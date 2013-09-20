Hello and welcome to live coverage from the Tour of Britain.

Today is stage 6 from Sidmouth to Haytor. 137 km with the first ever mountain finish in the race. The final climb is 6km long so the attacks are likely to start at the foot of the final slopes.

To bring you up to speed we have a 5 man group up the road and they have an advantage of 3'29 over the Sky led peloton with 53km to go. I don't need to tell you that Madrazo is in the break.

The five riders in the break are Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis), Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Kristian House (Rapha Condor) and Ian Wilkinson (Team UK Youth)

They're on the second climb of the day, just about to crest the top with the Movistar rider about to pick up yet more KOM points. He's been involved in nearly every move during this year's race.

Here's where we stand on GC coming into the race. Velits is currently the leader on the road. 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 20:47:05

2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:37

3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:43

4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:55

5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:12

6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:17

7 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:18

8 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:23

9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:38

10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:44

11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:52

12 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:01:55

13 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:56

As we've seen on stages 3 and 5 Daniel Martin and Nairo Quintana have tried to break Sky's resilience in the hills. Today's another chance for them to shine and possible pick up a stage win. The final climb is tough, but at only 6km in length it would take a shock for Wiggins to lose the leader's jersey.

47km remaining from 137km Over the top of the climb for the bunch and Bardiani and Sky are leading the peloton. The gap to the leaders is at 3'14 with 47km to go. Wiggins sits near the front of the field, carefully led through the corners by Mat Hayman and company.

The five leaders are forced to up their pace, aware of the fact that two teams are now chasing them. Another short rise and it's Velits who take a turn at the front of affairs.

Eisel, who missed the Tour this year, leads the peloton. Wiggins sits in fifth wheel.

Sergio Pardilla is another rider to watch. His team have already won a stage in the race but the climber looked good on stage 5 with Quintana and Martin.

42km remaining from 137km 42km to go for the five leaders as they descend with purpose but the lead is now down to 2'33.

The harmony is still within the five man move but they appear to be panicking slightly as the gap is dropping. Wilkinson takes a turn on the front and almost fractures the move completely before it all comes back together.

The gap drops further, it's down to just over 2 minutes. The sun is out today, for perhaps the first time in the race.

The peloton are eating into the break's lead though and within less than a kilometre it's down from 2'06 to 1'54.

Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox have two men on the front, so some rest for Sky. The Italian team haven't won a stage in the race and they'll be looking to launch an attack at the foot of the final climb.

33km remaining from 137km Madrazo takes his turn at the front of the break. He's still fresh despite all the efforts he's made throughout the week, as he looks back to make sure his companions are still willing to work.

30km remaining from 137km With 30km to go the gap is down to 1'41.

The break are holding the peloton though. The gap has stabilized at 1'42. Wiggins just taps out a steady pace, in fifth wheel in the peloton. Quintana he's up there too with Dowsett leading him.

The five leader are climbing again with House near the back of the group. Velits is on the front and just looks back to see if anyone is struggling.

A couple more Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox riders move to the front but they're not bringing the gap down. It's still at 1'41. Sky will be happy with this though. They can sit back and wait for the final climb.

Madrazo has been at the back of the break for a while now. He might just be thinking of taking the climb points before sitting up.

IAM Cycling move up towards the head of the field. They have a podium place to protect as the break begins to split. With Madrazo, Velits and Holohan going clear. That's a great ride by the Madison rider.

It's the Omega rider who sets the pace at the moment though with the remnants of the break at 12 seconds and the peloton at 1'13.

Madrazo grits his teeth and comes through. He checks back as they move closer to the top of the climb.

Holohan shakes his head after Madrazo makes him come through and take a turn.

Velits is a rock though and swings through before Madrazo comes up again and heads towards picking up another 6 KOM points.

19km remaining from 137km Inside the final 20km with the three leaders at 1'12 from the bunch. Madrazo leading as the trio close in on the summit of the penultimate climb.

Madrazo winds up and is now clear

Holohan is leading the chase as the Movistar is first over the top and the trio come back together on the descent.

Back in the bunch Wiggins has just two men with him but Bardiani are doing all the work on the front.

Into the final 13km as we race towards the final climb. The gap is now under one minute though so these three leaders should be caught on the lower slopes of the final ascent.

Holohan looks to be suffering now and he's struggling to close the gaps.

Four Bardiani riders on the front now, so Sky still allowed to take a back seat.

Velitis leads the break at 60kph but the gap drops slightly to 49 seconds.

8km to go and the gap is at 27 seconds. No chance for a stage win from the break but they might make it to the final climb.

The peloton are stretched out and Velits has a slight gap. Madrazo makes Holohan chase.

Holohan now leads and it's Madrazo who is forced to chase.

The gap is just 12 seconds now with the climb about to start.

6km remaining from 137km 6km to go and it's all coming back together.

All together and it's the start of the climb with Bardiani still doing the work for Sky.

Eisel in second wheel with Wiggins a little further back.

Bauer is there, Martin too.

Attack to Pirazzi

The Italian is clear. He had to attack after his team had done so much work.

There's no reaction from the bunch at the moment a Sky take over.

Pirazzi isn't a GC threat so the Sky riders can let him go.

Pardilla, and Quintana are near the front, waiting for that final 1km where the gradient kicks up.

Pirazzi has about 5 seconds but he's going backwards.

3km remaining from 137km And Martin attacks.

Straight passed the Italian.

He looks back and he has a gap.

Wyss now joins Martin at the front of the race as Sky continue to set the pace.

The leading duo are about to be caught.

Lopez brings it all back together.

Bauer is slipping back.

The leading group is down to around 15 riders.

2.8km to go. Wiggins has just one teammate left.

Another attack from Martin

He's clear again.

Quintana is now leading as Martin starts to fade.

Two riders are trying to chase Quintana but Martin has blown.

Wyss is trying to come across with Bongiorno and we now have three leaders.

They're all looking at each other though and Sky might pull it all back together. Martin has now dropped back to help Bauer.

Wiggins is forced to chase now with Quintana sitting up so it's all back together.

Wiggins is on the front and doing all the work himself.

The Sky leader has the rest of the group strung out. Simon Yates is in the mix.

135km remaining from 137km 1.7km to go and Wiggins is still on the front. He has to keep the pace steady but he had time on side.

Elminger looks to be in the group.

An attack from Pardilla.

Brought back but he goes again.

Lopez attacks.

Can he hang on?

Simon Yates now leads.

The British rider does it. IAM Cycling took second and Lopez was third.

A perfectly-timed move from Yates who waited and waited and then jumped clear inside the final 100 meters. Wiggins will retain his leader's jersey but we'll have a change in overall with Stannard only just finishing.

1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 3:23:43

2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:02

3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:02

4 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:05

5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:05

6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:10

7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:10

8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:12

9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:12

10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:00:31

Wiggins crossed the line 10 seconds back with Nairo Quintana and retains the gold jersey.