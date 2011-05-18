Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour of California. Today is stage 3 from Livermore to San Jose. It's 81.8 miles or 131.6km.

The riders are all lined up and ready to start. National anthem is done being played. They'll roll out with a neutral section of 3.8km.

The riders are off officially now. It's one of those days with very change-able weather. We had heavy showers this morning, but now it's just a light drizzle.

The attacks started immediately. Jamis and Bissell are among the active teams. So far nothing is sticking. Today will be a big day for the climbers. We have five total KOMs and a mountain top finish.

The first KOM of the day goes is up Mines Road at 28.6km. Cyclingnews' Laura Weislo thinks that is where the definitive break of the day will occur. KOM #1 will top out at 1512 feet, and it's rated as a Cat. 4 climb.

The Bissell team has been part of every break tried thus far today. They seem very motivated. So far, each break has gotten caught, but perhaps their persistence will pay off?

124km remaining from 131km See a map and profile of today's stage four. We're rolling toward the golden hills outside of Livermore, California. Six riders have a slight advantage now, including some from Bissell, Spidertech, Kelly Benefits and Raobank.

To find out a little more about stage four, check out this Cyclingnews feature. Laura Weislo rode the stage with local pro Roman Kilun a few weeks before the race and shared her impressions. Roman told us before today's stage that he is going to try to break away today.

The peloton buzzed pass a flock of turkeys alongside the course. Fortunately, there was no interference of any sort. The peloton has come back together.

Today's live coverage is brought to you by Jen See, Laura Weislo, Kirsten Frattini and Sue George. We're enjoying bringing you all the action as it happens.

In case you missed it, yesterday Greg Henderson (Sky Procycling) won stage 3 in a dramatic stage finish. His Sky team was working to protect and lead out yellow jersey wearer Ben Swift, but things didn't go quite according to plan. Swift's path was blocked, so Henderson stepped up and pushed on to the finish. After his win, the two teammates were tied on time, but Henderson is the man who gets to wear the yellow jersey today. We'll see if Sky can hang onto the jersey in over the mountains of today's stage.

The first real break has gotten established. It's got 10 riders today and they have claimed a 40-second lead on the peloton. We've figured out nine of the riders and they are Martin Pedersen (Leopard Trek), Lars Boom (Rabobank Cycling Team), Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling), Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)



Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) told Kirsten Frattini this morning before the start that "This is the biggest race in the country, and we are really happy to be here. My team is motivated to get up the road. Today is a hard GC day and it will be great to be able to ride in a breakaway." Kelly Benefit has managed to get one rider in the first break: Jesse Anthony.

We figured out our missing breakaway man. Hard to believe we could miss him, given that he's conspicuously wearing rainbow stripes. It's Thor Hushovd (Team Garmin-Cervelo)! The 10 men have been working steadily and gotten themselves a gap of 2:40 with 5km to go until the first KOM.

The Livermore Valley, through which the race started, is not as well known as the Napa Valley, but it is one of California's premier areas for viticulture.

104km remaining from 131km The leaders have 1km to go until the top of the first KOM here on Mines Run. Behind them, the peloton is all together - no one has fallen off the pace yet today. They have been riding past golden looking fields with plenty of wildflowers within view.

Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) talked about how hard the racing was on Tuesday. "It was windy yesterday and gutted out. There were a lot of crashes and flat tires. In races like yesterday you have to be able to stay up front and in the mix." Getting to and staying near the front of the peloton is key for staying out of trouble - free of crashes and for not getting dropped when the pace picks up suddenly or the wind changes.

103km remaining from 131km We have results for KOM #1. 1. Lars Boom (Rabobank Cycling Team)

2. Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)

3. Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)

4. Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) At the KOM, the gap was 2:30 between the leaders and the peloton.



Back in the peloton, one rider has come off the pace. It's Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder) , but everyone else has made it over together.

It's raining lightly, and there are low hanging clouds over the hills. The roads are slightly wet in places, but it's not soaked. The riders probably feel nice and warm on the climbs, but the descents could be chilly.

Michael Matthews (Rabobank), who was involved in the crash with Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) yesterday, abandoned the race. His DS Erik Breukink said he was too scraped up and the rest of the stages didn't suit him. Breukink said the Rabobank team hasn't had very good luck so far this Tour, but today they hope Laurens Ten Dam can get the stage win. He might not be able to beat Levi Leipheimer and David Zabriskie in the time trial, so he is focusing on a stage win in the mountains either here or Mt. Baldy.

Laura Weislo spoke with Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) to see if he's patched things up wtih Matthews. They got in a bit of a twitter argument last night because Greg Henderson and Goss were blaming Matthews for causing the crash. Matthews defended himself to SBS Cycling Central yesterday, saying he was riding beside them so he has no idea what Henderson is talking about. "I had Oscar Freire on my wheel and I was supposed to be leading him out and we came up next to the Sky train to start our sprint and it got a little bit messy, some little pushes were thrown and it ended up with me crashing." "(There's) just skin off everywhere but no broken bones so that's a positive I guess. I think I may have hit my head as well because my helmet is broken so (the team doctor) said I may have a small concussion. "There's no more stages that are really good for me so it might be better for my recovery to not start but I'll see what the team wants me to do and see how I feel in the morning," was what he had said yesterday.

97km remaining from 131km The peloton is on a tight, twisting single lane road. It's curvy. The gap has closed some - it's down to 1:45. We've gotten word of another rider that was dropped from the peloton on the last climb: Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad).

The major obstacles up next for the racers are on San Antonio Valley Road. There are two Cat. 4 KOMs -one at 72.2km and one at 82.8km. So riders still have a ways to go until then. KOM #2 will top out at 2338 feet / 713m and KOM #3 will top out at 2370 feet / 722m.

Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), one of the riders in the break, told Laura Weislo that he will be hanging out in the US to race the Philadelphia International Classic with his teammate Aldo Ino Ilesci in early June. The two loved Tahoe so much they're going to rent an apartment after the Tour of California and stay up there to get some altitude training in before heading to Philly.

88km remaining from 131km The leaders' gap is now 1:35. We saw the gap close some on the descent, but now that we're on flatter terrain it seems to have stabilized.

RadioShack is working on the front of the peloton to set the tempo. They'll want to keep everything under control as they work for riders like past winner Levi Leipheimer. Earlier today, he told Kirsten Frattini, "We are going to find out if my legs are good today. There are a lot of potential candidates to win this race."

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad), who fell off the pace earlier on the climb to KOM #1, was able to catch back on.

Andy Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home) got a wheel change, but it went well, and he's regained contact with the group.

Roman Kilun of Kenda/5-hour Energy told Laura Weislo earlier today that his team's goal was to make the break today, and looks like they have. Maybe his firsthand knowledge of the route, after previewing it on a ride with Laura, is paying off for him and his team.

We've spent some time down in a steep canyon with a creek running through it. There are some pine trees and some California wild oaks. There are a few wildflowers but it's mostly pretty brown given that it's just about summertime here. The wildflowers happen more in the spring, when there's more water and it's generally cooler.

Either Ben or Andy Jacques-Maynes has been in the breakaway each day - now that's teamwork! Ben called his brother his "stunt double" yesterday.

RadioShack is keeping the pace up at the head of the peloton and the gap is down under one minute. The cars have been pulled from in between, so it looks like a matter of time until the break is caught.

Mines Road is very popular with cyclists and motorcyclists because it twists and turns all the way through the canyon, along the side of the hills and down in the valley. It's very remote, no cell phones, no sign of human habitation except for the occasional ranch. There is only one business: the Junction Bar & Grill - at (aptly) the junction of Mines Rd. and Del Puerto Canyon Rd. There will surely be lots of fans parked at the restaurant to watch the stage go by.

69km remaining from 131km Speaking of lunch, did you hear the riders' tummies growling? 5km to go until the feed zone. There is only one official feedzone on the road out on today's stage.

Rumor has it Lance Armstrong is in the area watching the race today. There's no word on whether or not he will appear at the race officially or not. The RadioShack team said they don't think he will. Laura Weislo thinks he might appear, but perhaps wearing that bear suit we've been seeing every day. That might have been him in Modesto!

The peloton just passed the feedzone. It was a slightly downhill section of road, and it was really fast. A lot of riders had trouble catching their feeds at that speed.



69km remaining from 131km The peloton is going fast. It's stretched out single-file. They are on rolling, mostly downhill, but not steep downhill terrain, and they've got six miles to the second KOM. It seems as if RadioShack may be timing the catch so that it comes back together going into this second KOM. With two KOMs back-to-back within 10km, we can expect the climbers to apply some serious pressure as everyone rolls closer toward the last two big mountains of the day.

Johan Van Summeren was being secretive about the Garmin Cervelo team's tactics today at the start of the stage. We wonder if world champion Thor Hushovd was thinking that he could get in the break and make it over Mt. Hamilton with the climbers. Given the size of the gap and how long until the summit of Mt. Hamilton (KOM #4), it doesn't seem very likely.

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) spoke with Laura Weislo before the start of today's stage. He is racing in his first Tour of California and is the only rider to have been in both breakaways (on stages 2 and 3). He's been off the front for about 190 miles so far - nearly all of the two stages that have been completed. Driscoll said he's not sure if it's easier or harder to be out front all day and then be able to sit up and not worry about the insane speeds in the finishing circuits, but it was a tough two days into headwinds the entire way. He's ready to have a day to sit in and recover today. Hmmm, sitting in and recovering on stage 4, with its five KOMs... we suppose that's one way to look at it? Driscoll is happy to have carried the cyclo-crosser flag in the breakaway. He and Andy Jacques-Maynes both are talented 'crossers. However, today, it's Jesse Anthony and Lars Boom representing the 'cross racing circuit in the break.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) didn't exactly think today's stage would be a chance to sit in. He told Kirsten Frattini before the start, "This is a great race and the riders who are here are world class. The riders on Jamis-Sutter Home are anxious to test their legs against them. It should be a great day today, hard all the way to the end." We've fastened our seatbelts and are ready for the fireworks to begin along with the major climbing.

59km remaining from 131km We have results from the second KOM, which is the first of the San Antonio Valley Road KOMs. 1. Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)

2. Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)

3. Lars Boom (Rabobank Cycling Team)

4. Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)

54km remaining from 131km We're on very curvy roads and we're seeing 5km to go until KOM #3. The gap has gone back up a bit, and the leaders have 1:10 on the chasers, who are still led by RadioShack.

You haven't heard us mention any intermediate sprints today because there are none. Today is a day that's all about the mountains. Riders have completed two KOMs with three more to go. In order, those are San Antonio Valley Road #2; Mt. Hamilton; and Sierra Road.

If the names Mt. Hamilton and Sierra Road sound familiar, well, they probably should. Both have previously featured in the Tour of California.

Going into today's stage, our top five riders on GC were 1. Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling

2. Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling @ 0:00:00

3. Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale @ 0:00:04

4. Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard @ 0:00:04

5. Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo @ 0:00:06

49km remaining from 131km We've heard that Lars Boom (Rabobank Cycling Team) and another rider have been dropped from the break, but we're awaiting confirmation on the second man. One km to go until the third KOM.

Summarizing our other classification leaders, we've also got Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in both the points lead and the best young rider's lead.

The riders are going up KOM #3 - Mt. Hamilton now. It's quite tough and riders are showing the pain on their faces.

The front of the peloton is all red and white with RadioShack at the front of it.

This backside of Mt Hamilton is 4.3 miles long. It climbs 1900 feet and has an average grade of 8.4%. It is a Cat. HC climb and tops out at 4,130 feet / 1259m

43km remaining from 131km We've had some limited communication, but as best we can tell, the break blew apart earlier and may have been caught. Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling) is on his own just in front of the peloton.

The riders are on a serpentine-like road that is snaking up the mountain. They're getting close to the top of Mt. Hamilton.

Oh, there goes the person in the bear suit. Of course, we can't really tell if it's Lance!

Riders are dropping off the back of the peloton every few seconds.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) seems to be having a tough day. He's dropped off and then caught on again. Now he's at the back of the peloton.

Riders like Levi Leipheimer and Chris Horner (both RadioShack) are safely in the bunch.

40km remaining from 131km They are approaching the Lick Observatory at the top of the Mt. Hamilton climb.

They are flying down the descent with several RadioShack riders at the front. It's twisty and fast, and they're using the full width of the road as they corner.

The route looks kind of like someone dropped spaghetti on a plate and that's the route followed when the road got laid out and paved.

The Tour of California has gone over Sierra Road every single year, but this is the first time they'll finish there. Sierra Grade is 3.5 miles and it climbs 1,759 ft. The average grade is 9.4%.

Jelly Belly's Bernard Van Ulden talked to Laura Weislo this morning and said that he predicted a group of 50-60 riders would come into Sierra Road and then there would be a massive "explosion" in the group in the first 500m. The start the climb is immediately steep - 10% or more - so it's a serious effort to start at that level of intensity and then hold for more than 20 minutes.

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) has dropped to the back of the group and may have mechanical.

33km remaining from 131km This descent goes through a lot of trees, so riders are going in and out of shaded areas as they fly downhill and around the tight turns.

The finish area at the top of Sierra Grade is pretty much just a cowpasture. Sun is out now, but it could be kind of muddy after all the recent rain.

29km remaining from 131km Prior to the start of today's stage, David Zabriske told Cyclingnews. "I feel pretty good. Today's a decisive day, I lost a few seconds on the first stage unfortunately, I'll try to make that up today maybe. Hopefully it's going to be aggressive because it's a short stage. Hoping the weather gets better and better. We'll probably ride a hard tempo over Mt. Hamilton and there will be a selection, and then on the last climb everyone is going to go very, very hard." So far, his predictions seem very true. We can't wait to see how it all plays out in this final 29km.

Ryder Hesjedal (Team Garmin-Cervelo) launches an attack on a small climb that interrupts the descent.

A Rabobank rider bridges up to Hesjedal and now there are the two together at the front.

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) seems to be in some trouble. He is back with the team cars.

Paul Martens (Rabobank Cycling Team) is the Rabo rider on the front with Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin)

We've finally got word on KOM #3 results. 1. Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)

2. Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad)

3. Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad)

4. Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)

5. Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling)

We're still waiting on word on the KOM #4 results up Mt. Hamilton, but we'll get them to you as soon as we can.

21km remaining from 131km Paul Martens (Rabobank Cycling Team) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin) are still together at the front. They have 30 seconds. Hesjedal is doing most of the work at the front.

The racers passed Grant Park - used to be a great camping spot but wild boars have taken it over. If you came there now, they'll destroy everything. So now the area is mostly mountain bike trails.

20km remaining from 131km They are still descending. This is quite the downhill. It just keeps going and going and going. And there's no rest for the attention span either - it's still quite twisty.

17km remaining from 131km The race will make a very brief trip into San Jose before the final Sierra Grade climb.

Whew, Paul Martens (Rabobank) just rode off the road after mis-estimating the corner.

Oh and so did some of the riders in the peloton. I guess that turn was tighter than they realized.

That means that Ryder Hesjedal is on his own at the front. Paul Martens is also on his own, but trying to catch back up.

Hesjedal, a former mountain biker, is a really good descender.

10km remaining from 131km Paul Martens has caught back to Ryder Hesjedal and the two have a gap of 50 seconds with 10km to go.

On that bend where Martens and several men in the peloton overshot the edge of the road, no one crashed. They all kept their cool and rode off into the gravel and then turned around and got back into the action.

The leaders are flying on a relatively level looking section of road. There is virtually no one along the course, but that should change soon as they start climbing. We suspect there will be lots of fans out on Sierra Grade.

We've heard that Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) crashed on the descent, but we have no word on his condition.

5km remaining from 131km Ryder Hesjedal starts the ascent and Paul Martens can't keep up. He is abruptly and decisively dropped. 5km to go for Hesjedal.

At last we have results from KOM #4, up Mt. Hamilton. They are 1. Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)

2. Matthew Busche (Team RadioShack)

3. Dmitriy Muravyev (Team RadioShack)

4. Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Team RadioShack)

5. Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)

6. Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)

7. Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)

8. Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)

9. Anibal Andres Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)

10. Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)

Ryder Hesjedal (Team Garmin-Cervelo) is apparently one of those riders who is not superstitious about numbers. His race # 13 is not flipped upside down.

4km remaining from 131km RadioShack still has three riders at the front of what's left of the peloton. The weather is bright and sunny and nice on the Sierra Grade.

Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) have gotten off the front of the main group. They are now chasing Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin/Cervelo). Andy Schleck and David Zabriske have not been able to follow.

Horner and Leiphimer have Hesjedal in their sights.

Horner is setting the pace. Leipheimer is sitting on Horner. He knows how to win this race as he's done it all but one time previously.

Horner is too strong. He's gapping Leipheimer. Hesjedal is hanging with Leipheimer.

Horner is out of the saddle and climbing and he rides past a giant running waterbottle.

3km remaining from 131km Horner's got a decisive gap on Leipheimer and Hesjedal with 3km to go.

Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank Sungard), Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Thomas Danielson (Team Garmin-Cervelo) and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) are all together as the main chase group behind Leipheimer and Hesjedal.

Leipheimer and Hesjedal are losing ground as their chasers close in.

Horner is still on his own, riding confidently at the front on his own. He looks good and has about a minute's advantage.

One kilometer to go and leader Chris Horner has a 1:05 gap. He should take over the race lead with this stage victory.

The race today is for second place.

RadioShack will want to help Leipheimer to as good of a finish as possible, ideally second, since he is a much better time trialer than Horner, and the team will be thinking of the overall win.

0km remaining from 131km 200m to go for Horner

Chris Horner (RadioShack) raises his arms and crosses the line to take the stage 4 win. He'll also become the new race leader.

Andy Schleck moves to the front of the chasers.

Rory Sutherland is trying to hang on Schleck. Leipheimer is just behind them.

Andy Schleck takes second ahead of Rory Sutherland in third and Levi Leipheimer in fourth.

Tom Danielson rounded out the top five.

Brief Results Provisional stage results#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult 1Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack3:27:51 2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:15 3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek Provisional general classification after stage 4

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult 1Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack11:29:32 2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:15 3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:22 4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:29 5Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:30 6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:36 8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:50 9Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00

