce Pliego (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:50
44Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling)0:01:51
45Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)0:01:56

Elite women - General classification after stage 1
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:09:26
2Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:06
3Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:10
4Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:13
5Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:14
6Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:17
7Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:18
8Maria Calle Williams (Colombia)0:00:20
9Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:24
10Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:26
11Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:28
13Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
14Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
15Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:31
16Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)0:00:35
17Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads)0:00:41
18Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:42
19Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling)0:00:43
20Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
21Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:48
22Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling)0:00:51
23Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling)0:00:53
24Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:54
25Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:55
26Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:00:57
27Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:58
28Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)
29Emma Bast (Team Revolution)0:01:06
30Lindsey Durst (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:01:07
31Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:09
32Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)0:01:10
33Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)0:01:12
34Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)0:01:14
35Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:01:18
36Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
37Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)0:01:21
38Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:01:26
39Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling)0:01:33
40Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:01:34
41Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)0:01:45
42Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
43Dulce Pliego (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:50
44Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling)0:01:51
45Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)0:01:56

