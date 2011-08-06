Image 1 of 18 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 18 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) cruises along to a fifth place finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 18 Errine Willock (TIBCO) with a third place for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 18 Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) rounded out the top 10 for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 18 Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) with a winning time of 9:26. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 18 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) riding for seventh place only 18 seconds back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 18 Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO) on her way to sixth place today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 18 Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) having a strong ride today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 18 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) getting a fast start on the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 18 Tom Zirbel (Jamis) flying past for second place only 11 tenths of a second back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 18 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) will be looking for the sprint wins this weekend. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 18 Frank Pipp (Bissell) riding for seventh place today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 18 Westly Gough (Subway) made it into the top three only 2" back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 18 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1) put in a good ride at only 10 seconds back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 18 Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) coming down the home stretch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 18 Carlos Alzate (Exergy) made it in the top ten today with his ninth place finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 18 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) out of the saddle on the back stretch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 18 Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) comes by in second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS) was the strongest time trialist at the National Racing Calendar Tour of Elk Grove opener held on Friday night outside of Chicago, while Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) won the men’s event.

Samplonius posted the fastest time of the day in the women’s event with a time of 9:26, beating current NRC leader Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo) by six seconds and Women’s Prestige Cycling Series winner Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) by an additional four seconds.

“It was a little longer than a normal prologue,” Samplonius said. “I knew that I was going to be one of the favourites because riders like Kristin Armstrong and Clara Hughes weren’t here. But, you never know, at the end of the day, if you can pull it off. I’m happy because usually I’m better at the longer time trials.”

Samplonius will lead the race heading into the stage two 50-minute criterium. However, a series of hefty time bonuses could see a drastic change to the overall classification during the next two stages, before the event concludes on Sunday.

“We only have three riders here with Robin Farina and Addy [Albershardt] so we will be up against full Colavita and Tibco teams,” Samplonius said. “We have our work cut out for us but we will do what we can do. We will have to play off of the sprinter teams that will be beating each other up for the stage wins.”

“There will be 10 seconds in time bonuses at the finish,” she said. “Thank goodness the ones who finished higher in the time trial are not sprinters, they were the climbers. I don’t have to worry about them too much because they are like me, we can’t sprint. We have a lot of people to watch but we will be smart about it and only make moves and cover things that are a big threat.”

Tibco-To the Top placed three riders in the top six with Carmen Small (Tibco-To the Top) finishing fourth place ahead of US National Road Champion Robin Farina (Now-Novartis for MS) in fifth and Jennifer Wheeler (Tibco-To the Top) in sixth.

“It was under a 10-minute effort, so it was pretty quick,” Willock said. “Anne is pretty good at those so I knew that she would be the one to beat. She had a good day and a good ride. We had three in the top six so we are happy with that.”

“We have some good sprinters here and a good squad,” she said. “We think we can try and take over the lead. There are a lot of time bonuses so we will have to look at the numbers and do the math to see what we can do.”

Organizers of the Tour of Elk Grove upgraded the women’s event to a three-day stage race and it is now a valuable member of the NRC series. The event is worth a total prize purse of $15,000. The opening time trial was held on a flat and fast course held over 7.2km.

“It was fast,” Holcomb said. “It was almost a key shaped and half was residential and half commercial. It was wide open and beautiful roads. It was pancake flat. I’m pleased with my time and I am also excited about the way the race is formatted with the time bonus, that gives us a lot of options.”

Menzies secures Elk Grove prologue victory

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) topped the results with a time of 8:26 in the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove men’s race. He secured the win ahead of two-time stage winner Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and Wesley Gough (Subway) in third.

“He gets keyed up for this race and focuses pretty well in the time trial here,” said UnitedHealthcare DS Eric Greene. “He’s been training a lot on his time trial bike over the last month and talking to his mechanic, we thought he rode very well. Watching him ride his bike over the last six years, this was one of the best time trials I have ever seen him do. This win was good and the rest of the race is going to be hard.”

Menzies, a former overall winner, will lead the race heading into the second stage Chicago Black Hawks Circuit Race held on a 10km loop, totalling 155kms, which offers $28,000 in prizes. There are only seconds separating the top places in the overall classification, therefore, the time bonuses offered on stage two and three could have a large impact on the standings. The two circuit races offer hefty time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds mid-race and another 10, 6 and 4 seconds at the finish line. The events have traditionally come down to a bunch sprint.

“He’s won this race before and kept chipping away at the time bonuses until he won,” Greene said. “It is complicated because tomorrow’s circuit race has 26 corners per lap and 260 corners total. It is a confusing race. We won’t be lining it up at the front and riding for the whole race. The time bonuses are crucial and we can’t afford to control the whole race from start to finish or we might lose the race.”

Race Organizers upgraded the Tour of Elk Grove to a UCI 2.2 event and are now permitted to invite Professional Continental teams UnitedHealthcare and Geox-TMC to race alongside Continental teams and riders. In order to meet the UCI stage race standards, organizers were forced to eliminate the traditional stage three criterium and replace it with a circuit race.

The Pro men started with the AXA Equitable stage one time trial, a 7.2km and predominantly flat parcour worth $9000 in prizes. The total prize purse spread over the three stages and the overall classification is $106,500.

“I’m very pleased with fifth place,” said Bobby Lea, a multiple US National Champion who races for Pure Energy Cycling-ProAir HFA but is guest riding for Jonathan Adler Racing Team this weekend. “I placed fifth at Tour of Utah prologue last year and I wasn’t sure if that was indicative of what I could do over that sort of effort of if that was circumstantial because of the altitude. The course did suit my style as a track rider.”

Bissell placed two riders in the top ten with Frank Pipp and Jeremy Vennell, and it hopes to use the final two stages to move up in the overall classification.

“The time bonuses change the dynamics a bit because it will be hard to take both the mid-race sprint and the final sprint,” said Bissell DS Omer Kem. “It will be interesting to see how the time gaps look, but Pipp is the guy we will ride for. Menzies showed that he has good form and he can also sprint. We will have to play off of how UHC races. In a race like this, you never want to give up time but it is almost better to come from behind because you don’t want to have to control and defend.”

Full Results

Elite men 1 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:26 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 3 Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 0:00:02 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:00:04 6 Bobby Lea (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:00:07 7 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 8 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:08 9 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 10 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 11 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:09 12 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:00:10 13 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:12 14 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:13 15 Juan Orango (Col) Colombia 16 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:14 17 Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 18 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:00:15 19 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 20 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:17 21 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy 0:00:18 23 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 24 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:00:19 25 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 26 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 27 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 28 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 29 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:21 30 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 31 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 32 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 0:00:22 33 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:23 34 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:24 35 Carlos Ospino (Col) Colombia 36 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:25 37 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:00:26 38 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:00:27 39 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 40 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:00:28 41 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 42 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy 44 Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 45 Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:00:30 46 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:00:31 47 Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 48 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:32 49 Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia 50 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:00:33 51 Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing 52 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 53 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 54 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 55 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 56 Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 57 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:34 58 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:00:35 59 Tim Rugg (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 60 Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 61 Timo Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 0:00:36 62 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing 63 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 0:00:37 64 Orles Castro (Col) Colombia 0:00:38 65 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 66 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 67 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 68 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 69 Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 70 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 71 Carlos Uron (Col) Colombia 0:00:40 72 Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 73 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:00:41 74 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 75 Kyle Fry (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 0:00:43 76 Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 77 Colton Barrett (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:00:45 78 Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:00:47 79 Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:00:48 80 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:50 81 Sebastian Cancio (Arg) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:00:51 82 Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:00:53 83 Dillon Bennet (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 84 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:00:54 85 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:00:55 86 Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:00:56 87 Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:00:58 88 Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 89 Sterling Magnell (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling 0:01:00 90 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:01:01 91 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 92 Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 93 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:03 94 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling 95 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 96 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:04 97 Darko Ficko (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 0:01:06 98 Strad Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:01:07 99 Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:01:14 100 Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling 101 Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:01:17 102 Tony Hall (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:01:20 103 Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 0:01:22 104 Iggy Silva (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling 0:01:26 105 Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 0:01:27 106 Dave Byer (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 0:01:29 107 Andrea Pirovano (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 0:01:30 108 Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 0:01:36 109 Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 0:01:37 110 Joseph Kukolla (USA) Subway Pro Cycling 0:01:40 111 Joshua Carter (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:01:43 112 Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:01:49 113 Alexi Martinez (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling 0:02:11 114 Dan Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:02:27

Elite men - Teams classification 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:28 2 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:09 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:17 4 Team Exergy 0:00:34 5 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:40 6 Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:00:49 7 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:52 8 Colombia National Team 0:00:57 9 V Australia 0:00:59 10 Jonathan Adler Racing 0:01:15 11 Geox - TMC 0:01:21 12 ELBOWZ Racing 0:01:27 13 Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta 0:01:39 14 Subway Pro Cycling 0:01:46 15 AeroCat Cycling Team 0:01:56 16 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:02:13 17 Team Type 1 Development 0:02:37 18 Wonderful Pistacios Pro Cycling 0:03:07

Elite women 1 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:09:26 2 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:06 3 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:10 4 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:13 5 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:14 6 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:17 7 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:18 8 Maria Calle Williams (Colombia) 0:00:20 9 Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team) 0:00:24 10 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:26 11 Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 12 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:28 13 Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 14 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 15 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:31 16 Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma) 0:00:35 17 Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads) 0:00:41 18 Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles) 0:00:42 19 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling) 0:00:43 20 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 21 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:48 22 Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling) 0:00:51 23 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling) 0:00:53 24 Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:54 25 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:55 26 Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 0:00:57 27 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:58 28 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling) 29 Emma Bast (Team Revolution) 0:01:06 30 Lindsey Durst (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 0:01:07 31 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:09 32 Christine Roettger (Team Revolution) 0:01:10 33 Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling) 0:01:12 34 Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution) 0:01:14 35 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 0:01:18 36 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 37 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 0:01:21 38 Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 0:01:26 39 Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling) 0:01:33 40 Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 0:01:34 41 Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) 0:01:45 42 Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 43 Dulce Pliego (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:50 44 Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling) 0:01:51 45 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 0:01:56